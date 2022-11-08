Nov. 8, 1888: According to The Comet, “For the next thirty days corn will be taken in payment for The Comet. Farmers in arrears will please take notice and bring in the corn at once, as only a limited supply will be taken. This offer holds good until our hog starves to death for want of corn.”
Nov. 8, 1892: The Comet alerted readers that “Proprietor Sexton, of the Piedmont Hotel, with his energy and push has made arrangements to have the election returns bulletined right in the hotel office for the benefit of the patrons of the house.”
Nov. 8, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Mrs. L. Cramer and Mrs. P. Mullen will be in Johnson City for some time, making a survey of the poultry raising in this vicinity.”
“These ladies make a special study of poultry culture and are prepared to help poultry raisers in and around Johnson City on such problems as culling, feeding or molting hens and other such poultry problems.”
“While in Johnson City they will call on all poultry raisers to take up these important problems.”
“The enterprise of the Farmers Exchange, has made it possible for the poultry keepers to get the benefit of the experience of these experts.”
Nov. 8, 1936: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Rufus Huskins, 28, Clear Branch, was arrested here last night and charged with possession of whiskey. Constable Ira Shoun and highway patrolmen arrested Ernest Sheets, 805 Wilson avenue, and charged him with drunken driving. Two CCC boys who had ‘hitched’ a ride with him were not detained.”
“City Officers Clyde Jones and Lee Greer arrested Rut Kincade, 36, of Fall street on a charge of running a disorderly house. He posted bond and was released.”
Clear Branch is a community in rural Washington County, near the Greene County line.
Nov. 8, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported: “Approximately 65 women attended the Ladies Day program Wednesday at the Johnson City Country Club, which was highlighted by an antique display directed by Mrs. J.B. Thomas.”
“Mrs. C.R. Smathers was chairman for the day.”
“In the display Mrs. Thomas showed a collection of glassware and tables and as an added attraction she displayed a table setting in Thanksgiving motif.”
“Members having reservations were Mrs. Herman King, Mrs. Sam Harding, Mrs. Jim Epps, Mrs. William C. Carpenter, Mrs. P.M. McAllister, Mrs. Joe Cox, Mrs. Foster Miller, Mrs. R.F. Brewer, Mrs. Ed. Lowery, Mrs. C.R. Smathers and Mrs. G.J. Budd.”
“Mrs. W.C. Carpenter was awarded door prize, and winning table prizes were Mrs. Ruth Ervin, Mrs. J.E. Harrell, Mrs. Foster Miller, Mrs. Thomas E. Arp of Knoxville and Mrs. Hanes Lancaster.”
Nov. 8, 1951: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mayor Louis Young today proclaimed the week of Nov. 11 through 17 as ‘Optimist Week’ and urged citizens to recognize and support the work Optimist Club members do to promote the welfare of the boy.”
Nov. 8, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported exciting news for Girl Scouting. “One of the biggest events in area Girl Scouting will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, in Memorial Auditorium of East Tennessee State College, when the newly-organized Appalachian Girl Scout Council will receive its charter from Virginia H. Blunt, assistant executive director of the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.”
“The ten counties which comprise the new Appalachian Council are Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington in Tennessee; and the Virginia counties of Scott and Washington. By bringing together the established councils it is hoped that better Scouting may be offered to more girls in the area.”
The Appalachian Girl Scout Council merged with two other Girl Scout Councils in 2009 to become known as the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Nov. 8, 1962: By means of a captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Guests at yesterday’s dedication luncheon of the new Pharmaseal plant here were able to look over a display of disposable hospital supply items which Pharmaseal manufactures. Left to right are Wendell I. Wall, Pharmaseal president; Keith P. Pallengill, chairman of the board, Pharmaseal, Mayor May Ross McDowell; and Carl A. Jones, president, the Chamber of Commerce.”
The Pharmaseal plant had recently opened in Johnson City.
Nov. 8, 1967: With a dateline from Nashville, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Dr. Delos P. Culp, who began his career in education as a teacher in a one-room school more than 30 years ago and rose to become head of two colleges in Alabama, today was elected president of East Tennessee State University.”
“The 56-year-old native Alabaman was chosen unanimously by the State Board of Education to succeed President Burgin E. Dossett who has passed retirement age.”
“Dr. Culp will assume his new duties about Feb. 1.”
“The new president and his family already have visited Johnson City for an announced inspection of the university facilities.”
Nov. 8, 1970: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were reminded that “Washington County officers will be closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day, according to County Chairman, Jack Wiseman.”
Nov. 8, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that Congressman James H. “Jimmy” Quillen had been re-elected for a 6th term. Readers also learned that State Representatives Bob Good and P.L. Robinson were each reelected to their third term.
Nov. 8, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page.
Elizabethton easily defeated Greeneville, by a score of 49-16.
Happy Valley won over Oliver Springs, 21-14.
Alcoa defeated Hampton, 31-7.
Cocke County narrowly defeated Tennessee High, 8-7.
Dobyns-Bennett shut out Bearden, 28-0.
Morristown East defeated Sullivan South, 20-7.
Rockwood defeated South Greene by a score of 26-13.
Knox Gibbs shut out Sullivan North, 34-0.
Oliver Springs is about 132 miles from Johnson City. It is located in Roane County, as is Rockwood.
Bearden is a high school located in Knoxville.
