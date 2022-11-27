Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 27, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported that “Gen. John T. Wilder of Johnson City recently appointed pension agent at Knoxville, was in this city yesterday and was seen by a Times reporter. He stated that the bond of $125,000 had been forwarded to Washington, but that he had not received his commission yet, although the latter would be forthcoming before many weeks.”

“The Baltimore Liability and Trust company of Baltimore was her surety.”

