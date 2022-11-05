Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 5, 1914: With a dateline from London, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The reports of the loss of two German cruisers, Yorche and Koenigsberg, is believed to mark the turning of the tide in favor of England in the naval battles. The Yorche struck a mine in the Jade bay. Two hundred and thirty-two men went down with the vessel. The Yorche’s displacement was 9,500 tons. The Koenigsberg was disabled in an engagement in the Indian ocean. She was a 3,000 ton cruiser.”

“The proclamation of war was signed by king George today following the meeting in the privy council at Buckingham palace which endorsed the action.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.