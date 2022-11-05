Nov. 5, 1914: With a dateline from London, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The reports of the loss of two German cruisers, Yorche and Koenigsberg, is believed to mark the turning of the tide in favor of England in the naval battles. The Yorche struck a mine in the Jade bay. Two hundred and thirty-two men went down with the vessel. The Yorche’s displacement was 9,500 tons. The Koenigsberg was disabled in an engagement in the Indian ocean. She was a 3,000 ton cruiser.”
“The proclamation of war was signed by king George today following the meeting in the privy council at Buckingham palace which endorsed the action.”
Nov. 5, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported interesting information about the naming and number of Johnson City streets. “Johnson City is divided into ‘East and West’ by Roan Street; and North and South by the Southern Railway; the houses being numbered from these divisions, beginning with 100, and going in opposite directions; basically 100 to the block, though the actual numbers in any one block take only about 30 of the 100 numbers allowed for that block. An exception is made of the division line, in the case of Main and Market streets, which cross both the railroad and Roan street; the division being made at the railroad for ‘East’ and ‘West” “Main and Market.”
Nov. 5, 1927: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Nov. 4, reported “Frank Luttrell, escaped prisoner from the Brushy Mountain State Prison, was captured Thursday afternoon about 3 o’clock at the home of Joe Butler, near Tyner’s Hill, west of Johnson City.”
“Luttrell has been free from the state prison for the past month after serving about six months of a sentence of from one to three years. He was convicted in Johnson City on charge of felonious assault on his wife, Maggie Luttrell, at their home in Johnson City several months ago.”
Brushy Mountain State Prison is about 145 miles from Johnson City.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published.
Nov. 5, 1931: According to The Elizabethton Star, “The first cash donation to be used toward the relief of suffering in Carter county was received by Mrs. C. Smith yesterday from the Business and Professional Womans’ club. This represents the proceeds of the charity festival sponsored by this club last Friday evening, an event that was both unique and beautiful.
Kitty Alexander, a member of the Elizabethton B&PW Club, reports the organization is still active and plays an important role in Elizabethton and Carter County.
Nov. 5, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news. “Ernest Deakins, 58, of 303 West Holston avenue, suffered a paralytic stroke about 4 p.m. yesterday while working at the home of Mr. and Mrs. W. H. McNees, 101 East Locust street.”
“He was retained at the McNees home last night and is expected to be removed to a local hospital this morning. His condition was reported serious.”
Nov. 5, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Students at Science Hill High School were dismissed this morning because of no heat in the building, Howard McCorkle, principle (sic), said.”
“McCorkle said that a new stoker is being installed, disrupting the heating system today.”
“Classes will be in session at the regular hour tomorrow.”
The Science Hill school building referred to was demolished several years ago, and was located in downtown Johnson City, near Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.
Nov. 5, 1960: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “County officers are holding an unclaimed green riding-type power mover. The owner may pick up the machine through proper identification at the Ashe Street Courthouse.”
Nov. 5, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “You can’t reduce by talking about it. You have to keep your mouth shut.”
In the same newspaper, readers were also encouraged to “Observe American Education Week, Nov. 5 to 11.”
In 2022, American Education Week is Nov. 14–18.
Nov. 5, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The Junior Monday Club is launching their ticket drive for the annual Shoppers Spaghetti Dinner to be held Dec. 8 at First Presbyterian Church. Hours for the dinner are 1:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each member has 20 tickets to sell — the penalty for failing to sell all 20 is paying for them yourself.”
“Last year one enterprising member sold over 100. The dinner will feature homemade spaghetti, holiday entertainment (singing and piano playing) and a ‘pocket lady’. It will be a family-type dinner, with tickets for children and adults. Last year the club served 1,500 shoppers and hopes to serve as large a crowd again this year.”
Several years ago, the Junior Monday Club affiliated with the Monday Club.
Nov. 5, 1976: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers to a pet peeve that one of the readers of Polly’s Pointers had. It is still valid today. The letter read:
“Dear Polly – ”
“My Pet Peeve concerns the railings by outside steps, which are so often one side only. Some who have the use of only one hand cannot make use of such a railing if it is on the wrong side. This causes some of the handicapped to have to back up or dawn in order to use a good hand on the railing for support. I do wish those installing such railings would think of this.”
The letter was signed “Alma.”
Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves.
Nov. 5, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers with “bits and pieces from all over,” as he often said. Some of those “bits and pieces” included the following: “The world’s largest telephone exchange is the one in the Pentagon in Washington with 34,500 phone lines handling over a million calls a day.”
“People have believed that if it rains during the first three days of March, harvests will be poor that year.”
“It is said Claude Rouget de Lisle, a young captain of engineers, wrote both the words and the music for the French Revolution’s son, La Marseillaise, in one night.”
“On Oct. 19, 1989, the earliest, heaviest snow left almost 4 inches of accumulation in southwest Wisconsin.”
