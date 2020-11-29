Nov. 29, 1867: John Cameron, former Postmaster of Johnson’s Depot, once again became Postmaster of Johnson’s Depot.
Nov. 29, 1875: Samuel Walter Price was born in Washington County. Mr. Price, who was called Walter Price throughout his life, graduated from Milligan College in 1898 with both an A.B. and an A.M. degree. He soon earned his L.L.B degree from the University of Tennessee. Price began practicing law in Johnson City in 1902. Mr. Price practiced law until his death in 1958. He was secretary of the Board of Trustees of Milligan College for over half a century. In addition, Mr. Price served the City of Johnson City as a City Commissioner and City Attorney. He also was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Odd Fellows Lodge.
Nov. 29, 1883: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesborough, reported on the progress of the steam tannery in Johnson City. “The steam tannery is now almost completed. The large engine was fired up last Saturday, and the whistle was heard far and near. The large stack – reaching 65 feet in the air, is a grand looking piece of mechanism, the work of which was under the supervision of J.J. Adams, brick mason and contractor. It stands as a great recommendation to his mechanical genius. The large four story building as is several of the rest is nearing completion, and the company will soon be ready for the manufacturer of leather at an enormous rate. They are creating a reservoir which will be near, or about the centre of the yard, with which they can throw water over all the building in case of fire.”
Nov. 29, 1894: Readers of The Comet learned of recent eye surgeries being performed in the home of three Johnson Citians. “On November 8th, at the residence of A.C. Carr, Dr. J.W. Wallace, of this place (meaning Johnson City), and Dr. J.M. Masters, of Knoxville, removed a cataract from the eye of Thos. Cole. On the same day, they operated on Henry Blevins and Bessie Hendrix for cross eyes. All the operations were skillfully and successfully performed.”
Nov. 29, 1909: Johnson City Court Records show that Dan McInturff was fined $2.50 for “driving over fire hose in street, while in service at a fire.” That amount of money would be about $71.50 in 2020.
Nov. 29, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported that The Trail of the Lonesome Pine would be performed at the Majestic Theatre on December 4 for only one night. The advertisement stressed that it was not a “moving picture,” but rather a dramatization of the novel of the same name, written by John Fox, Jr.
Nov. 29, 1940: The Johnson City Press reported. “The Langston Tigers uncorked an excellent brand of football in their closing game with Big Stone Gap, Va., at Roosevelt Stadium yesterday. The final score was 38 to 0.” Roosevelt Stadium eventually became known as Memorial Stadium.
Nov. 29, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that former Washington County Sheriff, Jim B. Worley, had recently died in Florida. Mr. Worley was 89 and had served three terms as sheriff.
Nov. 29, 1971: The Press-Chronicle reported that the Science Hill High School Class of 1947 was planning their 25th reunion for June 9 and 10, 1972. The class had never met in reunion before. “Tom Hodge and Mrs. Patty Smithdeal Fulton were named co-chairmen for the reunion. Mrs. Peggy Cannon Southerland and Mrs. Lottie McInturff Spain, co-secretaries, and David Kilby and John Ryan, co-treasurers.”
Nov. 29, 2002: In his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge reported on a recent concert by The Lettermen at The Paramount Theater in Bristol. He reported that the venue was packed, and most of those in the audience were the “older generation,” having probably enjoyed The Lettermen when they were young.
