Nov. 4, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published information about Col. James White. The information originally appeared in the Rogersville Herald. Readers learned that “Col. James White, one of the best known men in Hawkins county, and probably in East Tennessee, died at his home near town, on last Monday afternoon at about 2:30, aged 69 years.”
“In politics Col. White was a staunch democrat, and as such had represented the county in the lower house of the legislature once, and the senatorial district in the senate twice. He also received the nomination from the party three times for congress, making the race each time against Hon. R. R. Butler, by whom he was defeated, owning to the large republican majority in the district. He also made a brilliant canvass of the state of one time, as presidential elector. He was appointed minister to Mexico, by President Andrew Johnson, which position he filled with credit to himself and honor to the government.”
“When not in active politics he practiced law, being admitted to the bar in 1867. He was ready, forcible and eloquent stump speaker, having the rare faculty of being able at any and all times, with little or no preparation, to make an able and eloquent speech upon any and all subjects, whether it be temperature, Sunday school, secret societies, or the leading topics of the day, upon which he was posted. His like in this respect, Hawkins county will not see again in some time.”
“While Col. White was not a member of any church, and had his faults (and who of us have not to some extent), yet he was a man with a high sense of honor, bloved (sic) and honored by his friends and family, ever having proved a worse enemy to himself than to anybody else. However in his latter days he had been living quietly at home with his family, reviewing and repenting of his past life as best he could, and steadily and earnestly reaching out after God, until at last when the final end came, it found him earnestly and confidently trusting in the promises of a redeemed and risen Savior.”
“He leaves an aged wife, five sons and two daughters. The funeral services were conducted at the home Tuesday afternoon by Rev. John H. Parrott, of the M. E. Church, South, and the remains were interred in the M. E. Church, South, cemetery here.”
According to www.loc.gov, the Rogersville Herald was published from 1886 until 1889.
Rogersville is about 51 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 4, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “There are 26 law firms in Johnson City, representing 34 lawyers. Johnson City is not the county seat, but all courts of the circuit are held here regularly, and the county seat is only seven miles distant.”
Nov. 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A Kingsport resident listed as L. G. Algood, who was arrested several days ago on a charge of public drunkenness, and later on a count of assaulting a fellow prisoner in the ‘bullpen’ of city jail, is scheduled for trial this morning before Judge John Fain Wiley. Algood, who was freed on bond, was jailed by Police Captain Tom Howell and Patrolmen J. H. Mitchell and R. J. Jarnett.”
“Although the first of the month occurred on last Saturday, a circumstance that often provides law enforcement authorities, especially city officers, with a double headache rounding up ‘drunks’ and the like, comparatively few were arrested during the past week-end, headquarters records showed.”
“A 1941 blue two-door sedan was reported to have been taken from the Howard Auto Sales car lot Sunday. The manager of the lot is offering a $100 reward for the return of the car, police records show.”
“A. A. Simerly of Hampton reported to Captain Tom Howell that his 1 ½ ton truck had been stolen from the Little Store parking lot yesterday.”
“An 18-year-old youth, Frank Jennings, was treated at Appalachian Hospital Sunday for cuts on his left leg sustained when he fell from a bicycle on a railroad track. He was dismissed after treatment.”
“Two Milligan College football plays received treatment at the Appalachian Hospital yesterday for injuries sustained while playing ball. John Vaccaro was treated for injuries in the left chest and Jack Roberts the right foot, records show.”
“Herman Edwards, 45, of 1719 West Walnut street, received treatment at the Appalachian Hospital yesterday after sticking a wood chisel in his hand while on duty at a local hardware company, records show.”
“A local man was freed by Magistrate Ira D. Shown of charges of beating up his wife when she withdrew warrants yesterday after the husband had been fined heavily in city court on an assortment of charges during the past week-end. When the couple showed up in the magistrate’s office one was carrying a 12-months-old baby and the other a two months old infant.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Nov. 4, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page.
Daniel Boone defeated David Crockett, 30-8.
Dobyns-Bennett narrowly won over Sullivan Central, 13-12.
Greeneville defeated Sullivan East, 9-7.
Elizabethton was victorious over Oak Ridge, 20-10.
Tennessee High bested Virginia High, 44-20.
Unicoi County was victorious over Jefferson City, 18-11.
Morristown West easily defeated Morristown East, 48-7.
Happy Valley won easily over South Greene by a score of 40-26.
Townsend beat Cloudland, 9-6.
Newton, N. C. easily defeated Avery County, by a score of 34-6.
Kingston beat Lynn View, 33-17.
Maryville easily defeated Church Hill by a score of 33-18.
Rogersville beat Newport, 24-14.
