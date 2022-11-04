Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 4, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published information about Col. James White. The information originally appeared in the Rogersville Herald. Readers learned that “Col. James White, one of the best known men in Hawkins county, and probably in East Tennessee, died at his home near town, on last Monday afternoon at about 2:30, aged 69 years.”

“In politics Col. White was a staunch democrat, and as such had represented the county in the lower house of the legislature once, and the senatorial district in the senate twice. He also received the nomination from the party three times for congress, making the race each time against Hon. R. R. Butler, by whom he was defeated, owning to the large republican majority in the district. He also made a brilliant canvass of the state of one time, as presidential elector. He was appointed minister to Mexico, by President Andrew Johnson, which position he filled with credit to himself and honor to the government.”

