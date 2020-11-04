Nov. 4, 1891: The Polk County News, a newspaper in Bartow, Florida, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported a local murder. “In a free-for-all fight at Embreeville, over a woman of the town, Joe Jay was shot and killed by Walter Smith. He has fled to the mountains.”
Nov. 4, 1904: The Johnson City Staff reported that prominent architects from New York City visited the city recently “to look after contracts and buildings under construction at the Soldier’s Home.”
Nov. 4, 1927: The Morristown Gazette and Mail, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the multiple marriages of J.H. Johnson. “Charged with inducing 14-year-old Viola Burger, of Kingsport, Tenn., to go to California under false promises, J.H. Johnson, a former Baptist preacher, was bound over to court at Kingsport Wednesday evening under a $10,000 bond.” The story continued to say, “Johnson admitted that he had married many women, mentioning girls of Washington, Big Stone Gap, Va., Oliver Springs, Va., Glasgow Ky., and Fall Branch, Tenn.” The article continued, “He said he had married others whom he did not remember, asserting that he did so while under the influence of drugs. When arrested at Elk Park, N.C., he was in company of another girl, claiming that she was his wife.” Ten thousand dollars in 1927 would equate to $149,600 today.
Nov. 4, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “O.B. Lovette of Greeneville, independent Republican candidate for Congress, and former attorney-general, received a majority of from 2,500 to 3,500 votes over the Republican incumbent Carroll Reece of Johnson City, according to unofficial returns from the first district early this morning.” Mr. Lovette represented the First Congressional District of Tennessee in Congress from 1931 until 1933.
Nov. 4, 1937: Readers of the Johnson City Press and Staff-News learned of a possible recall of the Mayor of Johnson City. “A ‘citizens committee’ disclosed today plans to force the issue in Johnson City’s troubled political situation for a test of sentiment for recall of Mayor Marion Sell and for installation of council-manager government.” The article continued to say, “Fred A. McCorkle, chairman of the citizen organization which sprang up as the aftermath to recent amendment of the city charter increasing the number of city commissioners, announced that preparation of petitions for a recall election and for an election on changing the form of government has begun and that those probably will be placed before voters ere the end of the week.”
Nov. 4, 1942: The Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news. “Jones Caldwell Hine of Johnson City, watertender and fireman, is missing in action, the Navy Department stated yesterday, in releasing the second Merchant Marine casualty list of the war, which covers the period from August 2 through October 21.” The article continued to say, “Hine was born in Watauga county, N.C., and was educated at West Side school and Junior High school in Johnson City. He graduated from the Unicoi County high school at Erwin.” Hine was a member of the Merchant Marine for about five years. He had served on several ships.
Nov. 4, 1948: Headlines of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “President Truman Reelected in Unexpected Political Upset.”
Nov 4, 1962: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of an injury involving battery acid. “Marion Willis, III, … Brown’s Mill Road, was treated at Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained when he suffered battery acid burns to his eyes and his face. He was sent to McKee-Wilson Hospital for further treatment, according to hospital sources.”
Nov. 4, 1984: The Johnson City Press reported, “Fraternity houses on the ‘tree streets’ are, some residents complain, a continuing nuisance that East Tennessee State University — or someone — should do something about.”