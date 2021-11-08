Nov. 8, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Knoxville Daily Journal reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned, “At the quarterly term of the Washington county (sic) court at Jonesboro on the first Monday in October that court voted to appropriate $2,000 to make an exhibit of the county’s products and resources at the Tennessee centennial. The court held an extraordinary session last Thursday for the purpose of reconsidering its former action and in doing so it rescinded its action and the county is now without an appropriation for the centennial.”
“It is thought by some that that court will not appropriate any amount by this is scarcely probable. The reason for rescinding the action of the October term is that the amount was considered too large. An appropriate of $1,000 would be an ample sum with which to make a credible exhibit of this county’s resources.”
“It would be deplorable for old Washington county (sic), the first in the history of the state, not to have an exhibit at the celebration of Tennessee’s 100th anniversary into statehood.”
“This is, by no means, the final action of the county court and it (indecipherable) may be expected that this county will have an appropriate sufficient to make a credible show at the big state fair.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1896.
Two thousand dollars in 1896 is now worth about $65,311, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Knoxville Daily Journal is no longer in publication.
Nov. 8, 1907: The Florence Herald reported on a former resident of Florence. “The Florence friends of Mr. J.O. Lewis, a former Florentine, will be glad to learn that he has been selected to the position of secretary to the commercial club at Johnson City, Tenn. at a salary of $100 per month.”
The Commercial Club was very likely similar to our current Chamber of Commerce.
One hundred dollars in 1907 is worth approximately $2,918 today. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Florence Herald was a newspaper published in Florence, Alabama. It is no longer in publication.
Nov. 8, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported tragic news about a war casualty. “Paul Eugene Massie of Co. H, 117th Infantry, was killed on the front during the latter part of September according to news received by relatives in Bristol, and Johnson City.”
More details revealed that, “Young Massie had been in the army about three years, having served on the border, during the Mexican trouble.”
Nov. 8, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Armistice Day will be celebrated in Johnson City with a great union service of the city churches to be held at Munsey Memorial church (sic), South, from 11:30 to 12:30 o’clock.”
“The pastors of the churches of the city have agreed on a program for the big service and it is expected that the church will be thronged with those who desire to offer prayer for the success of the disarmament conference which convenes in Washington on that day.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 8, 1934: The Johnson City Press reported, “Mrs. Henry Tyler is spending today in Greeneville the guest of Mrs. Charles Donaldson. Plans are being perfected for the first district meeting of the Tennessee Federation of Music clubs (sic) on Saturday. Mrs. Tyler is chairman of the district.”
Nov. 8, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Mrs. Prentice Poteat of Warwick, N. Y., is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Poteat, 409 Highland avenue (sic).”
“Mrs. N. E. Good and daughter, Miss Fern Good, of Washington College have returned home after spending several days as guest of Mrs. Good’s sister, Mrs. Fred H. Wagner, and Mr. Wagner, of Oak Ridge.”
“Mr. and Mrs. T. W. Roland and Mr. and Mrs. J. D. Thomas have returned to Johnson City from a visit in New York City.”
In 1946, Washington College was a high school, as well as a community in rural Washington County.
Nov. 8, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported in bold headlines, “Reece Has Runaway Victory.” In an accompanying article, readers learned that Carroll Reece won back his former seat in Congress, representing the First District of Tennessee. His plurality was 12,000 votes.
Nov. 8, 1955: “City Judge Oris Hyder assessed a $10.50 fine and costs against one person yesterday morning in Police Court on a charge of public drunkenness,” reported the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Ten dollars and fifty cents in 1955 is now worth about $107 today, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Nov. 8, 1969: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of several area high school football scores from games played the night before. Gate City defeated Elizabethton, 16 to 14. Maryville was victorious over Greeneville, 40 to 14. Boones Creek beat Jonesboro, 20 to 16. Hampton beat Lynn View, 22 to 8. Happy Valley scored 34 points to South Greene’s 0 points. Rogersville beat Newport, by a score of 6 to 0.
Nov. 8, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news of the death of a prominent Johnson City resident. “W. Hanes Lancaster, Sr., 79, the man who brought radio and television to Johnson City, died early today at Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, N. C.”
“He had been ill for a short time.”
“Mr. Lancaster came to Johnson City in 1938 from Chattanooga to build Radio Station WJHL, and then manage it. WJHL was Johnson City’s first radio station.”
More details revealed that “In 1953, WJHL applied for permission to build Johnson City’s first television station, WJHL-TV, Channel 11.”
“In 1960, the radio station was sold to a Bristol corporation and now has the call letters of WJCW. In 1964, WJHL-TV was sold to Roy H. Parks Broadcasting.”
“Mr. Lancaster was a native of Farmville, Va., the son of the late William L. and Mary Hanes Lancaster.”
“A Rotarian, Mr. Lancaster was also a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.”
“He is survived by his widow, Mrs. Evelyn Lovelace Lancaster of the home, 809 N. Mountain View Circle, and a son, Hanes Lancaster, Jr., who continue to be general manager of WJHL-TV.”
Nov. 8, 1973: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Preliminary hearing for Paul E. Culotta, accused of murdering Elizabeth Ann Kerr was continued today in City Police Court until Dec. 7.”
The article continued, “The continuance came upon motion of Public Defender James Bowman, who suggested to the court that evidence submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for testing ‘may cast a new light on Culotta’s charge.’ ”