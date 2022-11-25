Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 25, 1886: The Comet reported that “Jonesboro is to have a foundry and machine shop. The foundry building will be 60 x 30 feet and the machine shop will be 30 x 50 feet.”

Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1886.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you