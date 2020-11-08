Nov. 8, 1883: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesboro, reported “Nearly every time we go down in town we notice a new house up or going up. The new engine house at the tank, is the latest.” The “town” referred to was Johnson City.
Nov. 8, 1891: The Comet reported, “The organ-grinder and the monkey paraded the streets yesterday raking after nickels, don’t you see?”
Nov. 8, 1900: Readers of The Comet learned about an exciting new business venture in Johnson City. “Lasting (sic) Monday evening the Palace Livery Stable was thrown open to the public with imposing ceremonies. Nothing like it has ever before been seen in East Tennessee. Johnson City is the only town in the state that ever had a livery stable opening. Snapp & Co. moved into the stable last week and asked their friends to come and look at their new quarters.”
Nov. 8, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on a war casualty. “Paul Eugene Massie of Co. H, 117th Infantry, was killed on the front during the latter part of September according to news received by relatives in Bristol, and Johnson City.” The article continued to say, “Young Massie had been in the army about three years, having served on the border, during the Mexican trouble.”
Nov. 8, 1925: The Johnson City Chronicle, combined with the Staff-News, reported on an upcoming event to commemorate Armistice Day, now known as Veteran’s Day. “The annual Forget-Me-Not drive endorsed by ... Calvin Coolidge and locally, Mayor W.B. Ellison of Johnson City and Leslie R. Driver, cashier of the Tennessee National Bank, will be held in Johnson City, Armistice day (sic), November 11th.” W.B. Ellison was Mayor of Johnson City at the time.
Nov. 8, 1942: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on recent changes to the Draft Board. “E.R. Pierce and J.E. Brading last night revealed they had tendered their resignations to Governor Cooper as members of Washington county draft board No. 2.” The article further stated, “Both explained pressure of their regular duties made it impossible to continue service. Until their resignations have been accepted and new members appointed by the governor, however, they will continue to assist the chairman, L.D. Gump.” More details show that “Pierce is trustee of Washington county, and has headquarters in Jonesboro courthouse. Brading became secretary-manager of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce the first of last week.”
Nov. 8, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “City Manager Dewey Leonard and Luther Freeman left yesterday on a bear hunting trip near Wilmington, N.C.” The news brief further stated that they would return to Johnson City near the end of the week.
Nov. 8, 1953: Students Carrie Hunter, Harold Wilson, David Carlton and Ruby Hammitt were pictured during a shuffleboard game at Keystone Elementary School.
Nov. 8, 1958: Everett Shelton was pictured beside the 1959 Ford Thunderbird at Tennessee Motor Company at 401 W. Market St. in the Press-Chronicle.
Nov. 8, 1959: Tommy Carrier and John Seward were featured in the Press-Chronicle for American Education Week at Fairmont School.
Sources: Herald and Tribune; The Comet; Johnson City Daily Staff; Johnson City Daily Chronicle and Staff-News; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers