Nov. 7, 1871: The Republican Banner, a newspaper in Nashville, reported, “Several residences and storehouses and two hotels have been erected at Johnson City during the past few months.”
Nov. 7, 1890: The Brooklyn Daily Times, from Brooklyn, New York, carried frightening news about a possible assassination attempt. The dateline was Washington, D.C. “Private advices from Johnson City, Tenn., the home of Congressman Alf Taylor, make it appear that a plot to assassinate Mr. Taylor was discovered just in time to prevent it from being carried out. The plotters were overheard by a Baptist minister, named Michaels, who informed the Congressman’s friends.” The article continued to report, “The attempt was to have been made the night before election and a score of armed men lay in wait for the would-be assassins. They did not appear, however and the excitement over the affair was quieted down. The campaign between Taylor and Butler, his Democratic opponent, was the bitterest in the history of the district. Taylor’s’ majority is about 700.” Congressman Taylor represented the first Congressional District of Tennessee from 1889 until 1895.
Nov 7, 1914: The Johnson City Staff reported, “The Edisonia has just installed a new picture show outfit consisting of a mirrored screen and a new moving picture machine. This machine is said to be a mechanical marvel and one of the most up-to-date machines that can be seen in the state.” The Edisonia was a theater that became Johnson City’s first cinema.
Nov. 7, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on tragic news. “The body of a woman identified as Emma M. Smith, a nurse at the Mountain Branch Soldiers Home hospital, was found beside the Southern Railway tracks about 100 feet east of Tennessee street last night shortly after ten o’clock.” The article continued, “That she had been struck by a moving train was indicated by a broken neck, crushed chest, and left arm and right leg broken. The body was not crushed, and she appeared to have been struck by the train and knocked to one side of the track. About fifteen feet from the body was a wrist watch, and a short distance from that was her hat. She was well dressed, wearing a black silk dress and heavy coat.” The article went on to state, “Identification was made by an engraved calling card in a purse which was found on an inside pocket of the coat. The card bore the name, ‘Emma M. Smith, Soldiers Home, P.O. Box 1215.’ A small gold locket, attached to a tiny chain around her neck, was engraved with the initials ‘E.M.S.” The locket contained a lock of hair and some four-leaf clovers. The purse contained around $1.50 in small change.”
Nov. 7, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers about an office at City Hall. “An inconspicuous office in City Hall is dealing quietly and unceremoniously in handing out kindness to scores of upstate ‘blossoms in the dust’ of broken homes, strained marriages, and illicit love affairs.” The article continued, “Its commodity is love and it requires no down payment or carrying charge. Its business is finding homes for unfortunate children whose family cannot provide the rearing and necessities which they deserve.” The office was the Child Welfare Division of Public Welfare.
Nov. 7, 1971: A monument was dedicated at the grave of William H. Young, at the Young Cemetery on the western side of Virginia Street in Johnson City. Mr. Young’s house was where First Christian Church initially met. This was part of the Centennial celebration at First Christian Church. The Centennial Service for First Christian Church took place at the church at 7:00 p.m.
