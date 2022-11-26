Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 26, 1891: The Comet reported interesting news about several residents. Some of the news that was included follows: “Mayor Jobe has returned from Nashville.”

“Dr. J. S. Stewart was up from Jonesboro yesterday.”

Rebecca Henderson