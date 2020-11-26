Nov. 26, 1862: “John M. Johnson purchased the 100 acres of land Henry Johnson had owned ... at Blue Plum.”
Nov. 26, 1885: The Comet advised readers, “Miss Emma Humphreys returned last Tuesday from Watauga, where she has been teaching music. Miss Emma is one of our most accomplished music teachers, and is sure to win friends wherever she goes.”
Nov. 26, 1891: Readers of The Comet learned of a peanut party. “Mr. and Mrs. C.K. Lide, assisted by Mrs. R.N. Penland, gave a Peanut Party at the home on Myrtle avenue Tuesday evening.” The article continued, “A peanut party is a somewhat peculiar diversion from the usual social amusements. Each guest is provided with a souvenir bag, and the peanuts are hid in different parts of the house. A search is instituted by all present, and whoever is successful in finding the required amount first, is awarded a present provided for the purpose.” The article further explained, “J.W. Crumley was the successful contestant, and he was accordingly awarded a handsome gold pen. The presentation speech was made by Miss Margie Miller and was well suited to the occasion.” Some of those present at the Peanut Party included: Misses Martha Wilder, Jennie Crumley, Fornie Berkley, Effie Wood and Bettie Lyle, as well as Messrs. J.W. Crumley, H.W. Lyle, Frank B. St. John, John Yokum, Chas. Wofford and J.F. Crumley.
Nov. 26, 1918: Readers of The Johnson City Daily Staff learned “There will be a spelling match at Oak Hill Friday night, Nov. 29th.” The admission would be five cents. Homemade candy and ice cream would also be for sale. Proceeds of the admission and sales of food would benefit the Oak Hill School. The public was invited. The Oak Hill School was located in the Knob Creek community. Five cents in 1918 would be worth 86 cents today.
Nov. 26, 1938: The Johnson City Chronicle provided an update on Sheriff Earl Sell. “Sheriff Earl Sell was reported improved yesterday by attendants at Appalachian hospital for gunshot wounds officers said were inflicted Thursday by Earnest Pack, 25-year-old laborer, who faces a charge of felonious assault with intent to kill.”
Nov. 26, 1940: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Draft Board No. 1, which governs Johnson City proper, mailed questionnaires today.” The questionnaires were for the purposes of draft registration.
Nov. 26, 1953: The Burley Bowl Parade came down Main Street in downtown Johnson City. The Burley Bowl was a college football bowl game played 1945-1956 each year on Thanksgiving Day at Johnson City’s Memorial Stadium.
Nov. 26, 1969: What could have been a calamity ended up being merely an inconvenience, according to the Press-Chronicle. “John Woodard Bowman, while sitting in his mother’s car at the Jiffy Market on Elm Street Monday, accidentally released the car’s hand brake, causing it to roll into a car driven by Irene E. Howell, Rt. 1, as she entered the lot. Neither was injured in the accident and neither has been charged. John is four years old.”
Nov. 26, 1999: Tom Hodge, in his column in the Johnson City Press, featured the attributes of yo-yo’s and gave a brief history of the popular toy.
