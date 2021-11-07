Nov. 7, 1889: According to The Comet, “As previously announced, Mr. J. F. Crumley entertained the Longfellow Literary Circle at the Piedmont House Friday night last. The affair was very charming in every particular and was a decided success. The Circle is unanimous in wishing for many happy returns of the season. Want of space forbids a detailed account.”
The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 7, 1891: The Comet reported progress in Johnson City. “In The Comet this morning will be found the proceedings of the meeting held yesterday to take steps looking to the location of an institution of learning at this place. It will be seen from the proceedings that another meeting will be held in the opera house this afternoon at 2 o’clock. Let every citizen who desires a great institution of learning in Johnson City be at the meeting today.”
Nov. 7, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Daily Journal reported, “The Johnson City Staff, the republican newspaper of this city (meaning Johnson City), changed management today. J. E. and S. F. Brading have leased the paper and assumed control as editors and publishers.”
“J. T. Browning, the founder and owner of the paper, retires from the office, he having been elected as representative to the general assembly in the recent election.”
The Knoxville Daily Journal was published form 1885 until 1886. We do not have access to any issues of the Johnson City Staff that were published in 1896.
Nov. 7, 1918: Readers of The Johnson City Daily Staff learned that “Mr. E.W. Green, who has been confined to his room for three weeks with the Flu (sic), is able to be out again.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Thompson are very ill at their home on Chilhowie Avenue with Influenza (sic).”
“Mr. and Mrs. Frank Haws and little daughter Katherine, have an attack of influenza.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Roy Huffine returned last evening from Knoxville, where at the Lincoln Memorial Hospital Mrs. Huffine underwent a very serious operation, but is improving very fast.”
Nov. 7, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “On the eve of its opening, the Johnson City Hardware store (sic) was looted Thursday night of rifles and ammunition valued at $700.”
Seven hundred dollars in 1921 is now worth approximately $10,727, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 7, 1929: The Jeffersonian Democrat reported on a very sick former resident of Brookville, who had a current connection to Johnson City. ‘Mrs. C.W. Dickey, a former resident of this place (meaning Brookville), still remains very ill at the Appalachian Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn. Friends from here gave her a postal shower last week.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
The Jeffersonian Democrat was, and still is, a newspaper published in Brookville, Pennsylvania.
Nov. 7, 1933: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline of Johnson City, informed readers that, “Slightly more than one mile of the Johnson City-Jonesboro link of the new state highway has been paved, and officials in charge indicate that with good weather the project will be completed within the next six weeks.”
The article also stated, “The new road gives Johnson City a shorter, excellent traffic lane to the West. It shortens the distance between Johnson City and Jonesboro by more than a mile.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1933.
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known and published as the Bristol Herald Courier.
Nov. 7, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mrs. George T. Wofford, Llewellyn Wood, is visiting her son, Mr. Harris Wofford, and Mrs. Wofford and family in Scarsdale, N.Y.”
Nov. 7, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of recent Kiwanis Club elections. “Ralph B. Carr, young Johnson City business man, was elected president of the Kiwanis Club. ... Other officers chosen were William E. Miller for first vice-president; Howard Patrick second vice-president, while L.W. McCown was re-elected secretary-treasurer.”
The article went on to say, “Directors who voted in the club officer election were retiring president, the Rev. J.H. Dampier, Ralph Carr, Howard McCorkle, Don Beeson, Harry Crigger, Tom Deaderick, Col. Lee B. Harr, Gates Kidd, W.E. Miller, Howard Patrick and the Rev. Paul Worley.”
Nov. 7, 1954: First Christian Church observed Homecoming Sunday, according to its church bulletin of that date. Dr. Henry Webb, the minister of the First Christian Church in Erwin, gave the message, followed by a note-burning for the new auditorium. (Source: Program from the Homecoming Sunday in the archives of First Christian Church archives.)
Nov. 7, 1965: With a dateline of Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news about a local serviceman. “Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Pierce, Stony Creek, were notified recently that their son, Cpl. Gary L. Pierce, was wounded in Viet Nam.”
The story continued to say, “Pierce received shrapnel wounds to the head, leg and hip during action last week and is recovering in a U.S. hospital in Japan.”
The article also reported, “Young Pierce is a graduate of Unaka High School and went to Viet Nam last August with the Marine Corps.”
Nov. 7, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Centennial Football weekend, Nov. 14 and 15, was proclaimed in a second resolution issued by commissioners in celebration of the 100-year history of football and of Johnson City,” at the City Commission meeting the night before.
Nov. 7, 1971: Fifty years ago today, a monument was dedicated at the grave of William H. Young, at the Young Cemetery on the western side of Virginia Street in Johnson City. Mr. Young’s house was where First Christian Church initially met. This was part of the Centennial celebration at First Christian Church. The Centennial Service for First Christian Church took place at the church at 7:00 p.m. (Sources: Invitation to the Centennial Service in the First Christian Church Archives and 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Nov. 7, 1992: The Junior League of Johnson City held their first Bag-a-Bargain sale, raising over $30,000 for the community. The sale was held at Freedom Hall. In today’s dollars, this is equivalent to about $58,655. More than 97% of the proceeds were returned to the community in monetary contributions to various Junior League projects. (Sources: Personal recollections of Rebecca Henderson, Kathy Linebarger, Mary Duke McCartt, Lottie Ryans, and Cindy Torbett; www.in2013dollars.com)
Nov. 7, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “With a good crop and an expected strong demand, the outlook for the burley tobacco market is bright, according to officials in the industry.”
“’There’s a lot more optimism as we get toward marketing time,’ said Fred Serral, owner of the New Burley Warehouse, Greeneville.”