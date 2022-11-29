Nov. 29, 1884: The Comet informed readers that “Train No. 1, which heretofore arrived at Johnson City at 6:28 A.M., now arrives at 1:19 P.M.”
Nov. 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported that “C.W. Carr of Johnson City was a visitor in Knoxville yesterday
“C.C. Collins of Elizabethton spent yesterday here.”
“Robert Barrow of Johnson City is in the city.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892-1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 29, 1899: The Comet readers were saddened to learn that “Some malicious scamp shot and killed the nice black water spaniel that belonged to W.T. Pritchett’s family. Such mischief is intolerable and the miscreant ought to be punished.”
Nov. 29, 1910: The Johnson City Comet informed readers that “Edward Poston, who has been an employee on the new postoffice building since the beginning of the construction, received painful injuries by the collapse of a stepladder. Mr. Poston was sanding a wall when the ladder on which he was working fell. He was hurled down and received large cuts on the head and a general shakeup.”
Nov. 29, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news about several area residents. “Mrs. B.M. Allred of Erwin was the guest of Mrs. T.C. Douglas at her home on Pine street Friday.”
“Miss Ada Evans will leave today for Roanoke where she will attend the V.M.I. and the V.P.I. ball-game on Thanksgiving.”
“Mr. Welsford Artz, Mr. Fred Artz, Mr. George Scott, Mr. Robert Dosser and Mr. Grover Summers will leave today for Roanoke where they will attend the V.M.I.-V.P.I. football game tomorrow.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John Jeter and Miss Viola Jeter and Miss Mildren Sanders of Piney Flats were among the out of town guests attending the Jeter-Weaver wedding yesterday.”
“Mr. Henry Weaver of Knoxville is the guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Weaver.”
“Mr. and Mrs. M.T. Moser, from Rogersville, have moved to Johnson City and are occupying the Dave Taylor cottage on Unaka avenue extension. Mr. Moser is connected with the Telephone business in this section.”
“Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Goode and family have moved into their handsome new home on W. Maple street from their former home on Harris Avenue.”
“The many friends of Mrs. Jacob Hecht will be glad to know that she was removed from the Appalachian Hospital to her home, and that she is recovering rapidly from an illness.”
“Friends of Miss Lake Strong will regret to learn that she is ill at her home on Henry street.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Nov. 29, 1935: Big, black, bold headlines informed readers of the Johnson City Chronicle that “Italy Poses Threat of World War.”
Nov. 29, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Oak Ridge, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Oak Ridge’s transition from a war-built city to a permanent community will begin next year.”
“This was announced today by the Atomic Energy Commission which said that 500 permanent type houses would be built here in 1948.”
Nov. 29, 1960: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Carl Campbell, finding again the frail confines of the Jonesboro jail to his advantage, found freedom for the second time yesterday afternoon.”
“Campbell, using a piece of iron mesh as a poker and a slab of metal as a knife, pryed loose a cement block in the floor of his cell and escaped through the basement of the jail.”
“On Nov. 21 Campbell, along with Cecil White Jr., and Jerry White, successfully escaped from the jail. The three ripped out a large section of the wall around the bars of their cell, made a rope out of sheets, and lowered themselves to the ground.”
“Campbell, held before is escape yesterday on charges of breaking and entering and jail beak, has been bound to the Grand Jury on the two charges.”
“A Washington county deputy sheriff said Campbell must have been aided in yesterday’s escape since the cement block, after its removal, was placed atop a basement cell rather than dropped. He said he didn’t think Campbell, whom he talked with only minutes before his escape, could have done this.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1960.
Nov. 29, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Units of the Avoca, Sullivan East and Hickory Tree fire departments answered a call last night around 7 p.m. at the Job Corps Center at Jacob’s Creek, off Highway 421 near Bristol. According to Hickory Tree officials, a center residence was destroyed by the fire. Cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Corps personnel and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department aided in the operation. No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.”
Nov. 29, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of James Brooks, the Johnson City Press reported that “A juried Christmas craft show of 24 artisans and four book signers brought over a thousand people to the Jonesborough Christmas Craft Show on its first day Friday. The show will continue until 5 p.m. today.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.