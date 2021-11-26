Nov. 26, 1845: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal reported, “In this County, on the 20th instant, by Rev. Alex N. Harris, Mr. Jacob K.S. Harvey, to Miss Nancy, daughter of William Brown, dec’d. All of this County.”
By reading between the lines, we may ascertain that the Rev. Harris performed the wedding ceremony of Jacob Harvey to Nancy Brown, who was the daughter of William Brown, who was deceased, on November 20.
Nov. 26, 1874: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Circuit Court of Taylorsville last week continued only till Wednesday. Johnson county (sic) has improved so much in morality in the last few years that there is scarcely any business at all for the courts.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1874.
Nov. 26, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported news of interest to its readers. “Mr. and Mrs. Thad A. Cox will spend Thanksgiving with Mrs. Cox’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Brownlow, in Jonesboro today.”
“Rufe Wells, former manager of the Jonesboro Inn at Jonesboro, was in the city Monday. He is now engaged in the lumber business at Harriman.”
“A difficulty occurred at a serenade in the Fourth district Tuesday night, in which Geo. Radford received a serious cut in the head from the knife of Elbert Carroll, another young man.”
“Miss Iva Johnson went to Bristol Tuesday and will spend Thanksgiving with relatives there.”
“Mrs. Isaac Harr and children took their Thanksgiving dinner with relatives in Greeneville.”
“Dr. Cameron, of Elizabethton, was here Monday. He is just able to be out since Bryan’s defeat.”
“Mrs. J. B. Cox and baby are visiting Mrs. Cox’s father, Col. Richmond, at Gate City, Va., this week.”
“Capt. Joe Hale, El Wolfe and Henry Wolfe took a short turkey hunt on Buffalo mountain (sic) Monday. They failed to bring back any game and say they did not get a shot or even see a turkey.”
“John Lindamood was up from Knoxville a few hours Tuesday night visiting his family. John has a good job breaking on the Southern and is one of the best all-‘round railroaders on the line.”
“Mr. and Mrs. C. I. Miller, on Maple street (sic), have the tenderest (sic) sympathy of every one (sic) of their many friends and acquaintances in their bereavement for the loss of an infant child, which died immediately after its birth Monday night. The little corpse was taken to the graveyard at Taylor’s Chapel, in Carter county (sic), for interment.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1896.
Nov. 26, 1903: On Dec. 1, the Appalachian Sanitarium would be open for business, according to an article in The Comet. “The management has decided to accommodate a few regular boarders for the present and about twenty-five persons have taken advantage of the opportunity thus offered to secure first-class accommodations. The street car line now stops at New street (sic), but the Sanitarium ‘buss (sic)” will meet all cars and transfer all passengers to the hotel.”
A sanitarium was a facility where people could go to convalesce from a recent illness or injury or who had a chronic illness.
New Street runs from East Market Street to South Mountain View Circle.
Nov. 26, 1921: A century ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported news with a dateline from Washington, D.C. Readers learned, “Senator McKellar will spend Sunday in Bristol leaving here tomorrow night, he stated this afternoon. Bristol will be his first stop, though he expects to visit several places in the state and deliver some speeches during the intermission of congress (sic) the senator stated. It is stated here that the senator intends this as the beginning of his canvass of the state for reelection.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 26, 1922: The Johnson City Staff reported about the resumption of mining operations at Embreeville. “Mining operations at Embreeville have been resumed after a lapse of one year with the employment of one hundred and thirty men by the Embree Iron Company of which Tom Wyman is general manager.”
The article gave further details, “Embreeville located on a branch line of the Southern Railway on the Nolichucky River, fourteen miles south of Johnson City supplying the industrial activity for the lower portion of the county. The plant and operations originally designed for mining and smelting hemelite ores was a few years ago converted into a zinc mining proposition and up to the time it was shut down on account of the general financial depression and market conditions, supplied a high grade product.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Nov. 26, 1931: With a dateline of Johnson City, and a date of Nov. 25, The Knoxville Journal reported details on the life and upcoming funeral of former Tennessee Governor Alfred Alexander Taylor, who had passed away on the 25th. “’Uncle Alf’ Taylor, one of Tennessee’s most colorful political characters, who in 1886 engaged in the renowned race for governor against his brother, Bob, died here today at the age of 83.”
The article continued to say, “’The Sage of Happy Valley’ succumbed in a hospital at 5:45 a.m. of complications resulting from uremic poisoning – an aliment which had kept him in ill health since 1929.”
More details revealed, “Taylor rose in nation-wide prominence through his race for the governorship in the Republican ticket, while his brother, Robert Love Taylor, campaigned as a Democrat.”
Additionally, “They spoke from the same platform, they rode through the mountains and valleys of Tennessee together and at night, they slept in the same bed. They directed short barbs at the other party, but throughout their spirited campaign they never made personal attacks on each other.”
The story also recounted, “One night the brothers stopped at a boarding house in Bridgeport, Ala. … The landlady had heard of their stick to party principles in their campaign. The woman pinned a red rose on Alf and a white rose on Bob and said, ‘Wear these for your mother. I know she is proud of two sons who can differ in politics and still love each other.’”
Gov. Taylor left several survivors: “… his widow; six sons, Frank, Blaine, Nat, Dave, Hobart, and Alf., Jr., all of Johnson City, and two daughters, Mrs. Frank Graff, Johnson City, and Mrs. Waiter Williams, of Franklin, Tennessee.”
Funeral services would be held at First Methodist Church in Johnson City. Among the active pallbearers were Thad Cox, J.P. Summers, J.A. Summers, Sam Sells, and Judge W.R. Allen.
Honorary pallbearers included B.G. Gildersleeve, former Congressman B. Carroll Reece, Congressman O.B. Lovette, Sam Millard, Judge Vines, P.H. Wofford, James H. Epps, Jr., and Major Paul E. Divine.
We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City on that date.
Nov. 26, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that, “A naval air show by war-seasoned pilots in latest-type planes will be the feature of between-halves entertainment at the Burley Bowl football game Thanksgiving Day at Roosevelt Field.”
“The Chamber of Commerce Burley Bowl sponsor announced yesterday that arrangements had been completed with Lt. Commander Thomas B. Rentz of the naval air station, Atlanta, Ga., for the show.”
Nov. 26, 1953: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned the amount of $14,000 had been awarded for damages in a lawsuit. “A Johnson City Law Court Jury of 12 men Wednesday awarded damages amounting to $14,000 to Miss Dora Huddle and Miss Louise Huddle for personal and property damage sustained in an automobile accident February 3. A mistrial was declared in a companion suit filed by Mack Boyer, administrator of the estate of the late Rivers Huddle who lost her life in the same accident.”
Fourteen thousand dollars in 1953 would be worth approximately $145,000 now, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported additional news on the same date. “John B. Roithner, 75, pioneer Johnson City Jeweler (sic), died at Tacoma Hospital Greeneville … He was born near Pittsburgh, Pa., and came to Johnson City in 1908. He had been in business here since that time.”
Mr. Roithner’s wife, Evelyn and son, Vernon, survived him.
Nov. 26, 1975: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried an advertisement for the grand opening of The Book Shop on November 28th and 29th. The Book Shop was located at 124 Spring St., and had more than 10,000 books in stock. The new store, opening on Black Friday for Christmas shopping, was managed by Marjorie Marcus and owned by Rosamond Winn.
Nov. 26, 2019: Construction began on Watauga Brewing Company. (Source: Personal communication with Randy McVeigh.)