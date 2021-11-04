Nov. 4, 1884: The Chattanooga Daily Commercial reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, and giving a date of Nov. 2, that “Mrs. John T. King died here (meaning Johnson City) this evening. She was the wife of John T. King, for many years a mail agent on the E.T.V. & Ga. Road, (meaning Railroad) and a sister of W.T. Johnson, now in the railway mail service.”
The Chattanooga Daily Commercial was published from 1884 until 1885.
Nov. 4, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Daily Journal reported election results. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned that “The republicans (sic) have carried this precinct, the ninth, Bob Taylor’s home, by 140 plurality, a gain for the republicans of about 60. County will give 1,100 majority republican (sic). Browning elected to the house, Butler to the senate (sic) and J. F. Toney, joint representative.”
The Knoxville Daily Journal is no longer in publication. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896; The Comet was a weekly publication.
Nov. 4, 1911: The Bristol Evening News reported “Miss Della Stroud, head teacher of domestic science in the East Tennessee state normal school (sic) has resigned to take up the extension work in domestic science in the State Polytechnic Institute at Auburn, Alabama.”
The East Tennessee State Normal School is now known as East Tennessee State University. The State Polytechnic Institute is currently known as Auburn University.
Nov. 4, 1918: The Morristown Evening Mail, reported on recent ordination of deacons and elders at Munsey Memorial Church. “A powerful sermon by Bishop Collins Depney followed by ordination of deacons and elders Sunday featured the morning hour of worship at Munsey Memorial church (sic), where Holston conference (sic) of the Methodist Episcopal church (sic), South, is being conducted.”
The Morristown Evening Mail, a newspaper in Morristown, is no longer in publication.
Meanwhile, in the Johnson City Daily Staff, the influenza wasn’t mentioned, but an upcoming society wedding was. Readers learned, “Friends of the bride and bridegroom-elect will be much interested in the announcement of the approaching wedding of Miss Isabel Hayes, of Nashville, and Judge Samuel C. Williams, of this city, former justice of the Tennessee supreme (sic) court (sic).”
Nov. 4, 1921: A century ago today, the Hickory Daily Record reported, “Miss Era Propst has returned from Johnson City, Tenn., where she spent some time with her sister, Mrs. Lee Sigmon. Mrs. Sigmon accompanied her home.”
The Hickory Daily Record was, and still is, a newspaper in Hickory, North Carolina, which is located about 95 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 4, 1929: With a dateline of Canton, Ohio, the Bristol Herald Courier reported updated news about the death of Harry Moore, who had a connection to Johnson City. “Raymond Ford was held for action of the grand jury on a charge of manslaughter, after a preliminary hearing here, after his arrest in connection with the killing of Harry Moore three weeks ago. Both parties formerly lived in Johnson City, Tenn. Ford made bond for appearance at the coming term of court.”
The article continued, “It developed at the trial that Ford was advancing a plea of self-defense, and the circumstances caused the making of the charges of manslaughter instead of murder. According to witnesses, Ford and Moore, closely related, had quarreled in a confectionary store over the fact that Moore had been complaining to Ford that the latter had been gambling and neglecting his family. The quarrel continued, according to testimony, until Moore went to Ford’s home, forced an entrance, and according to Ford, was attacking him when he fired to defend himself.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
Nov. 4, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Bristol News Bulletin reported, “Since the Navy recruiting station at Johnson City, Tenn., has been transferred from the Fourth recruiting area to the Third, there is at present no recruiter touring the various towns and cities in the area. P.H. Quigley, CBM, recruiter in charge, said today. This may be changed in the near future but currently all men who desire to enlist in the regular navy (sic) must go to Johnson City, he added.”
“All men who enlist at the Navy recruiting station in Johnson City will be sent to Huntington, W.Va., for their final physical examinations, Quigley stated.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1946. Nov. 4, 1946 was a Monday.
Nov. 4, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that B.G. Young had passed away. Mr. Young was 76, lived in Boones Creek, and was a former county squire. In addition, Mr. Young had been “a former member and vice-chairman of the Washington County Court for a number of years.”
Nov. 4, 1969: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Charles Sherwood, of Sherwood Chevrolet, Wilson Avenue, notified Johnson City police that someone took two wheels and two tires from a 1969-model truck sometime over the weekend.”
Nov. 4, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were reading a chilly weather forecast. “Following scattered frost throughout the area early this morning, the season’s first light freeze should move in under clear skies tonight.”
“Today should be sunny and cool – the high being in the low 50s. Tonight’s low should reach 32. Winds will be northerly, 5-10 miles per hour.”
“Yesterday’s high was 65; Wednesday morning’s low 54.”
(At 10 p.m. yesterday) “… the temperature was 43… winds west-northwest at 6 miles per hour and barometric pressure was rising…”
Finally, readers were advised to “Have a good day.”
Nov. 4, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Michael Joslin, and with a dateline from Bakersville, North Carolina, readers learned that “In the not-so-distant past, when mountain folks invited you to take a cup of tea, they seldom meant Lipton or other orange-pekoe teas in a little bag on a string. They offered teas made from roots or leaves gathered from their environment.”
“Many folks continue this tradition. Mint tea, catnip tea, pennyroyal tea, sassafras tea, ginseng tea and other herbal brews refresh and cure what ails you. Gathered in late summer and throughout the fall, the leaves, roots or bark made part of a mountain dweller’s store to get through the winter.”
“’Peppermint makes good tea. You gather it in late August and hang it up and dry it. Then you put it in a bag to keep the bugs and stuff off,’ said Frank Mosley, a lifelong resident of the Buladeen community.”
Bakersville is about 36 miles from Johnson City. Buladeen is about 24 miles from Johnson City.