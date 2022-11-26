Nov. 26, 1891: The Comet reported interesting news about several residents. Some of the news that was included follows: “Mayor Jobe has returned from Nashville.”
“Dr. J. S. Stewart was up from Jonesboro yesterday.”
“Mrs. Ida Peoples is visiting her sister Mrs. W. G. Mathes.”
“Rev. T. B. Russell went down the road yesterday morning.”
“P. E. Chenoweth went away yesterday to be gone a week.”
“Dr. Berry, the express agent, went down to Newport yesterday.”
“Frank George has severed his connection with the Citizens Bank.”
“F.K. Mountcastle went down to Mossy Creek yesterday morning.”
“Dr. Hunter and Dr. Alexander were down from Elizabethton yesterday.”
“Hon. A.A. Taylor came over from his Chucky Valley home yesterday.”
“A. B. Bowman went down to Greeneville yesterday to attend the funeral of Hon. W. A. Allen, the deceased internal revenue collector.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1891.
Newport is a town located approximately 58 miles from Johnson City.
Mossy Creek was a community in Jefferson County; it is now known as Jefferson City.
Jefferson City is located about 76 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 26, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported Mayor Ellison’s thoughts. “By speaking to the proposed Rescue Home which he favors for unfortunate women and girls of the city, Mayor Ellison said yesterday”:
“ ‘My idea of a Rescue Home is that it ought to be established and committed as a community institution. We have our music clubs for the culture of the musical taste and we have Monday Club, Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club, foreign missionary societies and our Chamber of Commerce. All these are useful and commendable agencies and they accomplish much good.”
“ ‘But charity should begin at home. We spend thousands for school houses, church houses, streets, fine homes, clubs and club houses and preach fine sermons and teach fine lessons from the Bible about our duty to help our helpless and fallen, yet we do not offer even sympathy or a word of encouragement to the poor unfortunate girl or woman who has fallen by the wayside, the victim of environments that we should not permit to exist.”
“ ‘An institution of that kind could easily be made self supporting by providing occupation for the inmates. In my judgment we ought to coordinate with such an institution a rescue home for children.’ ”
“ ‘There are in Johnson City helpless and defenseless children who need the aid and encouragement of the community. Some have no parents and more would be infinitely better off without the kind they have.’”
“ ‘I think a home for unfortunate women and children should be built, maintained, and operated by the churches and civic organizations of the city. There ought to be no engious (sic) bickerings as to who would get the credit for it, yet I have observed that that spirit of petty jealousy often blocks concerted efforts among even churches. We are now in the midst of a great union revival and it is a good time for the people to get together and work together for these things which Christianity stands for, regardless of denominational affiliations.”
“ ‘My suggestion would be for the visitor of each church and the head of each civic organization to meet with a member of the Board of Commissioners to discuss the situation and to devise ways and means for putting a definite plan into execution. If they want me to take the initiative and will appoint their committees, I will call them together and start something. I would favor in appropriation by the city to the undertaking and would do everything within my power to help make it a success after the home is established.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
Nov. 26, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “S. W. Webb, 23, of 1006 East Unaka avenue, was treated yesterday for injuries to his fingers sustained while using a dryer.”
“Jean Mooney, 511 West Poplar street, was treated for knife cuts on her left foot.”
“William DeReyter, 32, of 508 East Maple street, was treated for injuries to the left hand received when he caught his hand in a cart wheel while working at local mill.”
“Orville Taylor, 37, of 420 West Poplar street, received treatment for minor injuries to the chest sustained while working at a local foundry, hospital records showed.”
“Cowan Harvey, 16, of 606 Wilson avenue, received treatment for a strained left leg. The accident occurred while he was playing basketball at Junior High School.”
“All were released after treatment.”
No mention was made of where these individuals were treated, but presumably it would have been at the Appalachian Hospital.
Nov. 26, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “The sixty annual Madrigal Dinners will be held December 1–7 at Milligan College, ushering in one of the most exciting and popular events in the Tri-Cities area.”
“Since the first two–night performance six years ago, the dinners have grown in popularity and now serve almost 3000 people annually.”
“Three Milligan professors are actually responsible for bringing the Madrigal Dinners to the campus. Dr. William Moorhouse, and Profs. Sherwyn and Rachel Bachman as well as Mrs. Moorhouse, share the responsibility for the annual Christmas season festival.”
“They have researched the history and development of 16th century dinners in England both in the United States and in England. The Bachmans are responsible for selecting and producing the musical numbers while Mrs. Moorhouse is in charge of designing and making the costumers and R. Moorhouse oversees the general direction of the Dinners.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Nov. 26, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers of an upcoming event; the dateline was Erwin. “The Sixth Annual Clinchfield Reflections, highlighting Erwin’s railroad heritage, will be held Friday and Saturday at Erwin City Hall.”
“The program is free to the public and will feature displays of railroad exhibits, photos, operating model railroads and continuous movies, videos and slide presentations. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.”
“The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘The Glory Days.’ Retirees will relate interesting experiences from their working days.”
“One exhibit will be a working model steam locomotive, more than 4 feet long, built in the Southern Railway’s Spencer, N. C., shops in 1925.”
“Railroad artifacts will be on display at the Unicoi Heritage Museum. The Clinchfield Railroad Historical Society luncheon and program will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., at Blueridge Restaurant.”
