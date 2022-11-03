Nov. 3, 1891: The Comet reported on a variety of news items of interest to area residents. Among those news items were “J. M. Erwin went up to Erwin Sunday.”
“Robert A. Lowery, of Morristown, is in the city.”
“J. W. Bell made a trip down the road yesterday.”
“Mrs. Cameron, of Elizabethton, was in the city yesterday.”
“J. W. Hunter went to Chattanooga yesterday on business.”
“Rev. Geo. D. French returned to Morristown yesterday.”
“Hon. W. P. Dungan was down from Elizabethton yesterday.”
“J. W. Cardwell, the lumber dealer, has returned from Abingdon.”
“C. S. Taylor, the young dentist, was over from Embreeville yesterday.”
“W. H. Cox, the drummer, made a trip up the Narrow Gauge yesterday.”
“Rev. J.H. Moore, of May Day, is the guest of J. M. Erwin and family.”
“J. F. Toney, L. W. White and J. D. Nelson were down from Erwin yesterday.”
“W. J. Peebles, of Marbleton, was in town yesterday and paid this office a visit.”
“James A. Hamilton, deputy sheriff, was over from Boone’s Creek yesterday morning.”
“John C. Swingle, accompanied by his mother, came to the city yesterday morning.”
“Scot Hickey, one of Jonesboro’s most business young men, was in the city yesterday.”
“S. B. Slaughter, one of Limestone’s prosperous merchants, was in the city yesterday morning.”
“Prof. J. T. Browning returned Sunday night from a visit to home folks in Greene county.”
“Henry C. Amos went up to Elizabethton yesterday to close a trade which he had on foot.”
“Mrs. T. F. Singer and daughter have gone to pay a visit to friends and relatives in Pennsylvania.”
“J. W. Fletcher, president of the Proctor Land Company, was in the city yesterday having came up from Knoxville.”
“Rev. J. W. Simpson, of Rogersville, was up to attend the quarterly meeting at this place, and returned yesterday morning.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Bernie Burleson returned Sunday evening from a pleasant visit to friends and relatives at Red Hill, N. C.”
“Mayor Jobe has returned from Nashville where he has been for some time as one of the railroad tax commissioners for the State.”
“Miss Addie Register, who has been visiting Dr. King and others in the city, returned to her home in Christie yesterday morning.”
“J. M. Harris, Sr., of the Mohawk tiling factory, was in the city yesterday morning. Mr. Harris does an extensive business in the manufacture of tiling.”
“The Misses Bright, Ball, Carson, and Ross, accompanied by Charlie Ross and Wyth Brown, all of Washington College, returned yesterday after having spent Sunday in the city.”
“Dr. E. E. Hunter, Hon. C. C. Collings and John Tipton, Esq., were down from Elizabethton yesterday, accompanied by L. L. Carlisle, a son of the Kentucky Senator, who is interested in the great town company. Mr. Carlisle finds everything at Elizabethton satisfactory thus far.”
“Wm. Heaton and O.E. Williams, of Roan Mountain, came to the city last evening.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
In the above context, “the drummer” was similar to a traveling salesman.
The “Narrow Gauge” referred to a railroad.
“May Day” or Mayday, is a community in rural Washington County.
Marbleton is a community in rural Unicoi County.
Red Hill, North Carolina, is located about 31 miles from Johnson City.
Mohawk is a community in Greene County and is located about 52 miles from Johnson City.
Washington College was, and is, a community in rural Washington County. In 1897, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a college.
Nov. 3, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Miss Alice Siemmons of Jonesboro will arrive this week to be the guest of Mrs. Harold Britton. Friends of Miss Siemmons will rejoice that she is recovered from a serious illness. Miss Siemmons will go this month to Florida for the winter.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Nov. 3, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, The Elizabethton Star alerted readers that “No decision had been announced at noon today on the offer of Johnson City’s Stadium committee for Elizabethton — Kingsport game in Johnson City Friday night.”
“Coach E. Niles Brown, head coach at Elizabethton High said, ‘No comment. All I know is what I have seen in the paper.’”
“Sam (indecipherable) principal of the school, said ‘we are investigating’ when asked about the offer.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Nov. 3, 1947 fell on a Monday.
Nov. 3, 1967: In an article with the byline of Johnny Jones, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “A large number of counterfeit $10 and $20 bills have been passed in Johnson City businesses in the past few days.”
“Carl Snyder, manager of First Peoples Bank’s North Roan Branch, said he received four $20 bogus bills yesterday. He said ‘quite a few’ had passed through the bank in the last month.”
“Jack Copp, assistant cashier of Hamilton National Bank, also said he had received ‘too many’ bogus bills lately.”
“The K-Mart Wednesday night found it had taken in three counterfeit $20 bills all bearing the same serial number. The bills were turned in to Snyder.”
“Snyder said the bills definitely were counterfeit. He explained that the bills will be sent to the Federal Reserve System for verification that they are counterfeit.”
Nov. 3, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about the medical school. “A Tennessee legislative committee authorized to handle Johnson City’s negotiations for a medical school will make its first trip to Washington today in behalf of the proposed facility.”
“Rep. P. L. Robinson, chairman of the group, said the committee will meet with Veterans Administration officials at 2 p.m. today in Washington to begin the first round of talks at the federal level.”
“The committee, comprised of five state representatives and three state senators, hopes to meet with VA Administrator Donald Johnson, Robinson said.”
