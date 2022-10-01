Oct. 1, 1758: Henry Massengill Jr., an early settler of the area, was born. (Source: “The Cobb Family of Rocky Mount” Piney Flats, Tennessee, 1613-1972. 142 pages. Rocky Mount Museum Press, 1999. Compiled by Virginia McKinney Turney, A Cobb-Massengill Descendant. Published under the supervision of Pauline Massengill DeFriece, a Cobb-Massengill Descendant.)
Oct. 1, 1903: The Comet reported, “Hotel Piedmont will be ran as an independent hotel again by the owner, Mrs. W. P. Eaton. Col. W. A. Dickinson surrendered his lease. Mrs. Eaton is now in the city with her husband and they are arranging to have the hotel put in thorough repair and have it open for guests at an early date.”
Oct. 1, 1914: The Johnson City Staff regaled readers with news of an upcoming society wedding. “Miss Angeline Wofford entertained Monday evening very charmingly with dancing and cards at her home on Watauga avenue in special compliment to her attractive sister, Miss Octavia Wofford, who is to be married in November to Dr. Luther Coperhaver and in whose honor quite a number of lovely social affairs have been given and are being planned. The Wofford home presented a most attractive appearance with its beautiful floral decorations. In the library where cards were the diversion of the evening (indecipherable) were most effectively used. The parlor in which the dancing was enjoyed was a bower of gorgeous roses. The dining room and hall also had attractive rose decorations. Receiving with Miss Angeline Wofford who was gowned daintily in white, was the honoree, Miss Wofford, who was becomingly attired in a lovely creation of yellow and Miss Seneker of Missouri, the house guest of the Woffords, who was beautifully gowned. Late in the evening a delicious salad course, sandwiches and coffee was served the guests who were Miss Lillie Painter, Miss Roma Elseman, Misses Louise and Becky Summers, Miss Francis Peters, Misses Fannie Rhea, Mary Neil and Margaret Bower, Misses Marcia and Mildred Weatherly, Miss Emmalea Weiler, Miss Floy Harris, Misses Mary and Mabel Gildersleeve, Miss Edith McQuilkin, Miss Katherine Wilson, Miss Kathryn Peoples, Miss Louise St. John, Miss Kate Gilmer, Miss Leona Wagner, Mrs. Allen Harris, Mrs. George Wofford, Miss Grace McGhee, and Mrs. Seneker; Messers Kent Frank, Horace and Will Miller, B. J. Hickman, Leslie H. Driver, Ralph Price, Cyrus Lyle, Ben Everett, Brown McClain, George Gildersleeve, Ed Lockett, Joe Summers, Danny Summers, Harris Wofford (several indecipherable names) and Dr. Coperhaver.”
Oct. 1, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “’Fountain Square’ is a triangular tract of land in the business center of Johnson City, adjoining the Southern Railway line, and belonging to that railroad, by deed from Tipton Jobe. Permission was several years ago granted the city to build sidewalks through it in both directions, as well as around it, and plant and maintain grass, flowers and hedges, and to install a drinking fountain in the center. The frame depot of the railroad at one time stood in the center of the tract. It was the original center of the city corporation, being the point designated by the state legislature, from which the circular corporation line was drawn with a radius of half a mile in all directions. It forms an agreeable and valuable open space in the center of the city. There, is little probability that it will (indecipherable) be built up (several indecipherable words) being strongly against it.”
Oct. 1, 1939: In a letter to the editor in the Johnson City Sunday Press-Chronicle, Walter Lee Price, vice president of the Washington County Bar Association, opined, “The people of Johnson City are anxious for the county to purchase the old post office building to use as a courthouse and for the county offices that are located in Johnson City.”
The building Mr. Price referred to would become known as the Ashe Street Courthouse.
Oct. 1, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned about an upcoming festival in Mountain City. With a dateline from Mountain City, and a date from Sept. 30, readers were alerted that “Members of the general committee of eleven community clubs and representatives of civic clubs and other organizations are to meet Saturday, October 4 to elect an executive committee to direct the Johnson County Bean Festival for 1948 in this ‘corner country’ bean capital of the country.”
Oct. 1, 1965: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Featuring an address by Gov. Frank Clement, the dedicatory program officially opening the B. Carroll Reece Memorial Museum of East Tennessee State University will be held Oct. 10 at 2:30 p.m.”
Oct. 1, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several college football scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page.
Western Kentucky bested East Tennessee State University by a score of 17 to 7.
Middle Tennessee State University defeated UT- Chattanooga, 17 to 13.
Auburn was victorious over the University of Tennessee by a score of 10 to 6.
Florida beat Mississippi State, 28 to 13.
Alabama won easily over Vanderbilt, 48 to 21.
Georgia defeated N. C. State, 28 to 22.
VPI won over SMU, with a score of 13 to 10.
William and Mary defeated the Citadel, 31 to 12.
Furman beat Appalachian State, 20 to 17.
Arkansas was victorious over Tulsa, 21 to 20.
Oct. 1, 1978: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were saddened to read that beloved ventriloquist Edgar Bergen had passed away at the age of 75.
Oct. 1, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the following letter to the editor provided a chuckle to Johnson City Press readers.
“Editor:”
“My fellow Elks and I got a chuckle from the Lifestyle briefs of Thursday, Sept. 25, 1997, which led off with a headline ‘Impotence seminar set for today’ followed by the headline ‘Elks Lodge to undergo inspection.’”
“I am happy to report that our members passed with flying colors!”
The letter was signed by John D. Howell, who identified himself as the “Exalted Ruler.”