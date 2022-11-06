Nov. 6, 1891: The Comet alerted readers that “Ex-Governor Taylor will lecture at the Watauga school building, on the corner of Roan street and Watauga avenue this evening at 7 o’clock. The public has a cordial invitation to attend and hear the inimitable orator of East Tennessee.”
Nov. 6, 1922: One hundred years ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff published a variety of brief news accounts of interest to those in and around Johnson City. Some of those news accounts follow.
“Mrs. G. C. Pierce who has been ill at her home on Holston Avenue is improving.”
“Sam Shanks of Limestone spent the week-end with relatives in the city.”
“Mr. and Mrs. C. W. Seavers and family and Miss Lena Hunt spent the day with relatives at Fall Branch Sunday.”
“Mrs. Hazel Bailey who recently underwent an operation for appendicitis was able to return to her home on E. Holston Avenue, Saturday, friends will be pleased to know.”
“W. F. Keebler, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Patrick, Miss Zelma and Frank Keebler motored to Keenburg Sunday and spent the day with relatives. They were accompanied home by Mrs. W. F. Keebler, who has been visiting with her sister, Mrs. J. A. Reynolds, and other relatives for the past week.”
“Friends will regret to learn that Helen, the small daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Will Thompson of Holston Ave. is very ill.”
“Miss Bess Remine has returned from a visit with friends and relatives in West Virginia.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Shoun of Bluff City are the guests of friends in the city, enroute home from Knoxville where Mr. Shoun has been receiving medical attention.”
“Billie Givens attended the U. T. — Vandy foot ball game at Knoxville Saturday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Hendrix and son Clyde, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Gourley and Prof. Hopwood of Milligan were in the city yesterday.”
“Miss Louis Thomas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Thomas of Pine Street is improving from a recent illness.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Henry Scalf are leaving Sunday on Train No. 26 for Roanoke, Va., where they will visit friends.”
“Dr. H. M. Cass and Dr. E. T. West will arrive here today after an extended visit in Boston and Philadelphia.”
“Mr. Allen Artz returned yesterday from Knoxville where he attended the Tennessee — Vanderbilt game there Saturday.”
“The Business Girl’s Club will meet Tuesday evening at 6 o’clock in the basement of the Central Baptist Church. Supper will be served by the ladies of the church. This is a very important business meeting and is the regular election of officers. Every member is expected to be present.”
“Born to Mr. and Mrs. G. C. Dickson Sunday, Nov. 5th, a daughter who will bear the name of Dorothy.”
“Prentice Fulton, who for the past four years has been connected with the Gov’t. Accounting office in the Navy Yard at Charleston, S. C., has returned to the city and has accepted a position in the office of the Harris Mfg. Company.”
“Mrs. Henry Gildersleeve, Mrs. J. A. Cargille, Mrs. E. T. Hart and Mr. George Gildersleeve spent the day in Bristol yesterday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. James Hart and children and Mr. Ed Houston spent yesterday with Mr. and Mrs. William McCain in Butler.”
“Mrs. Hugh Hoss and little daughter are the guests of relatives in the city.”
“Allen Dryden, who for the past few days has been the guest of Dr. J. C. King and family returned home yesterday. He was accompanied by Leland Cardwell.”
Keenburg is a community in rural Carter County. It is located about 11 miles from Johnson City.
Butler is a community in rural Johnson County and is located about 28 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 6, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. B. M. Canup has returned to her home in Elizabethton from King’s Mountain Memorial Hospital in Bristol, and is reported to be recuperating satisfactorily.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. F. Bennett and Mrs. J. A. Bennett visited in Asheville, N. C. the past week.”
“Estelle Robinson, nurse for a life insurance company, is in Nashville this week attending a nutrition institute.”
Nov. 6, 1969: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “National Farm-City Week, Nov. 21 – 27, will be opened up in Washington County Nov. 20 with the Farm-City Banquet.”
“This year’s theme is ‘Farm and City Partners in Progress.’ The purpose is ‘to bring about better understanding between the rural and urban segments of society’ during an age when there seems to be an ever widening gulf between them.”
“The Farm-City Committee in Washington County believes that Tomorrow’s Food and Fiber is Everybody’s Business. It has, since its inception in 1955 — enjoyed the service of Kiwanis International as ‘Coordinating Agency.’”
This year, Farm-City Week is November 16–23; it is now celebrated the week leading up to Thanksgiving.
Nov. 6, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Judge Jack R. Musick heard motions and miscellaneous matters after he convened the November term of Johnson City Law Court today at Ash Street Courthouse.”
“Several appeals from City Police Court slated for hearing today were deferred until Nov. 14 because of the illness of James H. Epps, Jr., father of James Epps, III, city attorney.”
“The court will not be in session Tuesday because of General Election Day. Non-jury suits will be taken up Wednesday. The court will be occupied with divorce suits the remainder of this week.”
Nov. 6, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “Open house at the newly restored Chester Inn in downtown Jonesborough is scheduled for 6–7 p.m. Friday.”
“The inn, a state-owned historic site, is the new home of the National Storytelling Association and the anchor for the National Storytelling Center.”
“The state purchased the historic structure in 1987. The inn’s restoration follows almost 10 years of planning, design and funding delays. The inn acquisition and restoration, funded by the state, has cost about $1.8 million.”
“Ken Ross Architects of Johnson City was the designer, and Landmark Construction Co. was the contractor. Jonesborough resident Marcy Hawley oversaw the interior design.”
“While the inn is being used as the administrative offices of the NSA, portions of the inn also will be available for public access and use. Tours will be available in the near future.”
“Hosting the open house activities will be the NSA board of directors, who will be meeting at the new Jonesborough headquarters that weekend, and NSA Executive Director Jimmy Neil Smith and staff.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.