Nov. 28, 1889: The Comet reported “Mr. Daniel Hyder and Miss Sallie Little, were married at Elizabethton last Saturday” which would have been Nov. 23. The Comet had reported on Nov. 21 of a shooting in Elizabethton on November 19. The bride’s father, Rev. Little, shot the groom-to-be, Mr. Hyder, because he felt that Mr. Hyder had betrayed his daughter.
Nov. 28, 1891: Readers of The Comet learned the mumps were apparently going around. “A.J. Range, brakeman on No. 5, has been off for a few days with the mumps. His case was mild and he is able to be out again.”
Nov. 28, 1914: The Johnson City Staff carried an ad for the Edisonia, which billed itself as “The House of Quality Pictures.” “Trey O’ Hearts” would be playing there beginning on Monday, Nov. 30. The advertisement informed readers, “Only a brain like Louis Joseph Vance could conceive of a situation like this and the results of this author’s master mind and thousands of the universal’s money could such a story be produced on the screen with the most spectacular feats ever performed by movie actresses and actors.”
Nov. 28, 1918: On Thanksgiving Day, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The more than 1200 veterans of the civil and Spanish American war, with a few members of the present war, enjoyed a splendid Thanksgiving menu at the Mountain Branch Soldiers’ Home today. During the serving of the dinner the Home band rendered excellent music. The day was celebrated as a national holiday at the Home, all business having been suspended except such as was necessary for the comfort of the members.”
Nov. 28, 1924: The Johnson City Chronicle, with a dateline of Jonesboro, reported on a recent spelling bee that took place at the courthouse. It “was enjoyed by a large and enthusiastic audience and proved such a through success that arrangements have already been made to repeat it in the near future.” The article continued to say, “There were more than sixty participants and at the close Mrs. Charles H. Haire proved to be the champion speller of the evening and won the prize, a flash light donated for the occasion by Shipley Hardware Company.”
Nov. 28, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers, “A recruiting office for women interested in joining the Army Air Corps will be opened in room no. 202 at the post office building Monday morning under direction of Cpl. Ruth Stevenson and Cpl. Frances Gross of the Nashville AAF Classification Center.”
Nov. 28, 1945: The Press-Chronicle reported several local servicemen had recently been released from the military. They included Robert Lowe, who was the husband of Johnson City resident Mrs. Lillie Lowe. Mr. Lowe had served 19 months in the Pacific as an aviation ordnanceman. Pfc. Frank Littleton, Jr., was a member of a Tank Battalion, and had been in the military 35 months. Mr. Littleton received the European theater ribbon with two bronze stars and his parents lived in Johnson City. Pfc. Charles W. Phillips had served several months overseas, and was the son of Mr. and Mrs. P.C. Phillips of Johnson City. Marvin W. Jones, a radioman third class of Johnson City, along with Flagpond resident Leonard C. English, a seaman first class, were also released.
Nov. 28, 1959: An estimated 10,000 people watched the 1959 Christmas Parade on the previous evening, according to the Press-Chronicle. “Three marching bands, representing, Science Hill, Boones Creek and Langston High Schools, interspersed the nine elaborate floats. Mayor and Mrs. Ross Spears, Asst. City Manager William R. Ricker and other city officials were among the passengers in the group of 1960 model automobiles displayed.” From his sleigh, Santa tossed candy to the children in the crowd.
Nov. 28, 1968: Dr. Jess Johnson was installed as the twelfth President of Milligan College.
Sources: The Comet; Johnson City Staff; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; First Christian Church