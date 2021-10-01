Oct. 1, 1896: According to The Comet, 125 years ago today, “The East Tennessee Medical Association held its semi-annual meeting in this city (meaning Johnson City) last Friday and Saturday. The association was fairly represented by members from the different towns and counties and a very pleasant and instructive session was held. Mayor Faw delivered an address of welcome which was responded to by Dr. Bright, of Knoxville.”
“Dr. Cox, of this city, was elected president, Dr. R. F. Smith of Newport, secretary, and Dr. E. A. Long of this city vice president for Washington county (sic). A number of interesting and instructive papers were read. The next meeting will be held in May at Newport.”
Oct. 1, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “At a joint meeting of the Board of Health and the Board of Education this morning, it was decided to close the public schools of the city for the week ending Friday. It is planned to resume school Monday October 7th unless otherwise ordered.”
“This measure comes as a result of the widespread malady now prevalent in the city, variously referred to as la grippe and the Spanish Influenza. While there have been no deaths reported so far, the fact that teachers in the various schools have been ill, as well as a great number of pupils, thereby disorganizing the whole machinery, it was decided to suspend temporarily. Between now and next Monday all of the buildings will be fumigated as a precaution against lurking germs.”
“In taking this step the boards took into consideration the fact that children now daily attending classes were proceeding with their studies to the disadvantage of those absent on account of illness or who are kept away on account of the fear of the disease inasmuch as a great proportion of each different school in the city is minus its regular attendance of pupils, it was regarded as only fair to those away that they have the same chance as the others in keeping up with their classes. It was pointed out that many of the children had taken advantage of the scare and stayed away, thereby rendering it harder for those in charge to keep up the standard of discipline.”
“On the part of the health authorities there is felt an apprehension. As stated, there has not been a single death from the so called influenza, though there have been cases of pneumonia developed. One member of the board here for years stated that the disease was not anything like as virulent in form as it was some several years ago when it claimed a toll of victims here.”
“Motion picture theatres in the city have been requested not to admit any child under fifteen years of age while the schools are closed. This comes in the form of a request. The board of health has the power to close the moving picture theatres if the request is not strictly complied with. Parents therefore are urged to see that their children do not attempt to frequent the moving picture shows until further notice from the board.”
“In speaking of the condition here and the spread of the so called influenza a member of the board of health laid particular emphasis upon the necessity of isolation. ‘If you have symptoms of the grippe or the ‘flu,’ go home and go to bed, and stay there until you get well. The trouble about so many people is, that they try to wear it out. They come to work when they should stay at home. Every time they get into a crowd they are likely to spread the disease, particularly if they are in a crowded house. Some of them when the fever leaves them, get right up out of bed and come to town. Not only is this procedure liable to expose everybody else to it with whom the person comes in contact, but it is likely to cause pneumonia in the patient himself.’”
“It is reported here today that Kingsport, another growing city and the metropolis of Sullivan county (sic), has two hundred cases.”
Oct. 1, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported, “Pete Siler’s collection of football artists from Knoxville high (sic) will show at home for the first time to-day (sic) with Johnson City high school (sic) furnishing the opposition. The game is called for 1:30 o’clock at Caswell park (sic). Thus the football fan who desires to make a full afternoon of it may see a major portion of the high school game before wending his way to the Shields-Watkins stadium (sic), to watch the Vols against Maryville.”
“Considerable polish has been administered to the offensive play since the K. H.S. outfit opened at Maryville last Saturday and Johnson City will face a much more effective eleven than did Maryville.”
Johnson City High School is now known as Science Hill High School.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 1, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Pvt. Harold Hull, Jr., a member of a paratrooper outfit, is spending a two-weeks furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. H. Hull, 605 East Holston avenue (sic).”
“Private Hull, who was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., several months, is enroute to Camp Stoneman, Calif., for further duty.”
Oct. 1, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle editorialized, “The week of Oct. 3–9 will mark the 50th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week across the United States.”
“Every locality has its own general knowledge and concepts of the makings of its fire department, but even a glance of statistical highlights shows how much more is involved.”
Oct. 1, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press opined the attributes of the Apple Festival. “What began modestly enough has become a huge event for Erwin and Unicoi County – the annual Apple Festival.”
“And the festival is not entirely events along Main Street – it’s a time for homecoming for former Unicoi County residents and families. They flock in for the festival as if it were a major ‘reunion’ time. And, in reality, it is.”
“The festival is scheduled this week in Erwin. There will be crafts, food, entertainment, and of course, apples.”
“If you’ve never been to the festival, we urge you to travel to Erwin and make a stroll down Main Street which is closed to vehicular traffic. You’ll be surprised at how many friends you see there. And you’ll be delighted with some of the handcrafts and foods which are available for purchase.”
“As we noted, the festival started some years ago, modestly enough. But it’s a major undertaking these days.”