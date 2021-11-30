Nov. 30, 1888: The state of Tennessee chartered John T. Wilder’s “Watauga Improvement Company.” This provided for building houses, grading streets, making sidewalks, libraries and schools, as well as other like-infrastructure.
Nov. 30, 1905: Readers of The Comet learned sad news about a barn that had recently burned. “About three o’clock Friday morning the large barn on Frank Mountcastle’s farm, about two miles north of the city, was destroyed by fire, supposed to be the act of an incendiary. The barn was filled with grain, hay and farming implements. The barn and contents were a complete loss and three horses were incinerated. The fine French coach stallion recently purchased by a stock company at a cost of $3,000.00 was saved but is so badly burned he will probably die. Bloodhounds were brought from Abingdon and taken to the scene but no arrests have been made. The loss is heavy upon Mr. Mountcastle as he only carried $200.00 insurance.” Three thousand dollars in 1905 equates to about $88,800 in 2020, while $200 would be about $5,900.
Nov. 30, 1912: The Nashville Tennessean, with a dateline of Johnson City, and with a date of the 29th, reported, “The plant of the Johnson City Staff, an afternoon daily, was destroyed by fire tonight, causing an estimated loss of $20,000. The first floor of the Staff building was occupied by the Muse Printing Company, which was lost heavily. Both losses are well covered by insurance.” Twenty thousand dollars in 1912 equates to nearly $537,000 in 2020.
Nov. 30, 1922: The Johnson City Daily Staff, a newspaper later absorbed by Johnson City Press, reported on upcoming plans to help the unfortunate before Christmas. A similar charitable tradition continues today with the Johnson City Press Christmas Box. “In keeping with its custom The Staff, a week before Christmas will print a list of twenty or more cases deserving charity, located in Johnson City or environs. These cases will have been investigated by trained workers, their condition and circumstances described, and the contributor to cover the case can visit the family or individual in person or the gifts or contribution can be handled by expert charity workers. Heretofore contributors convening these deserving cases have found joy and quiet satisfaction in visiting the persons benefited and there will be ample Christmas happiness to anyone desired to help this year.”
Nov. 30, 1941: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported, “Washington county Selective Service boards have been asked to furnish 128 Draftees for induction at Fort Oglethorpe between January 5 and 21.”
Nov. 30, 1947: “Cry Wolf” starring Errol Flynn and Barbara Stanwyck was playing at the Sevier Theatre on Spring Street in downtown Johnson City.
Nov. 30, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers of a new service being added to Memorial Hospital. “During the past month a new patient service department has been added to our hospital medical staff. This is the newly focused dental division to which 11 Johnson City dentists have recently been appointed.” The story went on to say, “The dental division will care for the dental needs of bed patients in the hospital as well as out-patients brought to the hospital as emergencies. Frequently automobile accident patients need emergency dental care. This division will supplement the medical and surgical service, offering a complete program of medical care.”
Nov. 30, 1969: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned a 16-year-old teen, Tereshia Kiser, had died of meningitis, a very dangerous and highly contagious disease. She was a student at Sulphur Springs High School. The physician who treated Miss Kiser “issued a blanket prescription for those who had been closely associated with (Miss Kiser) in school.” The story continued to say, “A Jonesboro (spelled that way at that time) pharmacist, David Mauk, said he filled hundreds of prescriptions yesterday for persons who had been in contact with the victim. … He also said that he will be at his Jonesboro pharmacy today (Sunday) for the convenience of those who need to obtain the preventive medication.”