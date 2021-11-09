Nov. 9, 1871: The Herald and Tribune, reported, “”Hon. H.H. Carr, will accept our thanks for public documents.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is a newspaper in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1871.
Nov. 9, 1899: The Comet reported several observations of importance to their readers. “A good mistress makes good servants.”
“Two veils are worn by all the ultra modish (sic) women.”
“Corduroy shirt waists are the latest fashionable fancy.”
“The smooth-faced man is considered the best form these days.”
“Did you never notice that a man who is called a fine fellow is rarely dubbed ‘a good fellow?’”
“The tiny reefer jackets with short white skirts are worn by the small daughters of stylist mothers.”
“There are few more delightful sensations than that which follows the getting of the house in cosy (sic) winter garb.”
“The joy some persons apparently experience in telling us how badly we look makes us think that they must be receiving a commission from the physicians.”
Nov. 9, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The M.G.R. Club met with Mrs. E.T. West on Unaka avenue (sic) yesterday afternoon. This club’s activities this winter are devoted to knitting. Light refreshments were served.”
Nov. 9, 1918: Bold headlines on the front page of The Johnson City Daily Staff alerted readers that “Kaiser Abdicated German Revolution.”
Nov. 9, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Journal and Tribune, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “A posse, led by Deputy Marshal Ralph Moore, Sheriff S.A. Corn, of Unicoi county (sic) and Deputy Cutshaw, seized a moonshine plant on Devil Creek, near the Carolina line, Sunday afternoon, and destroyed 40 gallons of whiskey, 5,000 gallons of beer and the fermenters. The whiskey had been poured into fruit ars (sic) ready for shipment. The jars were broken.”
“Shots were fired at the officers from the woods and when the fire was returned the moonshiners fled.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville; it ceased being published in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov 9, 1933: The Dandridge Banner¸ a newspaper in Dandridge, Tennessee, reported to readers that “Miss Ella Hall attended the home coming (sic) at Teachers College Saturday and spent the week end (sic) with Johnson City friends.”
The Teachers College is a reference to the current East Tennessee State University.
The Dandridge Banner was a newspaper published in Jefferson City, Tennessee. It ceased publication in 1965. Jefferson City is located approximately 78 miles from Johnson City. Dandridge is a city located in Jefferson County.
Nov. 9, 1938: The Johnson City Press reported news about the November weather. “Early risers in Johnson City this morning felt the season’s coldest temperature, thermometer mercury resting four degrees below the freezing point.”
“Mercury touched 28 at 7 o’clock this morning and didn’t go above the freezing temperature until shortly after 8 o’clock.”
“The season’s first killing frost was on the ground this morning.”
“Forecast for tomorrow is ‘fair and warmer.’”
Nov. 9, 1939: The Johnson City Press ran an ad for Sears, Roebuck and Company. The store was welcoming delegates and farmers to the Tennessee Farm Bureau Convention.
The ad stated, “We are proud that Johnson City has been selected as the convention city and we hope your visit will be a pleasant one. Feel free to make Sears your headquarters.”
Nov. 9, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Postal services for Armistice Day, Mon., Nov. 11, were announced yesterday by Postmaster S.H. Chase as follows:”
“Window service — Stamp and General Delivery windows will be open from 9 to 10 a. m. at the Main office (sic), on East Main street (sic). Contract Station No. 1, situated in a West Market street (sic) drug store will observe the usual week-day (sic) hours, closing at 5:30 p. m.”
“Delivery service — One delivery in the city, and no rural carrier service.”
Armistice Day is now known as Veteran’s Day.
Nov. 9, 1951: The Elizabethton Star reported, “The Elizabethton High School Band will accompany the championship Cyclones to Athens for the Bowl game on Thanksgiving Day as guests of the Lions Club of Athens.”
“Warner Guffey, former resident of Elizabethton, telephoned the STAR yesterday that arrangements are being made for accommodating the band members in homes Wednesday night before the game on Thursday. Archie Watkinberger of Athens was in Elizabethton this week working out details for the coming event.”
“Mr. Guffey revealed that a gala parade is being planned for Wednesday evening and other festivities will entertain Elizabethton students.”
“Band members will return home following the game Thursday afternoon, November 22.”
Athens, Tennessee, is approximately 163 miles from Johnson City, and about 171 miles from Elizabethton.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Nov. 9, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A light skiff of snow fell in the Johnson City area last night as wintry weather whistled into Tennessee bringing freezing temperatures and the first snow flurries of the season to other parts of the state.”
Nov. 9, 1962: In a front-page photograph, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle showed readers a rendering of a new courthouse for Washington County. “This is the architect’s conception of the new Washington County jail and office building at Jonesboro. The four-story brick structure is being constructed in back of the courthouse building. County Judge James D. Elliott said the building will contain an elevator, modern jail quarters, offices for the Election Commission, Juvenile Court and General Sessions Court. The courtroom will be renovated and air conditioned.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1962.
Nov. 9, 1969: ETSU beat Morehead State by a score of 27-7, Tennessee beat South Carolina with a score of 29-14, and Vanderbilt was victorious over Kentucky, 42-6, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in reporting from football games the day before.
Nov. 9, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers of upcoming changes in the Christmas tree decorations at Carroll Reece Museum. “It was announced at a recent meeting of the Review Club that Johnson City garden clubs will not be decorating Christmas trees at Reece Museum this year, but sororities and fraternities at East Tennessee State University will assume the responsibility.”
Nov. 9, 1980: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, sweaters would be an especially important item in ladies’ fashions during the upcoming winter season.
Nov. 9, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Mountain City, the Johnson City Press reported, “Retiring Congressman James H. Quillen, R-1st, will be honored at a reception Sunday at Johnson County High School.”
“The 3 p.m. event will be held in the common area of the school. Punch and cookies will be served.”
“Organizers say the reception is a bipartisan event and is open to the public. Several local state legislators are expected to be on hand to wish Quillen well on his retirement.”