Nov. 5, 1873: With a dateline of Jonesboro, the Daily Press and Herald, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported on a recent altercation between two attorneys in a courtroom. “I understand that at a town seven miles east of this, known as Johnson City, during the trial of an important and exciting suit, on Saturday, two of the attorneys got into an altercation, which resulted in blows and bloodshed. What the action of the court was in the premises, I have not heard. City attorneys should take pattern after their more quiet brethren of the smaller towns and avoid personalities.”
Nov. 5, 1885: Readers of The Comet read sad news about a small child. “A little son of John F. McCorkle’s about three years old fell into a large kettle of boiling water last Saturday evening and was so badly burned that he died in a few hours.”
Nov. 5, 1903: The Comet reported, “A telegram from Washington states that the postmaster general has agreed that Johnson City shall have what is coming to it in the way of free delivery. The service will be established Feb. 1, 1904, with four carriers, two substitutes and 27 letter boxes.”
Nov. 5, 1929: The Knoxville Journal reported on a strange kidnapping. “Accused of taking a fifteen-year-old girl to Johnson City, and marrying her, Tom Clark, address not given, was arrested yesterday on a charge of kidnapping. He was held in county jail in default of $1,000 bond. ... Preliminary hearing for Clark is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Squire J. Rudder.” More details included: “Clark denied that he kidnapped the girl. He also denied that he swore to the girl’s age when the marriage licenses were secured, according to Deputy Sheriff Ward, who arrested Clark upon complaint of the girl’s father, who plans to prosecute Clark, officers said.” One thousand dollars in 1929 equates to about $15,200 in 2020.
Nov. 5, 1937: The McKellar Tri-City Airport, now known as the Tri-Cities Regional Airport, was dedicated.
Nov. 5, 1947: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned who the contestants would be for the title of “Miss Burley Bowl of 1947.” The Tobacco Festival and Burley Bowl would take place in Johnson City on November 26 and 27. Contestants for the title of “Miss Burley Bowl of 1947” included Jacqueline Walker of Sulphur Springs, Virginia Moore, from South Central, Esther Sutherland of Leesburg, Trula Bowser, representing Gray and Peggy Carson from Lamar. Boones Creek was represented by Lucy Payne, Geraldine Whitlock represented the Hales community, and Gwendolyn Angel represented Telford.
Nov. 5, 1953: Just weeks after WJHL-TV went on the air, Carder Hardware, 132 W. Market St., advertised the 21” Crosley television 1954 console for $229.95 or in payments of $2.95 per week for 24 months. That price would equate to $2,240 in 2020. That weekly payment would amount to $28.76.
Nov. 5, 1969: The Press-Chronicle reported former Tennessee Governor Frank G. Clement had been killed in a car wreck.
Nov. 5, 1973: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that “Mary E. Clark, founder of Christian Women’s Clubs nationally and internationally, spoke to members of area Christian Women’s Clubs at a luncheon meeting here recently.” The article said that Miss Clark had the idea for beginning the Christian Women’s Clubs 25 years previously.
Sources: Daily Press and Herald; The Comet; Knoxville Journal; “Greater Johnson City, A Pictorial History” by Ray Stahl; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers.