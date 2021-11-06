Nov. 6, 1891: The Comet issued an open invitation to all readers: ‘Ex-Governor Taylor will lecture at the Watauga school building, on the corner of Roan street (sic) and Watauga avenue (sic) this evening at 7 o’clock. The public has a cordial invitation to attend and hear the inimitable orator of East Tennessee.”
Nov. 6, 1900: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “Embree F. Simcox was here (meaning Johnson City) from Roanoke, Va., Tuesday, visiting relatives and friends. Embree surprised his friends here by announcing that he was married on Friday, Nov. 2, to Miss Reynolds, of Roanoke.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1900; The Comet was a weekly publication.
Nov. 6, 1905: The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Judge H.C. Hart has had granolithic pavement put in front of his residence in west (sic) Market street (sic).” Granolithic pavement was made from granite that had been crushed.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1905.
Nov 6, 1908: The Chattanooga News, with a dateline of Johnson City, informed readers of a revival. “A revival is being conducted at the M.E. church (sic). All the pastors of the town, as well as each Christian, have been invited to take part in this meeting. Dr. N.D. McInturff, of Washington State, is doing the preaching. The preacher was born in Unicoi county (sic), was educated at Grant University and has spent several years in the West in evangelistic work. Services each day this week at 2 p.m.”
Grant University refers to U.S. Grant University in Athens, Tennessee. It is now known as Tennessee Wesleyan University.
The Chattanooga News is no longer in publication.
Nov. 6, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mr. and Mrs. S.A. Williams residing at 118 South Watauga avenue (sic) are moving this week to Elizabethton where Mr. Williams is engaged in the furniture business. They will live in the David Hunter property on Riverside Street. They have leased their home to Mr. and Mrs. Camden Bowers.”
Nov. 6, 1921: A century ago today, readers of the Greensboro Daily News learned, “Mrs. M.L. Taylor and sister, Miss Emma Pogue, have closed out their millinery business here (meaning Greensboro) and gone to Johnson City, Tenn., where they will make their home. These ladies have been in the millinery business in Hillsboro for more than forty years.”
Hillsboro is about 40 miles from Greensboro, and is about 206 miles from Johnson City.
The Greensboro Daily News was a newspaper published in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is now published as the Greensboro News & Record.
Nov. 6, 1929: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle, reported, “Mrs. Millard C. Thompson of Puritan ave. (sic) gave a luncheon and bridge in honor of Miss Mary Gump of Johnson City, Tenn.”
The Brooklyn Daily Eagle was a newspaper published in Brooklyn, New York. It ceased publication in 1955.
Nov. 6, 1931: The Elizabethton Star reported, “Governor Taylor Hotel will be the name of Elizabethton’s hotel, formerly known as the Lynnwood, according to D. J. Boyden, new manager. This name was selected from a large list after much consideration.”
“It was decided to call it the Governor Taylor due to the extreme popularity of the ‘Sage of Happy Valley.’ Mr. Taylor also is related to the Carters, founders of Carter county (sic).”
“No definite date has been set for the formal opening of the Governor Taylor Hotel due to ... remodeling which is now in progress. The entire interior of the building is being remodeled and redecorated. When opened, the hotel will operate on both the European and American plans. However, Mr. Boyden said the American plan would predominate and that especial attention would be given the dining room.”
“This hotel building is one of the finest in east Tennessee. It has 42 rooms, all of which have been remodeled and refurnished. All new equipment is being installed and when it opens, it will be one of the most modern in this entire section.”
“Mr. Boyden, for the past five years, has operated the Mayview Manor at Blowing Rock, N.C. He is thoroughly experienced in the hotel work. Mr. Boyden said the hotel was not being run solely for personal gain, but for the welfare of Elizabethton. ‘We want our hotel to be one that the people of the community can point to with pride,’ he said.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Boyden and their three-year old daughter will make their home at the hotel.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Nov. 6, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported “John Howell, of 127 Lamont street (sic), yesterday asked that it be said he is not the John Howell arrested early Monday morning in a raid on the Grand hotel (sic). Address of the arrested man was given as 127 ½ West Market street (sic).”
Nov. 6, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, with a dateline from Mountain City, reported, “Miss Viola Mathes, director of the Girls Club in Johnson City was guest speaker at a meeting of the Business and Professional Women’s Club held recently at the Shoun café. Miss Mathes was introduced by Mrs. Wiley Mount. She gave a talk on the work of their club.”
“The meeting was in charge of the President, Mrs. Elizabeth Wilson and was attended by Miss Mathes, Mrs. Elizabeth Dyer, Mrs. Lucy Hodges, (indecipherable), and Mrs. Anne Shoun and Mrs. Barton Mount as guests of the various members.”
“Miss Elsa Lee Brobeck, Miss Helen Murphy and Mrs. Johnny Johnson were received as new members.”
“Miss Margaret Ray reported that 83 books had been collected and placed in the library located in the American Legion hall.”
“Attendance prize was won by Mrs. Carrie Bozeman.”
Nov. 6, 1969: “Ed Hall of … E. Holston Ave., told police that the 12-volt battery from his car was stolen yesterday,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Nov. 6, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle quoted Rep. P.L. Robinson as saying, “’I think we’re in good shape,” regarding the proposed medical school. Rep. Robinson spoke these words to “a group of more than 50 persons attending a meeting of the Citizens for Medical Advancement for Tennessee yesterday.”
“The organization was created to push for location of a medical school here under the pending Teague Bill in Congress.”
‘Representatives from Johnson City, Washington County, Bristol, Elizabethton, Erwin, Greeneville, Kingsport, and Hawkins County attended the luncheon meeting.”
“Criminal Court Judge David Torbett, coordinator for Citizens for Medical Advancement for Tennessee presided and introduced Washington County’s Reps. Robinson and Robert Good.”
Nov. 6, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press reported, “Republican Bill Jenkins, a former Hawkins County judge and one-time speaker of the state House of Representatives, can now add the job of congressman to his political resume.”
“Jenkins soundly defeated Democrat Kay Smith and six independent candidates Tuesday to win the 1st Congressional District race. The election marks the end of an era, with Jenkins succeeding Rep. James H. Quillen, who is retiring in January after holding the congressional seat for 34 years.”
“’I am very happy that we got a good percentage of the vote,’ Jenkins said Tuesday night. ‘This has been a very difficult campaign, but a lot of people have worked hard for me for six months.’”