Nov. 3, 1887: The Comet reported, “At a meeting of the stockholders last Monday, the Johnson City Furniture Company reorganized, as it were, by increasing their capital stock to thirty thousand dollars, and electing new directors and officers for the ensuing year. The Company is now stronger financially, than it has ever been and the business hereafter, in all the branches will be pushed to its upmost.” Thirty thousand dollars in 1887 would equate to about $822,000 in 2020.
Nov. 3, 1910: The Comet reported on a recent crime in Johnson City. “Earl Miller, was out riding with his best girl Sunday afternoon, and stopped at the Soldier’s Home to take in the concert, hitching his horse up near the laundry. He left a very fine laprobe (lap robe) costing $10, in the buggy, and when he returned some one had appropriated it for his own use. This is pretty bold stealing, and an effort is being made to apprehend the culprit, and if he is, he will be prosecuted to the limit.” Ten dollars in 1910 would equate to about $274 today.
Nov. 3, 1922: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that Johnson City was the “Gateway of the Appalachians.” The newspaper also reported, “Enrollment in the civic clubs of Johnson City includes about 500 in the men’s clubs, and approximately 400 in the women’s organizations. Some of the membership lists include duplication. These figures refer to ten clubs — five men’s and five women’s.”
Nov. 3, 1929: The Johnson City Staff-News ran a classified ad for “Two ‘fresh’ cows, or will exchange for fat cows. See Paul Pickle, East Fairview Ave.” A fresh cow is a cow that has had a calf within the previous four weeks. A fat cow is a cow that has never produced a calf.
Nov. 3, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Mary McFadden, mother of Dr. J.T. McFadden of Johnson City, is in the Appalachian Hospital suffering from a broken nose and a fractured collar bone, following a motor accident near Wytheville, Virginia, Sunday.”
Nov. 3, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that former Congressman Sam R. Sells had died. Mr. Sells was 64 years old. A Johnson City lumber and brick manufacturer, Sells had served five terms in Congress, from 1911-21. Sells’ business later merged with a Kingsport company to form General Shale.
Nov. 3, 1940: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported on a managerial change within the local Piggly-Wiggly Store, which was a part of a grocery chain. “S.T. ‘Turk’ Rogers, who has assumed duties as manager of Piggly-Wiggly store at 131 West Market street , said yesterday the store’s ‘highest aim will be to offer best foods, obtainable at the lowest prices.’” The story went on to say that “Rogers has been in (the) grocery business 18 years, spending three in Johnson City. He and his family live at 215 Tacoma avenue.” 131 W. Market St. is now a city parking lot adjacent to the Johnson City Transit System lot. Tacoma Avenue is now West Fairview Avenue.
Nov. 3, 1946: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on Johnson City’s new leaf-collecting machine. “The leaf-collecting machine, which the city recently purchased, has finally been assembled and is ready to begin operations on Monday morning, it was announced yesterday at the office of the city manager.” The article continued, “City crews had the piece of equipment assembled by noon yesterday, after waiting for weeks for a necessary part to be delivered, and tried out the machine Saturday afternoon for adjustments.” The news account went on to say, “City Manager M.U. Snoderly reminded city residents that they are to put their leaves on the parkways between the sidewalks and the street gutters, where the crews may easily gather them.” More details about the leaf-collecting machine included, “The new machine works on a vacuum principle and sucks up the leaves through a long hose, (Snoderly) explained in pointing out why it was not necessary for residents to put their leaves in the streets.”
Nov. 3, 1972: “A Tennessee legislative committee authorized to handle Johnson City’s negotiations for a medical school will make its first trip to Washington today in behalf of the proposed facility.” The story continued to say, “Rep. P.L. Robinson, chairman of the group, said the committee will meet with Veterans Administration offices ... today in Washington to begin the first round of talks at the federal level.”