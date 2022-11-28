Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported stories of interest to Elizabethton, Johnson City and Jonesboro residents. Items with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Nov. 27 included: “The revival which has been in progress at the Baptist church, for two weeks, closed Tuesday night.”

“A union Thanksgiving service was held in the M.E. church, South, Thursday morning.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.