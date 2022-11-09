Nov. 9, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Evening Star reported that John T. Wilder, who was a resident of Johnson City, had been appointed as pension agent in Knoxville. The appointment was announced by the White House. William McKinley was president of the United States in 1897.
The Evening Star was a newspaper published in Washington, D. C. from 1852 until 1991. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 9, 1922: A century ago today, the City Chronicle reported, “Governor Alf A. Taylor, yesterday afternoon sent a congratulatory telegram to Austin Peay, which admits the election of the Democratic candidate.”
The telegram stated, “With the utmost sincerity I extend to you my hearty congratulations.”
The article went on to quote Gov. Taylor: “The morning press indicates that I have been defeated. I must confess that the result was a great surprise, but political results very often carry surprises.”
Alf Taylor was governor of Tennessee from Jan. 15, 1921, until Jan. 16, 1923.
Nov. 9, 1938: According to the Johnson City Press, “Mrs. Ida L. Anderson is ill at her home on the Milligan-Erwin highway. Her condition is reported a critical by friends this morning.”
Nov. 9, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about the weather. “Snow, wet and melting, but still enough to give one the shivers, was reported seen near Boone, N. C., Saturday at about 5:30 a. m., by D. C. Stanton, 415 W. Pine, motor route man for the Press-Chronicle.”
“Stanton said he encountered a fairly heavy snowfall at Mountain City and at Valley Mountain of the Banner Elk area.”
“The higher hills were white with it and it was noticeable for several miles, he said.”
“The snow was still falling and was still noticeable on the ground at Banner Elk at 7 a.m., he said.”
Boone, North Carolina, is located about 55 miles from Johnson City.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Banner Elk, North Carolina, is approximately 38 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 9, 1951: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mayor Louis Young yesterday proclaimed the week of November 11 through 17 as ‘Optimist Week’, and urged citizens to recognize and support the work Optimist Club members do to promote the welfare of the boy.”
Nov. 9, 1962: With a dateline from Hampton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “A truckload of lumber, 8,000 board feet of it, stacked itself swiftly and neatly off a truck in a freak mishap early today near here.”
“Part of the lumber was stacked on the porch of Edwards Grocery and part between the store and a utility pole. The plate glass window of the store was not damaged and no one was injured.”
“Driver Gene Wood, Spartanburg, S. C., said a chair (sic) holding the cargo broke as he was rounding a curve at the site of the old ET&WNC Railroad station.”
“Wood was hauling the lumber from Spartanburg to Bristol at the time of the accident.”
Hampton is about 16 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 9, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several college football scores from the day before on the front page of the newspaper, over the masthead. Nov. 9, 1969, fell on a Sunday.
East Tennessee State University defeated Morehead State, 27-7.
Tennessee easily defeated South Carolina by a score of 29-14.
Vanderbilt romped over Kentucky, 42-6.
Florida tied George, 13-13.
Duke won over Clemson, 34-27.
Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee State University, 28-14.
Murray State won over Austin Peay by a score of 52-41.
Tulane defeated Georgia Tech. The score was 14-7.
Missouri handily defeated Oklahoma, 44-10.
Southern Cal whipped Washington State, 28-7.
Virginia Tech tied Florida State, 10-10.
Purdue easily won over Michigan State, 41-13.
Nov. 9, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding Tipton-Haynes. In an article published with the byline of Beverly Garrison, who was the Associate Women’s Editor, readers learned that “’It’s been a busy year for Tipton-Haynes,’ Mrs. William Starritt, president of the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association, told members and guests of Tipton-Haynes at their annual dinner held Sunday evening at East Tennessee State University.”
“‘And we hope for an even bigger year in 1972,’ she went on to say. Some of the hopes for the future, at the historical site, include the restoration of the front porch and the relocation of the caretaker’s residence. Plans for an addition to the present museum which would include the caretaker’s quarters were on display.”
“Dr. Nat Winston, Nashville psychiatrist and native of Johnson City, spoke to the group on the importance of our heritage. Dr. Winston said that the majority of people who hold a sense of tradition have little trouble with serious emotional problems.”
“He told of the historical importance this region of the country holds. Sam Houston, Davy Crockett, Andy Jackson, Andrew Johnson, and John Sevier were only a few of the famous men who came from this part of the country and helped carve our American heritage. Settlers crossed the mountains of North Carolina and came to the valley of the Watauga, named by the Indians, which means ‘beautiful waters.’”
Nov. 9, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Press Entertainment Writer Lesia Paine-Brooks, Johnson City Press readers learned that “The Tennessee Film, Entertainment and Music Commission is seeking suggestions for regional locations to film portions of a major motion picture to be produced in Upper East Tennessee.”
“The film is based on Charles Frazier’s best-selling novel Cold Mountain, the tale of a wounded Civil War soldier’s adventures as he returns home to Cold Mountain in Western North Carolina.”
“The commission is requesting that all potential locations to be free of modern buildings, power lines, heavy traffic or any other technological advances that might conflict with the appearance of the Civil War era.
