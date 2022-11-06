Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 6, 1891: The Comet alerted readers that “Ex-Governor Taylor will lecture at the Watauga school building, on the corner of Roan street and Watauga avenue this evening at 7 o’clock. The public has a cordial invitation to attend and hear the inimitable orator of East Tennessee.”

Nov. 6, 1922: One hundred years ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff published a variety of brief news accounts of interest to those in and around Johnson City. Some of those news accounts follow.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.