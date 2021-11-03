Nov. 3, 1891: The Comet gave its readers a laugh to begin their day. “On walking into the store of J.L. Evans & Co. yesterday morning, a Comet reporter was surprised to see an immense pair of pants walking around. He supposed them to be an automatic sample of some western firm. Mr. Grossman, it seems, had been employed by the company to clap his hands and sing, ‘All hail the banner of our pants.’ His singing went on, but you couldn’t see the banner for the pants.”
Nov. 3, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported campaign news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned, “The campaign closed here last night with a tremendous torchlight procession in honor of Governor Taylor. About 1,500 marched in the parade and more than 2,000 gathered on a vacant lot to hear Taylor speak. He was given a rousing ovation.”
The campaign referred to was in reference to Governor Taylor running against G.N. Tillman; Taylor prevailed in the gubernatorial race.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Nov. 3, 1900: The Journal and Tribune reported, “H.H. Carr, of Johnson City, a prominent East Tennessee attorney, was among the guests yesterday of the Flanders.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1900. The Comet was published weekly.
Nov. 3, 1921: A century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a Johnson City dateline. “The Men’s Union Bible Class of Johnson City has elected officers for the ensuing year as follows: Attorney Victor E. Kent, president; S.A. Brown, treasurer.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 3, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about the Monday Club. Readers learned that “The peace service committee of the Monday Club will entertain Mr. and Mrs. Edward B. Smith of Knoxville with a dinner Monday evening in the private dining room of the John Sevier Hotel.”
“The affair will precede the open meeting of the club scheduled for 8 o’clock at East Tennessee State College, which will be featured by an address by Mr. Smith, associate editor of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.”
East Tennessee State College, is now, of course, known as East Tennessee State University.
Nov. 3, 1951: “It was a day for fingers yesterday in Memorial Hospital emergency room, and it kept the girls in white busy most of the morning,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
The article continued to say, “Emergency room nurses expressed wonder over the number of persons receiving emergency treatment for mashed fingers.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Nov. 3, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a child. In a captioned picture, readers learned, “The one-year-old son of Mrs. Rosalee Ervin yesterday sat on the desk sergeant’s domain at Police Headquarters waiting for Patrolman C.C. Clark, seated, to warm a bottle of milk. Police Chief C.E. Mullenix gets in contact with the Welfare Department. The baby was left with friends on Welbourne Street about 10 p.m. Tuesday while the mother went to get ‘something for a splitting headache.’ Morning came and the friends had to go to work. Police were called and Patrolman George Murray collected the infant. Juvenile Court has a warrant outstanding for the arrest of Mrs. Ervin on charges of child neglect.”
Nov. 3, 1969: In her column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dear Abby” offered her condolences to Mr. and Mrs. Art Linkletter on the death of their “20-year-old daughter who jumped to death while under the influence of LSD.” Art Linkletter was a very popular author, and radio and television personality for many years.
Nov. 3, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to report news of a possible medical school in upper East Tennessee. “Dr. Charles Allen, chairman of the Appalachian Center for the Healing Arts, said he does not know much about the background of either Dr. Dennis or Dr. Ives, and believes neither has had any experience with the type of development planned for Johnson City.”
“Dr. Willard has been instrumental in developing two medical schools, according to Dr. Allen, and he is very well thought of in medical education circles. ‘He is the kind of person who could take a very broad view of our whole situation,’ Dr. Allen commented. ‘I’m very pleased with his selection.’”
“The governor’s office notified Dr. Allen the committee will be in Johnson City Nov. 23. He hopes they will be able to spend more time than one day in order to view all facilities and possibilities of the area.”
“The report is expected to be completed by Jan. 1. Dr. Allen said the delay could hurt Johnson City’s chances for getting the medical school – if the Teague Bill should be passed fairly soon by the Senate and the Veterans Administration has to then select sites for the new schools.”
Nov. 3, 1972: “A Tennessee legislative committee authorized to handle Johnson City’s negotiations for a medical school will make its first trip to Washington today in behalf of the proposed facility.”
The story continued to say, “Rep. P.L. Robinson, chairman of the group, said the committee will meet with Veterans Administration offices today in Washington to begin the first round of talks at the federal level.”
Nov. 3, 1987: In his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge wrote of baboon behavior. “According to National Wildlife magazine, platonic relationships are quite common among African baboons. The male friends protect the females and their young from attacks by other members of the troop and often groom and cuddle the infants.”
Nov. 3, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jeff Keeling, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “Dot Kelly, East Tennessee chairperson for the Advisory Committee to the State’s Wars Commission, said with 37 percent of the state’s Civil War battlefields destroyed already, the time to act is now. Tennessee ranks second to Virginia in number of Civil War battlefields, she said, which could translate into a tourism boom.”