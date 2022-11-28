Nov. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported stories of interest to Elizabethton, Johnson City and Jonesboro residents. Items with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Nov. 27 included: “The revival which has been in progress at the Baptist church, for two weeks, closed Tuesday night.”
“A union Thanksgiving service was held in the M.E. church, South, Thursday morning.”
“Hon. C.C. Collins, of this place, was recently appointed claim attorney in the department of justice, at Washington.”
“Mrs. Kate Hudson, of Greeneville, is visiting at the residents of James Perry, this week.”
“Robert Allen, a young attorney of Allentown, has located at this place.”
“T.D. Moore, one of the popular business men of this place, will move to Bristol on Jan. 1.”
News with a Johnson City dateline included: “Prof. Clarry is preparing a class of fifty young people to present ‘Queen Ester’ here in the opera house, on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 and 3.”
“Miss Emma, the daughter of Rev. G.W. Coleman, of Clinton, is here, visiting her sister, Mrs. C.H. Jennings.”
“E.H. Potter, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., who has been connected with the Mobile and Ohio Railway company, is the guest of his sister, Mrs. W.P. Harris.”
“Congressman W.P. Brownlow was here three days this week, as the guest of his daughter, Mrs. Thad A. Cox.”
“Gen. J.T. Wilder has recovered from his attack of the grip and was here Wednesday, on his way to Knoxville.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Mulky have returned from Kansas, where they visited relatives.”
“Dr. Price has returned from a visit of several weeks to Ohio.”
“Cy H. Lyle, editor of the Comet, who was elected magistrate in the election, Wednesday, says he is going to marry all the girls free of charge, but will charge the boys $3 for his services. In this way a new magistrate expects to do a good matrimonial business.”
Finally, news with a dateline from Jonesboro included “Thanksgiving day was duly observed here at the M.E. church, conducted by the different pastors. Rev. John S. Eakin preached the sermon.”
“Diphtheria is prevalent here. Wednesday evening last, Lelia, the 12-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John N. Garrison, died of this disease, and was buried Thursday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Thad A. Cox, Johnson City, were here Thursday, and had Thanksgiving dinner with Congressman and Mrs. W.P. Brownlow.”
“J.W. Eakin, of Maryville, accompanied by his daughter, Miss Stella, is here on a visit to his son, Rev. John N. Eakin.”
“Mrs. Dr. William Fuqua, Miss May Fuqua and Lewis Fuqua, of Johnson City, spent Thanksgiving with Mr. and Mrs. S.H.L. Cooper.”
“Wednesday morning a man named Shelly, living about two miles west of here, was handling an old .44-caliber pistol, which was ‘not loaded,’ but, as is usual, in such cases, the pistol exploded, the ball incinerating his hand in a fearful manner and then entering his leg, above the knee, buried itself beyond the reach of the doctor’s probing. It is a very dangerous, if not fatal, wound.”
“The Ladies’ Missionary society gave a dime social last evening at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. J.A.T. Bacon, which was a very enjoyable affair, as well as a financial success.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located in rural Carter County.
“Grip” is now called influenza.
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
The Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Nov. 28, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The Little Folks who read the Chronicle have another treat in store for them. Beginning today, they will find on the daily Magazine Page ‘Good Night Stories’ by Blanche Silver, one of the most famous of the writers for children.”
“These quaint little stories have won, deservedly, a warm place in the hearts of millions of youngsters and the Chronicle takes pleasure in announcing that these stories will appear regularly on this page along with the other interesting features to be found there.”
Nov. 28, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Schubert Club of Jonesboro will hold its regular meeting at 2:30 p.m. at the home of Mrs. Paul Fink, instead of meeting with Mrs. Milton Sutton as was announced previously.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Nov. 28, 1972: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Roan Mountain, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “The national Christmas tree will leave its isolated home on icy Roan Mountain after all.”
“A furor over refusal of the defense department to allow an Air Force helicopter to fly the 3000-pound Fraser fir from its location on the Roan to a spot accessible to trucks died yesterday when Tennessee Valley Authority agreed to lend a helicopter.”
“Congressman James H. Quillen, who has been asked along with Sen. Howard Baker to intercede with the Pentagon, said TVA agreed to help move the tree down the mountain on the first leg of its trip to Washington.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 28, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Roan Mountain and a byline from Natalie Holsten, Johnson City Press readers learned that “It’s been more than 35 years since Christmas has been celebrated at the little clapboard house at the Dave Miller Homestead in Roan Mountain State Park.”
“This year, with the help of park personnel and Miller descendants, Christmas will return to the home with traditional decorations and food, stories of Christmases past and music.”
“The Nat Miller House, a 1908 farmhouse tucked away in a little cove in the park, will host an old-fashioned Christmas open house Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.”
As mentioned above, Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
