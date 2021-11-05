Nov. 5, 1890: The Knoxville Journal with a dateline of Johnson City reported on recent election results. “The election of Butler by a small majority is conceded. The greatest surprise to Taylor’s friends was the result in Carter county (sic), where it was expected Taylor would have at least four hundred majority. In Washington it was thought he would have over three hundred which he has, while he has a larger majority in Greene than was anticipated.” This election was for the First Congressional District, and Taylor won.
The Knoxville Journal is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Nov. 5, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago, The Comet reported, “Robert and Gertrude Burrow, little children of Mr. and Mrs. Robt. Burrow, have been quite ill for several days with fever, but are thought to be better.”
Nov. 5, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported of an upcoming patriotic mass meeting. “Messrs. W.G. Mathes, County Chairman; George T. Wofford, Johnson City Chairman; Lee F. Miller, Chairman, Speakers Committee and J.O. Lewis, Chairman Publicity Committee, are arranging for a mammoth mass meeting for the presentation to the citizens of Johnson City of the United War Work Campaign interests at Munsey Memorial church (sic) at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow night.”
Nov. 5, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported, “Pal Delaney, of Knoxville, has accepted the defi (sic) of Young Lutrell, of Johnson City, for a ten-round bout to decide the welterweight title of East Tennessee, it was announced yesterday by E.V. Hanager, Knights of Columbus secretary at the national sanatorium at Johnson City under whose auspices the bout will be staged.”
“Under the terms of Delaney’s agreement the match will be staged at the sanatorium, November 18 for the benefit of the 900 ex-service men under treatment there.”
The national sanatorium referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924
Nov. 5, 1923: The Journal and Tribune, reported on the need for housing in Johnson City. Quoting from the Johnson City Staff, readers learned: “True Johnson City needs more payrolls, furnaces and foundries that will (undecipherable) the skies by day and paint the heavens by night with their hellish glare, mills and factories whose looms and saws will sing a glad song as they convert the raw cotton and transform the hardwoods into the finished product, but bald facts are to be faced: Johnson City is unable to properly house its present quota of laboring men and consequently will not be able to care for an increased number until ample provision is made. One of the greatest needs of Johnson City is more houses for the laboring men.”
Nov. 5, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Misses Bertha and Sue Shelton were shopping in Johnson City on Monday.”
Nov. 5, 1937: The McKellar Tri-City Airport, now known as the Tri-Cities Regional Airport, was dedicated. (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History.)
Nov. 5, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that several area residents had sustained various injuries recently and required treatment at a local hospital. “A.M. Bishop, 49-year-old brick plant worker, living at 1018 Fairview avenue (sic), Carnegie Addition, was treated for fractured fingers as a result of hands and toes mashed with a piece of metal.”
“Two 26-year-old lumber workers received aid for injuries received while at work. They were Ernest F. Gaddy, city, who had a dressing applied to his nose which he struck against lumber when he ‘fell out of a car,’ and Robert Street, 1022 Montgomery street (sic), a flooring plant worker, whose index finger was sutured as a result of saw lacerations suffered while at work.”
“Children ‘casualties’ yesterday were three-year-old Jimmy Sage, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Sage, 305 East Millard street (sic), scalp wound, Esmond Adams, five, son of Basil Adams, 212 West Pine street (sic), cuts received on chair and Joe Thorenson, 207 Gilmer Park, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Thorenson, sutures to right leg and tetanus anti-toxin administered, as a result of a fall.”
“Barbara Jane Nease, 2 ½ year old daughter of Mrs. Marie Nease, had sutures taken and a splint applied to her left hand as a result of injuries sustained in a fall at her home, 108 West Eleventh street (sic).”
“Margaret Boyd, age 2, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Boyd, route (sic) 1, city, was treated for a cut on the forehead Sunday. Sutures were taken and tetanus-anti-toxin given.”
“Dianne Gale Marshall, age 4, daughter of Mrs. Betty Marshall, 327 Highland avenue (sic), was given first aid treatment for a cut on her forehead.”
“B.L. Harrison, route (sic) 3, city, age 40, a mechanic, had a dressing applied to a finger as a result of an accident.”
Nov. 5, 1954: “’Christmas decorations must be made to suit the home,’ Mrs. Ruth Andrews told members of the Dogwood Acres Garden Club as guest speaker at their Wednesday morning (meeting). Hostesses were Mrs. Charles Sherrod and Mrs. Ray Chalker, at the Sherrod home in Dogwood Acres,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Nov. 5, 1971: Fifty years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Two of Tennessee’s congressmen have advised the Veterans Administration administrator they are opposed to location of a medical school in Johnson City.”
“It was reported in Washington Rep. Dan Kuykendall, 9th District representative, and Rep. John Duncan, 2nd District congressman, both Republicans, had expressed opposition.”
Nov. 5, 1985: The Johnson City Press, in a captioned photograph, told readers about Veterans Remembrance Week. “Johnson City Mayor Jim Roach presents a proclamation, declaring Nov. 4–11 Veterans Remembrance Week, to Dr. Richard Kinsley … of the American Legion Post 24, and Dr. Colin Baxter … of East Tennessee State University’s history department. The presentation was made during a news conference at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Mountain Home, Monday. The week’s activities will include lectures at ETSU, displays and a parade Saturday.”
Nov. 5, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, readers learned that “Johnson City might build a kiosk or ranger station at Buffalo Mountain Park to prevent undesired activity and to have a better grasp of who is on the grounds.”
“Assistant City Manager Pete Peterson said Monday that the kiosk would be placed at the entrance, where people could check into and out of the park. He said the kiosk would be similar to one at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport.”
