Oct. 1, 1758: Henry Massengill Jr., an early settler of the area, was born. (Source: “The Cobb Family of Rocky Mount” Piney Flats, Tennessee, 1613-1972. 142 pages. Rocky Mount Museum Press, 1999. Compiled by Virginia McKinney Turney, A Cobb-Massengill Descendant. Published under the supervision of Pauline Massengill DeFriece, a Cobb-Massengill Descendant.)

Oct. 1, 1903: The Comet reported, “Hotel Piedmont will be ran as an independent hotel again by the owner, Mrs. W. P. Eaton. Col. W. A. Dickinson surrendered his lease. Mrs. Eaton is now in the city with her husband and they are arranging to have the hotel put in thorough repair and have it open for guests at an early date.”

