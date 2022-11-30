Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 30, 1916: The Johnson City Comet queried readers, “Do you know that your home newspaper always needs your help, and that if you were half as loyal to your home paper as your home paper is to you the home paper would prosper. Now let every true loyal citizen support his home paper, and let us add every true loyal citizen will support this paper.”

Nov. 30, 1922: A century ago today was Thanksgiving Day, but the Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news. “A request received early this morning from Butler, Tenn., that bloodhounds be sent to that town, brought with it the information that Chief of Police L.H. Weaver, of that place, and his son, Tom Weaver, had been shot by some unknown person with a shot-gun. Weaver is said to be about 50 years of age, and his son about 20.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you