Nov. 27, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported that “Gen. John T. Wilder of Johnson City recently appointed pension agent at Knoxville, was in this city yesterday and was seen by a Times reporter. He stated that the bond of $125,000 had been forwarded to Washington, but that he had not received his commission yet, although the latter would be forthcoming before many weeks.”
“The Baltimore Liability and Trust company of Baltimore was her surety.”
“Gen. Wilder said he was powerless to make any changes in the pension office force, as the employees were all under civil service rules.”
“He will take charge of the office Jan. 1, having the good will of every citizen of East Tennessee, republicans and democrats.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Nov. 27, 1922: A century ago today, The Chattanooga News reported tragic news. The dateline was Johnson City. “Dr. Frank Fox, physician, about 30 years old, was found dead in his automobile on the highway about three miles west of Greeneville, early Sunday morning.”
“He was sitting in the car, inclined slightly, with a bullet through his breast, just about the heart, with a new revolver lying on his elbow and slight powder burns on his clothing. The car was standing by the side of the road with the doors and windshield closed and with no indications of violence from the outside.”
“It is understood from a brother of the dead man that he did not own a pistol.”
“It is said that the young physician received a call between 7 and 8 o’clock Saturday night, but did not state from whom it came. He left in his car, failing to return. The question of suicide has been discussed, but his friends disbelieve this, as no possible motive can be assigned.”
“Fox was a son of Dr. C. P. Fox, head of the Fox hospital of Greeneville, and one of the most prominent young physicians and surgeons of this section.”
“A coroner’s jury has been impaneled and will conduct an inquest into the death today.”
The Chattanooga News is no longer in publication.
Nov. 27, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today was Thanksgiving Day, 1947. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers of sad news with a dateline from Mountain City. “Col. J. C. Muse is reported as improving in a hospital in Nashville, where he was taken following a heart attack while visiting in Nashville.”
“Col. and Mrs. Muse had gone to Nashville to visit their daughter, Mrs. Chase Moss, when Mr. Muse was suddenly taken ill suffering from a heart attack. He was removed at once to Vanderbilt Hospital. His condition was so serious that he was immediately placed in an oxygen tent.”
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 27, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news about a prominent Johnson City resident. “Leonidas Wallace McCown, 84, ‘Kiwanian of the Half Century’ in Johnson City died at 10:50 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Hospital.”
“Mr. McCown, long known as ‘Lonnie,’ was taken to the hospital after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage at 7 p. m. at his home, 512 E. Unaka Avenue.”
“For 41 years, Mr. McCown was either secretary or treasurer – or both – of the Johnson City Kiwanis Club. He received his 50-year certificate of membership in the club at Ladies Night on Nov. 16.”
“In May, 1970, he received a plaque designating him as ‘Kiwanian of the Half Century’ at the club’s Golden Anniversary banquet.”
“A native of Fayetteville, the son of the late Theodore V. and Mary Lou Catney McCown, pioneer resident of Lincoln County, Mr. McCown’s family moved to Johnson City in 1893.”
“He was a 1905 graduate of Science Hill high School and earned his B. A. degree from the University of Tennessee in 1909. He was president of the Class of ’09 and served as business manager of ‘The Volunteer’, the UT yearbook.”
“Mr. McCown later served as president of the ‘Golden Grad Class’ in 1959 and remained an active member of the UT Alumni Association in Washington County.”
“After graduation, he joined the Love-Thomas Co., later serving as secretary of the C. G. Hannah Co. In 1916, with the late O. E. Mahoney, he organized and served as president of McCown-Mahoney Co., wholesale dry goods business, a position he filled until his retirement in 1961. During this period, he served as secretary of the East Tennessee Division of the National Wholesale Dry Goods Association.”
“A member of First Presbyterian Church since 1898, he was a member of the Brotherhood Class of which his father, T. V. McCown Sr., was first president. He had been an elder for many years, still active at the time of his death.”
“He was a member of United Commercial Travelers, which had honored him with a 50-year Award, a trustee of Oak Hill Cemetery Association where he assisted his wife in its management for the past 29 years.”
“Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Mary Hardin McCown of the home; a brother, Theodore V. McCown, Johnson City; two sisters, Mrs. Sarah McCown Colvert and Mrs. Margaret McCown Chavannes, Glendale, Calif., a son, Wallace Hardin McCown, Manteo, N.C., three grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Nov. 27, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today was Thanksgiving Day. The Johnson City Press, in an article with a dateline from Elizabethton and carrying the byline of Joe Ledford, informed readers that “Mike Shouse, Elizabethton’s new fire chief, said Wednesday working for the fire department still thrills him after 20 years.”
“Shouse, 41, was named chief of the Elizabethton Fire Department Wednesday morning by City Manager Charles Stahl. He succeeds Chief Bill Carter, who retires Sunday.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.