Oct. 10, 1891: Johnson City Court Records show that W.P. Dyer was fined $15 for “selling liquor after hours 7:00 p.m.” Mr. Dyer paid the fine and was released. That fine would equate to about $428 in 2020.
Oct. 10, 1905: The Nashville Banner carried a tragic story. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned of a murder. “Alice Goans shot and killed Elbert Brown, a young man living near here (meaning Johnson City). Brown in a spirit of fun took a hat pin belonging to Miss Goans and refused to return it when requested. She appealed to the storekeeper, who handed her a revolver. Pointing the weapon at Brown, she pulled the trigger and the bullet landed in the young man’s body. Death resulted in a few hours. Miss Goans will be given a preliminary hearing today.”
Oct. 10, 1911: The Tennessee State Legislature adopted Tennessee’s first and current flag, and was first raised at dedication ceremonies at the newly-opened East Tennessee Normal School. The dedication took place eight days after the first session of the school opened.
Oct. 10, 1921: The Knoxville Sentinel reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “While attempting to swing a motor truck Saturday afternoon late on the road between Johnson City and Erwin, Chas. B. Gouge, a young man of about twenty-one years of age, was run down and a wheel passed over his leg breaking it near the thigh. He was brought to this city (meaning Johnson City) and placed in the hospital.”
Oct. 10, 1929: Montrose Court Apartments were advertised for rent in the Johnson City Staff-News. The telephone numbers were 412 and 102.
Oct. 10, 1934: The Johnson City Press reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Allen Harris of Orchard Place are home. Mr. Harris has been in Chicago on a business trip and Mrs. Harris has spent the last 10 days visiting chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution in that state. Mrs. Harris is state regent.”
Oct. 10, 1947: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that there would be an organizational meeting to discuss the formation of a local chapter of the League of Women Voters on Oct. 18.
Oct. 10, 1951: The newly renovated and expanded Dosser’s Department Store, 228-230 E. Main St., announced its grand opening. Dosser’s closed its downtown doors sometime after 1972 after a successful run of over 63 years.
Oct. 10, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a joyous reunion between a father and his daughter after a separation of 34 years. Because of a series of unfortunate miscommunications and each party changing residences multiple times, each believed the other was deceased until about a month prior to their reunion. Mrs. Maude Hyatt of Route 3, Parsons, Kansas, traveled to Johnson City for a reunion with her father, 80-year-old Charles Conley, who was a veteran of the Spanish-American War.
Oct. 10, 1966: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read, “A 21-year-old man, arrested about 3 p.m. Saturday while lying in the middle of the street and inviting motorists to run over him, was found guilty of public drunkenness and disorderly contact today.” The article continued, “The youth, Billy Joe Arquette, of S. Broadway St., pleaded guilty to being disorderly but declared he was not drunk. He told City Judge Stewart L. Cannon he wanted to die.” The news account further stated, “He made no reply when Judge Cannon asked him if there was any explanation other than drunkenness for his conduct.”
Oct. 10, 1983: The Press-Chronicle reported, “The Johnson City/Washington County Ministerial Association has passed a resolution voicing its disapproval of the controversial Playboy Cable Channel.”
