Nov. 30, 1916: The Johnson City Comet queried readers, “Do you know that your home newspaper always needs your help, and that if you were half as loyal to your home paper as your home paper is to you the home paper would prosper. Now let every true loyal citizen support his home paper, and let us add every true loyal citizen will support this paper.”
Nov. 30, 1922: A century ago today was Thanksgiving Day, but the Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news. “A request received early this morning from Butler, Tenn., that bloodhounds be sent to that town, brought with it the information that Chief of Police L.H. Weaver, of that place, and his son, Tom Weaver, had been shot by some unknown person with a shot-gun. Weaver is said to be about 50 years of age, and his son about 20.”
“Reports are that Chief Weaver and his son had arrested a man by the name of Rainbolt, who was charged with disorderly conduct at an entertainment being given there, and while in the act of placing him in the city jail, a noise behind them attracted their attention.”
“Upon turning, they were greeted with the firing of a shotgun at close range, the load taking effect in the necks of both men, who were standing close together in the doorway.”
“The injured men were taken to the hotel and given immediate medical attention, and it is said that their injuries do not appear to be fatal. The person making the attack escaped; and bloodhounds were asked from Johnson City, and started for Butler shortly after one o’clock”
“The shooting occurred between midnight and one o’clock this morning, and is thought to have been done by some friend of the man who was in arrest, and who had followed the police to the jail. It is thought that both Rainbolt and his friend who attempted to rescue him from the police had been drinking.”
Butler is a community in rural Johnson County and is located about 28 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 30, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several college football scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page. The scores revealed that Holy Cross defeated Boston College by a score of 20 to 6.
Tennessee bested Vanderbilt, 12-7.
Army shut out Navy, 21-0.
Georgia Tech shut out Georgia, 7-0.
Mississippi scored 33 to Mississippi State’s 14.
SMU and TCU tied at 19.
Nov. 30, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was offering a useful service to their readers. “The Church News Clinic which will be sponsored Thursday by the Press-Chronicle in the John Sevier Hotel might be called a ‘sales promotion meeting’ in the opinion of newspapermen and church officials who will take part in the program.”
“’Both the church and the newspaper have products to sell,’ Bluford B. Hestir, clinic speaker and director of publicity of the Southern Presbyterian Church (US), explained yesterday.”
“’The newspaper is a highly perishable product,’ Hestir explained, “but the church’s product is probably the only product in the world which can be guaranteed for eternity. Since both the newspaper and the church benefit by good coverage of church news, a Church News Clinic should help everyone boost ‘sales’, Hestir declared.”
“The Church News Clinic, beginning at 2 p.m., will be open to all denominations. There will be no fee and the program will last about two hours.”
“Ministers, church secretaries, directors of religious education, publicity committee personnel and lay men and women who want to better their church’s public relations are invited.”
“Others on the program in addition to Hestir will be members of the Press-Chronicle editorial staff who will give those attending the Clinic valuable pointers on how to evaluate church news and how to prepare it for publication.”
“One of the highlights of the Clinic will be the Open Forum where church publicity problems will be informally discussed by church people and those in charge of the program.”
“The Press-Chronicle urges all church personnel who are interested in better church publicity to attend the News Clinic.”
Nov. 30, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a letter in the “Dear Abby” column that was humorous then and is still funny, half a century later. As the saying goes, “You can’t make this stuff up!” A reader wrote this to Dear Abby:
“Dear Abby: ‘Blue Bride’ was upset because her fiancé wore braces on his teeth and she was afraid they would ruin her wedding pictures. (She wanted her wedding to be perfect!)”
“Well, I wanted my wedding to be perfect, too, but a few things went wrong.”
“For example: On the way to the church, my fiancé got a flat tire. Then while running across the street to the church he was hit by a car. Fortunately, he only tore the trousers on both knees and bruised one of his elbows. Not wanting to hold up the wedding ceremony, he got married on schedule with both knees and one elbow exposed.”
“After the reception, we took off for our honeymoon and found that our luggage had been lost! It took us quite a while to get it back, but meanwhile back at the motel my husband hit his sore elbow on the bureau and it made him sick to his stomach. The poor guy upchucked, and after flushing the commode he realized his partial plate with four front teeth was missing! He sure looked funny, but I loved him anyway. (You should kiss a man without teeth sometime.”
“We’ve been married for 10 years, have since regained our composure and his four front teeth, and we couldn’t be happier.”
The letter was signed, “Happy Ending in Tennessee”.
Nov. 30, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with a dateline from Micaville, N.C., and a byline from Press Correspondent Michael Joslin, reported that “For over two centuries, horses have played an important role in the life of Southern Appalachia.”
“For decades after mechanized farming came to the lowland South, mountain people continued to use their work stock for farming, logging and transportation.”
“Even today many mountain farms depend on a sturdy mule or workhorse to cultivate gardens and tobacco fields as well as to log and to pull heavy wood sleds. Many others keep Percherons, Belgians or other draught horses as breeders to provide foals for sale.”
“Last year three area horsemen decided to bring a quality stallion into the mountains to breed their mares, as well as to put to stud for others who wanted a registered sire for their stock. Vernon Buchanan, Clarence Buchanan and Donald Cassidy looked in their favorite ‘loafering’ spot, the Amish country of Ohio.”
Micaville, North Carolina, is about 63 miles from Johnson City.
