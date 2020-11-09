NOVEMBER 9
Nov. 9, 1893: Readers of The Comet learned of the formation of the Ladies’ Reading Circle. “A number of ladies, composed mostly of married people, met with Mrs. W.J. Exum Monday evening at her home on Watauga avenue, and organized a club to be known as the Ladies’ Reading Circle. Mrs. Marcus Miller was elected president; Mrs. J.E. Crandall, vice president; Mrs. C.T. Ware, secretary; Miss Florence Harris, librarian. The members are: Mrs. C.T. Ware, Mrs. J.E. Crandall, Mrs. Wilder, Mrs. W.P. Harris, Mrs. Ellsworth, Mrs. Ward, Mrs. Friberg, Mrs. W.J. Exum, Mrs. Stephens, Mrs. W.W. Faw; Misses Florence Harris, Sallie Faw and Monger.” The Ladies’ Reading Circle is now known as The Monday Club.
Nov. 9, 1902: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported, “Mrs. Dudley Jobe and Mrs. Rhonda Reeves, of Johnson City, twin sisters of Ex-Gov. Robert L. Taylor, were last week the guests of Mrs. Joseph Mabry, Summit Hill.” Summit Hill was a neighborhood in Knoxville.
Nov. 9, 1915: The Johnson City Staff ran a classified ad for a lost dog. “Strayed — From my kennel at Milligan, Tenn., Sunday night, Nov. 7, one female fox hound, white with black ears, wears a collar, bearing inscription, ‘Dr. Wm. E. Fattis, Louisville, Ky.’ A reward of $5.99 will be paid for any information leading to her return. Write or phone Nat G. Taylor, care of Summers-Parrott Hdw. Co., Johnson City, Tenn. 93-21.” Five dollars in 1915 would be worth about $129 today.
Nov. 9, 1923: The Journal and Tribune, of Knoxville, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Gen. Harvey H. Hannah railroad commissioner, will be the speaker at the Armistice Day celebrations at the National Sanatorium here Sunday. The program will be under the direction of the Lester Harris Post of this city.” Further details revealed that “At the signal of the assembly call by bugle at 10 o’clock Sunday morning the hundreds of former service men at the sanatorium will gather at the flag staff, where a patriotic program will be given, including the speech by Gen. Hannah.” Lester Harris was from Johnson City. During World War I, Mr. Harris served with the Red Cross as a medic. He was wounded and died from his injuries on July 9, 1918, in a French Army Field Hospital near Catenoy, France. Mr. Harris was the son of William Pond Harris and Ida Florence Potter. William Harris founded and owned Harris Manufacturing Company, as well as Harris Flooring Company. Lester Harris Road in Johnson City is named in his honor. (Source: https://etvma.org/veterans/lester-p-harris-7073)
Nov. 9, 1941: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported on an upcoming fashion show. “Science Hill High school will present a men’s style show, sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce for the Forensics League of the high school in the high school gymnasium, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.” The article continued, “The firms participating in the current styles for men and boys are King’s, Hannah’s, Thomas’, and Penney’s.” More details revealed, “Tickets can be secured through Robert Hickey’s department. Sergeant W.W. Allen is in charge of tickets at the door. Ushers are to be ROTC boys.” Some of those who would be taking part in the style show included Major Cy H. Lyle, Harry Caughron, Buddy Price, “Plowboy” Farmer, Lone Sisk, Robert McKee, Powell Bowery, H.C. Belew, Tip Williams, Joe Gilmer and Wilbur Kennedy.
Nov. 9, 1958: A Triple Diesel electric train set was on sale at Free Service Tire Co. for $29.95, the equivalent of about $269 in 2020. The price brought a savings of $23.05, about $207 today.
Nov. 9, 1963: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers “Fred Deneen, Johnson City Industrialist and owner of Johnson City Airport, remains under treatment at Spruce Pine, N.C. Community Hospital following a stroke suffered Wednesday.” Further details revealed, “Deneen, struck while in his office, remains in critical condition and has not regained consciousness.” Finally, readers learned that Deneen “was expected to be removed to Duke Hospital today for an operation.”
Nov. 9, 1967: ETSU’s 1,700-man brigade of ROTC cadets paraded at the Veterans Administration Mountain Home campus in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day.
Sources: The Comet; Journal and Tribune; Johnson City Staff; Sunday Press-Chronicle; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers