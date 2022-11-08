Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 8, 1888: According to The Comet, “For the next thirty days corn will be taken in payment for The Comet. Farmers in arrears will please take notice and bring in the corn at once, as only a limited supply will be taken. This offer holds good until our hog starves to death for want of corn.”

Nov. 8, 1892: The Comet alerted readers that “Proprietor Sexton, of the Piedmont Hotel, with his energy and push has made arrangements to have the election returns bulletined right in the hotel office for the benefit of the patrons of the house.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

