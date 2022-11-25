Nov. 25, 1886: The Comet reported that “Jonesboro is to have a foundry and machine shop. The foundry building will be 60 x 30 feet and the machine shop will be 30 x 50 feet.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1886.
Nov. 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, readers of The Comet learned of several news items of area residents.
Among those news items were “J. E. Wells of Morristown, was in the city today.”
“Born, to Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Cardwell Tuesday night, a son.”
“Eugene Lyle has been confined to his room for several days.”
“F. H. Potter is up from Alabama, spending a few weeks’ vacation in this city.”
“W. G. Kenner of Rogersville was in the city yesterday and watched the Dortch law operate.”
“Dr. C. J. Broyles has been appointed city physician temporarily in place of Dr. Matthews, resigned.”
“Mrs. A. B. Gump, and son, Harry, of Bristol, spent a few days with relatives in this city this week.”
“Hon. T. A. Cox and Mrs. Cox spent Thanksgiving Day with Hon. W. L. Brownlow’s family at Jonesboro.”
“Congressman Brownlow was in the city Tuesday shaking hands with numerous friends. He made a flying trip to Erwin in this morning to look after his fences.”
“The Insurance Commissioner, E. B. Craig, licensed the Lincoln Fire Insurance Company, of New York and the Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Washington county, Tenn., which is an assessment fire insurance company.”
“Miss Emma Coleman is visiting her sister, Mrs. C. H. Jennings. Miss Coleman will be pleasantly remembered by the young people here as she enjoyed one or two summers in this city.”
“Misses Anne Panhorst and Lillian Dosser, of Jonesboro, have been visiting Mrs. S. W. Wilson for several days this week.”
“The ladies of the Watauga avenue Presbyterian church will give a dinner Thursday, Dec. 16. Dressed dolls for sale. Come and get your dolls for the little folks Christmas stockings.”
“Will Correll took a dose of poison yesterday afternoon at his home near Jonesboro with suicidal intent and died in a short time. The deceased had been leading rather a fast life since he married a rich widow a year or so ago, and it is supposed he was despondent over the loss of money and under the influence of whisky at the time the fatal dose was taken.”
“J. Adler Bright, tried at Blountville for passing a worthless check in purchasing a horse, was found guilty and sentenced to three years in the penitentiary. The unfortunate young man comes of an excellent family, being a son of James Bright, of Greene county, who has been a prominent stock dealer in upper East Tennessee for a number of years. He lived in Johnson City for a year or more.”
The Dortch law was named for Rep. Josiah H. Dortch and provided for the implementation of the secret ballot.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Nov. 25, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news with a dateline from Asheville, N. C. Readers learned that “Traces of snow, the first of the season, fell here this morning with a heavy wind at freezing temperatures prevailing. The minimum thermometer reading is 25 degrees, the lowest of the fall season so far.”
Nov. 25, 1927: The Johnson City Staff-News reported that “Little Miss Imogene Britton, who recently underwent an operation for appendicitis at the Appalachian hospital, has been removed to her home on West Pine street, and continues to improve.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Nov. 25, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Major Cy H. Lyle left last night to spend a week in Columbia, S. C., with his daughter, Mrs. J. C. Campbell, and family.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J. Henry Scalf of 212 West Poplar street, left today by train for Roanoke, Va., Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio, where they will spend their vacation, visiting friends and relatives. They also plan to visit in Tromia, Canada.”
“Dr. and Mrs. J. Richard Fenn and small daughter, Mary Barbara Fenn, left Saturday to spend the Thanksgiving holidays with relatives in Stoneham, Mass. Dr. Fenn’s mother will return with them on December 1 for an indefinite visit.”
“Mr. and Mrs. George H. Moody and son, George, Jr., of Syracuse, N. Y., are visiting Mr. and Mrs. Paul E. Perry and family, 511 West Maple street.”
“Mrs. Vola Owen of 120 West Holston avenue attended the Reaves-Range wedding in Greeneville Saturday.”
“Elbert Andes of Jonesboro and Berton France of Johnson City were recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Bay and Mr. and Mrs. J. R. Edwards of Oxford, Pa.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Nov. 25, 1970: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reminded readers that there were only 24 shopping days left until Christmas.
Nov. 25, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “The Science Hill Band Association will meet Monday night at 7:30 in the cafeteria of Science Hill High School.”
“Parents and members are urged to attend the discussion of continuing fund-raising plans for a band trip to Mexico in May.”
Nov. 25, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported that “Lori C. Fatheree, administrator of Johnson City Specialty Hospital, has received the Tennessee Hospital Association’s Meritorious Service Award for Chief Executive Officers for 1997.”
“Fatheree was recognized for her dedication and commitment in providing high-quality health care at her institution. Under her leadership, the hospital has emerged as the premier facility for obstetrical and gynecological services in the region.”
“She has been CEO at Specialty since 1982.”
Johnson City Specialty Hospital closed with the opening of Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to Rebecca Henderson at