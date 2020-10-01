OCTOBER 1
Oct. 1, 1856: “The first train to the new town of Bristol, Va., steamed into view ... ‘At the Bristol depot a large crowd waited in the autumn chill, ears straining to hear the first faint sound of a whistle ... Bonfires were lit after dark on the hills surrounding town. A few minutes before 9 p.m., someone atop the depot shouted down to the waiting crowds that a whistle had been heard.’”
Oct. 1, 1885: Readers of The Comet learned of a recent killing of a snake. “W.A. Dickinson, killed a blowing viper on the railroad in front of the City Hotel last Tuesday that measured two feet long. He is supposed to have come out of Love’s grove (sic).”
Oct. 1, 1896: The Comet ran an advertisement for D. Gump. Mr. Gump, of Market Street, had “prime winter oats” for sale for the price of 25 cents per bushel.
Oct. 1, 1903: The Atlanta Constitution, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The Farrell Heating and Plumbing Company, of Atlanta, Ga., has secured the contract to complete the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers at this place (meaning Johnson City). These buildings have been under construction for the past two years, but on account of some trouble the contract has been invalidated by the government, and the Farrell Heating and Plumbing Company has been employed to carry on the work.” The article further states, “It is understood that the Farrell Heating and Plumbing Company is one of the largest contracting firms in the southern states.”
Oct. 1, 1915: “The newly-constructed 16-room house of Cy Lyle, 809 Seventh Ave., became available on leave for hospital quarters ... The directors of Memorial Hospital arranged to lease the building and to occupy it on or about Oct. 1, 1915,” according to Ray Stahl, writing in “A Beacon to Health Care.” Seventh Avenue is now East Chilhowie Avenue, and the building is now an apartment complex.
Oct. 1, 1929: The Border Cities Star, a newspaper from Windsor, Ontario, and with a dateline of Amherstburg, reported, “When John Latture of Johnson City, Tenn., visitor here with friends, stepped on the scales in front of Hazen Pettypiece’s confectionery on Richmond Street the weighing machine was taxed to the limit.” The article continued, “Mr. Latture weighs 297 pounds and the capacity of the scales is 300 pounds. The Tennessee man looks to be about 40 years old, but in reality his is past 60, He says he works every day.” Amherstburg is a town in Ontario.
Oct. 1, 1932: Hard times befell Appalachian Hospital. Except for one hardship case, the hospital board cut all salaries by 10 percent for a three-month period effective Oct. 1, 1932.
Oct. 1, 1945: Dr. Thomas P. McKee founded the McKee Eye Hospital, located at 207 E. Watauga Ave.
Oct. 1, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “C.D. Blanton ... Fall St., was treated and dismissed at Memorial Hospital about noon yesterday for a stab wound in the chest. Police said Blanton would give no details of the incident.” Readers also learned that “Sally Brooks, 11-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Madison Brooks, has been discharged from Memorial Hospital. She was admitted for surgery Sept. 18. She was a victim of polio two years ago.”
Oct. 1, 1967: Eleanor H. Lowry became the first chairperson of the associate degree nursing program at East Tennessee State University.
Oct. 1, 1985: Readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Students at Fairmont Elementary school recently reaped the benefits of their parents’ involvement by scooping into a 15-foot-long banana split. Leslie Oylier serves Norma Jean Cannon’s second-grade class, winners of a recent PTA membership drive. Other class winners in the 150 percent membership increase were Tamara Younce’s second grade, Ruth Hawk’s third grade, Connie Roger’s third grade and Lu Mattson’s fifth grade.”
Oct. 1, 2003: The Johnson City Press wrote a tribute to Mrs. Anna Katharine Oldham, who had recently died. Mrs. Oldham “was one of a vanishing breed in Johnson City — the matriarchs who carried out much of the social and civic activities for many years.”
