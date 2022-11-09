Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 9, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Evening Star reported that John T. Wilder, who was a resident of Johnson City, had been appointed as pension agent in Knoxville. The appointment was announced by the White House. William McKinley was president of the United States in 1897.

The Evening Star was a newspaper published in Washington, D. C. from 1852 until 1991. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

