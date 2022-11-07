Nov. 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several articles with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 6. Readers learned that “A.M. Molesworth has gone to Blacksburg, N.C., where he is superintending the construction of a branch of the Ohio River and Charleston Railway.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Permen, of Cove Creek, Greene county, have been visiting Mrs. Anderson.”
“Mrs. M.J. Mitchell, of Paris, Ill., is the guest of her sister, Mrs. Collins, on Watauga avenue, and will remain during the winter.”
“Mrs. R.H. Killey returned from a visit to relatives in Virginia, and her sister, Miss Graham, accompanied her, and will visit here.”
“Rev. and Mrs. Millard have returned from Bristol, where they visited their daughters, Mrs. Sweet and Mrs. Wright.”
“Rev. D.N. Good has returned from North Carolina, where he held a series of meetings with several conversions.”
“Mrs. William Dyer, of Sweetwater, is the guest of Mrs. Robert Hubler.”
News also arrived with a dateline from Elizabethton; the date was Nov. 6. “J.C. Rosenbalm, proprietor of the flouring mills, met with a painful injury Monday morning. While working around a roller mill his hand was caught in the cog wheels of the mill and one finger was ground into a jelly.”
“Miss Auntie Titsworth, of Ashaway, R.I., is visiting her sister, Mrs. A.J. Crandall.”
“Williams Bowling, aged 80 years, died last Tuesday night.”
“L.F. Miller returned from Philadelphia yesterday.”
“William Hinkle, of Stoney Creek, was killed at Radford, Va., Thursday morning while attempting to jump from a moving train. The deceased was well known in this place.”
“Miss Hattie Clarke gave a Halloween party Monday night. A large crowd was present.”
“The Watauga Telephone company have commenced work putting up the second wire from this place to Bristol.”
“Work commenced Monday on the foundation of the Tennessee Cotton mill, The building is expected to be completed and machinery in operation by Dec. 1.”
With a dateline from Greeneville, and a date from Nov. 6, it was learned that “Miss Lena Gailey, of Morristown, is visiting Miss Fannie Briton, on Depot street.”
“Miss Clara Naff is entertaining this week her charming friend, Miss Jones, of Sweetwater.”
“Miss Edna French, who was struck by Ross Smith’s train Thursday evening, at the crossing near the depot, has regained consciousness, and hopes are entertained for her recovery. Miss French was on the side track when the train, rounding a curve, caused her to think she was on the train line, when she stepped directly in front of the approaching train, and sustained very serious injuries.”
“John B. White has arrived from Virginia and will be connected with the Adams Tobacco Warehouse.”
“Mr. and Mrs. T. J. Wardell and daughter arrived Tuesday from Mexico, where they have been for a year. They are visiting Mrs. Wardell’s parents, Rev. and Mrs. J.E. Alexander.”
“H.H. Brown returned yesterday from Dallas, Texas, and a visit to the state fair.”
“A surrey ride was enjoyed by the visiting ladies Thursday afternoon.”
News with a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897, and a date of Nov. 6 followed. “Sheriff Pritchett now has everything ready in preparation for the execution of Bob Sims on the 17th. The carpenters completed their job Thursday afternoon. The scaffold is some eight feet square and is made of heavy oak (indecipherable). Surrounding this is an enclosure some twelve feet square and fourteen feet high, made of good, substantial oak timber, walled in with heavy oak plank, two inches thick, and spiked on with heavy wire bails. The sheriff is following the law strictly, so that the number allowed to witness the execution will be very limited.”
“Dr. J.P. Park went to Tusculum college last Wednesday and gave two lectures.”
Sweetwater, Tennessee, is approximately 150 miles from Johnson City.
Philadelphia, Tennessee, is about 143 miles from Johnson City. It is located in Loudon County.
Stoney Creek is a community in rural Carter County.
Tusculum College is now known as Tusculum University.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as The Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 7, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle carried this article, with a dateline from Erwin and a date of Nov. 6. “A common, ordinary, garden variety of pig, resting drunk, staggering down a cove on Wiggins’ Creek near here today, was shadowed by Sheriff Shelton and a deputy, and in due course, led them to a forty gallon moonshine still, where the porker had been imbibing his alcoholic swill. The distillery was destroyed, along with 400 gallons of the hog’s private stock of mash, but the hog resisted arrest and escaped to the underbrush.”
Nov. 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Sheriff Luke M. Warrick has gone to Marion, N.C., on business, his office in the Ashe street courthouse said yesterday.”
“John D. Thomas, 16, of 403 West Ninth street, was treated at the Appalachian Hospital yesterday for a dislocated left shoulder sustained while playing football with an Asheville, N.C. team, hospital records showed.”
“Ted Garland of 206 West Main street, was treated at the Appalachian Hospital yesterday after cutting his wrist on a labeling machine while on duty at a local bottling plant, hospital records showed.”
“Mrs. Lee Oliver of Jonesboro, route 4, had a broken needle removed from her hand at the Appalachian Hospital yesterday, hospital records showed.”
“Eugene Duncan, 10-year-old son of John M. Duncan of 413 west Main street, is being treated at the Appalachian Hospital for injuries to the right leg received while watching a football game at West Side School from a position close to the line. He was trampled by players, hospital records showed.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.