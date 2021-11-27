Nov. 27, 1868: The East Tennessee Union Flag opined on the virtues of newspapers in quoting Emerson. “Show us an intelligent family of boys and girls, and we will show you a family where newspapers and periodicals are plenty. Nobody who has been without these silent private tutors can know their educating power for good or evil. Have you ever seen or thought of the innumerable topics of discussion which they suggest at the breakfast table; the important public measures with which, thus early, our children become acquainted with great philanthropic questions of the day, to which unconsciously their attention is awakened and the general spirit of intelligence which is involved by these quiet visitors? Anything that makes home pleasant, cheerful and chatty, trims the haunts of vice, and the thousand and one avenues of temptation, should certainly be regarded, when we consider its influence on the minds of the young, as a great moral and social light.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1868.
Nov. 27, 1873: The Herald and Tribune opined to readers the dire need of a street lamp. “We would call the attention of our ‘city fathers’ to the fact that a street lamp is badly needed at the bridges crossing the creek at the corner of the jail lot. The pavement and street bridges divide and in a dark night, a person, not knowing the condition of the place is liable to receive a dangerous fall which might cost the corporation tenfold more than the lamp post. If the light is not furnished, we hope the ‘deadfall’ will received some attention in the way of connecting the bridge.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1873.
Nov. 27, 1880: The Knoxville Daily Chronicle reported, “Mr. M.O. French, of the internal revenue service, came down from Johnson City, Thursday, and is at the Lamar house (sic).”
The Lamar House was a hotel.
The Knoxville Daily Chronicle ceased publication in 1882.
Nov. 27, 1892: The Comet reported, “Thursday at noon Joe P. Summers, for some cause unknown to your writer, invited seven young men (that is about all that {indecipherable} Johnson City) ... to dinner, and a superb dinner it was.”
“As we sat at that (several indecipherable words) recollections of Joe’s remark when eying the (indecipherable) that 20 pound turkey, he said, ‘His loss is our gain, aint (sic) it boys.’ N. B., we are all going to get to eat as much as we can. Those present were:
“Tom Hurst, Paul Shortridge, James Crumley, Alva Davis, Henry Waugh, Jim Summers and E. D. Duncan.”
Nov. 27, 1921: A hundred years ago today, the Nashville Banner reported news from Johnson City. Readers learned that “Dr. C. J. Broyles of Johnson City is reported dangerously ill in a telegram to relatives here. He is a brother-in-law of Judge W. W. Faw of the court of civil appeals and Mrs. Faw left Saturday night for her brother’s bedside. Dr. Broyles has been in the East for some months under treatment of physicians. He is one of the prominent men in the medical profession in East Tennessee.
The Nashville Banner is no longer in publication. We do not have access to any Johnson City newspapers that were published in 1921.
Nov. 27, 1928: The Daily News, reported, “Run over by a train after an automobile wreck, John Correll was unscathed while his companion, Clifford Mitchell, suffered only minor bruises. Both were from Jonesboro, Tenn.”
The article continued,
“They were thrown on the Clinchfield railroad near here when the automobile careened off the highway down a 40-foot embankment. While still lying on the tracks under their overturned automobile, a passenger train speeded over them, smashing the car into bits and slightly grazing Mitchell but not touching Carrell.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1928.
The Daily News, a newspaper published in Newport News, Virginia, is no longer in publication.
Nov. 27, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Attendance and interest in the Girls’ Club this fall since the appointment of a full-time director are constantly growing, according to club officials.”
“Attendance figures for the month of October doubled those for September, with 788 participating in the well-rounded program of instruction, recreation, and inspiration last month, Miss Viola Mathes, director, has announced.”
“In order to meet the practical needs of the girls, who are drawn from all school districts in the city, they are not only provided with instruction in cooking, arts and crafts, Bible games, glee club, and knitting, but are taught how to make-over old clothes into smart up-to-the-minute garments for their own wardrobes. Clothes closets are provided for the members at the club headquarters in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church.”
“Lessons in good grooming with emphasis on cleanliness pay big dividends, according to Miss Mathes who says that the hot showers, required of each girl daily, are one of the most popular features of the club program. The girls are also taught how to properly shampoo their hair and how to care for their person.”
“Although the organization is one of the participating agencies in the Community Fund, this amount is not sufficient to meet all the needs of the club. A large percentage of the funds from the benefit harvest tea and fashion show which the advisory board is giving Friday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30 in the ballroom at the John Sevier Hotel, will be used for the milk fund. Under this plan now in operation, every girl is served a bottle of milk each day at the club quarters.”
“The Girls’ Club is one of Johnson City’s newer character-building organizations, having been formed only about three years ago. It has been under the sponsorship of the City Missionary Union for more than a year now.”
“Plans for the future development of the club envision an organization which will eventually embrace a unit for pre-school age children, a mothers’ group, and an even wider scope of activities for the girls.”
The Girls’ Club is now known as Girls Inc.
The Community Fund was one of the forerunners of the United Way.
Nov. 27, 1969: Johnson Citians were getting ready to celebrate the Centennial of the City, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Mayor Charles O. Gordon “called upon each citizen to ‘honor this occasion in each individual’s way, being ever mindful of the efforts and dedication of those in the past 100 years who have contributed to the success and growth of our beloved Johnson City.’”
Furthermore, the Mayor asked “for the city’s churches, industries, businesses, city government, and all agencies and individuals who have ‘bells,’ ‘whistles,’ ‘sirens,’ and other means of helping to proclaim this occasion to do so at noon on Monday.”
Nov. 27, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in a front-page captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that Santa Claus had recently been spotted at the Mall. “The top-rated man on every child’s list – at least this time of year – is Santa Claus. The genial St. Nick drew a throng of children, and parents, here yesterday when he arrived at The Mall via helicopter. Santa comes back Monday, too, for the annual downtown Christmas parade.”
Please alert all the children on your list that if there happens not to be sufficient snow for Santa’s sleigh and reindeer at Christmas, that the Jolly Ole’ Elf can also get the job done using a helicopter!
Nov. 27, 1977: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of college football scores from the previous day with scores reported over the masthead. Tennessee beat Vanderbilt by a score of 42 to 7. Alabama lost to Auburn, 48 to 21. Army won over Navy, 17 to 14, and Texas beat Texas A&M 57 to 28.
Nov. 27, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Robert Houk, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Upper East Tennessee should be the location of a third 120-bed state nursing home for veterans, local lawmakers said Tuesday.”
“Sen. Dewey ‘Rusty’ Crowe, R-Johnson City, along with Rep. Ralph Cole, R-Elizabethton, and Ken Givens, D-Rogersville, are calling on Gov. Don Sundquist to build a new state nursing home near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home. The three legislators serve on the State’s Select Oversight Committee on Veterans Affairs.”
“Crow said he and Cole have written a letter to the governor asking that he and state Veterans Affairs Commissioner Fred Tucker make finding a location for a third state nursing home a top priority in the coming year.”
“The state already has constructed nursing homes for veterans in West and Middle Tennessee.”
