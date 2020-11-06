Nov. 6, 1887: The Chattanooga Commercial reported, “The Commoner is the name of the paper that succeeds the Enterprise at Johnson City. Frank Wells, formerly of this city (meaning Chattanooga), has charge of the Commoner, and we look for his success under his management.”
Nov. 6, 1890: The Comet reported, “Dr. J.C. King will have his dental rooms furnished in fine style in the Harr-Burrow building in a week. He will be prepared to do all dental work equal to best in large cities, and will be glad to have his old friends and others call and ss (sic) him.”
Nov 8, 1908: The Chattanooga News, with a dateline of Johnson City, informed readers of a revival. “A revival is being conducted at the M.E. church. All the pastors of the town, as well as each Christian, have been invited to take part in this meeting. Dr. N.D. McInturff, of Washington State, is doing the preaching. The preacher was born in Unicoi County, was educated at Grant University and has spent several years in the West in evangelistic work. Services each day this week at 2 p.m.” Grant University apparently refers to U.S. Grant University in Athens, Tennessee. It is now known as Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Nov. 6, 1925: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on the future of two young criminals. “Dana Hodge and Ed Wright, two young boys, about sixteen years of age, were sent to the reform school to remain until they are twenty-one years of age, after a hearing before Juvenile Judge, Mrs. F.M. McNees, on Thursday afternoon, being charged with the theft of bicycles.”
Nov. 6, 1940: The Johnson City Press listed movies that were playing in local theaters. “Ride, Tenderfoot, Ride” was at the Liberty. “The Man I Married” was at the Majestic. The Sevier Theatre was featuring “Sailor’s Lady,” and “It’s All Come True” was playing at the Tennessee.
Nov. 6, 1949: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a manufacturing accident. “George Black, 54, of No. 7 Mountain View Circle, was admitted to Appalachian Hospital Friday for treatment after a finger amputation as a result of an accident at Harris Manufacturing Company, attendants said.”
Nov. 6, 1949: The Press-Chronicle featured a picture of Santa in King’s Department Store for the opening of the store’s “Toyland” with 14-month-old Melinda Ellen Rector on his lap.
Nov. 6, 1952: Science Hill High School was preparing for Homecoming, according to the Press-Chronicle. “Crowning of the Science Hill High School homecoming queen will be one of the highlights of activities Friday night during the football game between the Hilltoppers and Erwin’s Blue Devils.” The story went on to mention the names of the young ladies competing for Homecoming Queen: “Nancy Brien, Mary Lu Brown, Gale Campbell, Anne Deadrick, Sally Ferrell, Carolyn Jones, Nellie Leonard, Barbara Looney, Charlotte McKinney, Sarah Miller, Betty Oaks, Shirley Peterson, Barbara Shurtz, Charlotte Smith, Ann Tipton, Barbara Tucker, Bette Walser, Georgia Lee Williams, Marie Wassum, Neida Williams Barbara Trevathan and Nancy Dillow.”
Nov. 6, 1957: ”Rebel Girls” and “Fire Maidens of Outer Space” were showing at the Tennessee Theatre at West Main and Boone streets in downtown Johnson City.
Nov. 6, 1957: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned of a new post office branch in Johnson City. “Carroll Reece branch post office on Bristol-Kingsport boulevard has opened for business but formal dedication has not been set, Postmaster Clyde Guffey said yesterday.”
Nov. 6, 1965: The Press-Chronicle reported on the death of a prominent Johnson Citian. “William E. Tomlinson, 81, board chairman of the Hamilton National bank, died at 6 p.m. yesterday in Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.” ... “Recognized as one of Tennessee’s outstanding bankers, Mr. Tomlinson came to Johnson City July 1, 1931, during the depression. His financial ability at that time is said by many businessmen to have stabilized the economic conditions in Johnson City that saw many banks failing. He was the chief executive officer of Hamilton National Bank and served as board chairman from January, 1960, until his death.” Hamilton National Bank became part of the SunTrust Banks.
Sources: Chattanooga Commercial; The Comet; Chattanooga News; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press; Johnson City Press-Chronicle.