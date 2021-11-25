Nov. 25, 1817: Davy Crockett, having moved to Lawrence County, was appointed as a justice of the peace for that county. (Source: Legends and Lore of East Tennessee by Shane S. Simmons)
Lawrence County is located in Middle Tennessee, and borders Alabama.
Nov. 25, 1840: The Whig carried an advertisement for Thomas C. Johnston, who was a portrait painter. He could be found for business at his room at Clem’s Hotel. There was neither address nor direction to the hotel, however.
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1840.
Nov. 25, 1875: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Prof. Nelson’s school is getting to have quite a name. Three teachers are now employed, Mrs. E.E. Johnson, Jas. M. Cowan, A.B., and Prof. Nelson.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1875.
Nov. 25, 1896: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel alerted readers that “Detective Perry, of North Carolina, and Deputy Marshal Ray have just arrested and landed in the Elizabethton jail Cal Laws and Abe Sheet on the charge of counterfeiting. A number of bogus silver dollars were found on their person. They were tracked from East Park. ... Sheet was captured on Buck mountain (sic) after a hard struggle. Detective Perry is here now, and claims that there are several more of the gang in town, and that he will meet them soon.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was published weekly.
Nov. 25, 1909: S.B. White advertised a wide variety of household goods in The Comet. “Carrying a complete and full line of all qualities in China, Glass and Crockery Ware – in sets and single pieces. Lamps and Lamp Supplies. Flower Pots and Jardineres. Steel Ranges, Cook and Heater Stoves, Leading Tin and Job Work Shop in city. Roofing in Slate, Copper, Tin, Galvanized Iron.” The telephone number was 17, and S.B. White was located on Spring Street.
Nov. 25, 1921: A century ago today, The News and Observer reported that “Mrs. G.E. Taylor of Johnson City, Tenn., is the guest of her daughter, Mrs. P.E. Wilkinson at her home in Bloomsbury. From here Mrs. Taylor will go to Plymouth to visit her daughter, Mrs. T.R. Getsinger.”
The News and Observer was, and still is, a newspaper published in Raleigh, North Carolina. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 25, 1922: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “On Saturday the ladies of the Loyal Daughters Class of the First Christian Church will have a cake, pie, candy and cookie sale at Sterchi’s. Come in and see our tempting display and make purchases for your Sunday dinner.”
Sterchi’s was a store with headquarters in Knoxville. The store sold furniture and selected home furnishings.
Nov. 25, 1925: The Johnson City Chronicle provided details for Nat Love’s funeral. “Funeral services for Nat C. Love are to be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church at ten o’clock on Wednesday morning, instead of at the residence of F.B. St. John., it has just been announced. The church is located on property given for church purposes by the father of the deceased many years ago.”
The article continued to say, “Active pall bearers (sic) named are W.B. Harrison, H.W. Lyle, Nat Winston, Charles P. Faw, James A. Pouder, A.T. Hart, Horace Miller, Joe Summers.” Several men would be “the honorary pall bearers (sic), to include Dr. J.C. King, L.D. Gump, H.D. Gouge, Paul W. Wofford, L.C. Hoss and S.H. Hunt.”
Mrs. Nat Winston would be in charge of the music for the funeral. The burial would be in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Nov. 25, 1931: The Wilkes-Barre Times-Leader reported sad news from Johnson City. “Former Governor Alfred A. Taylor, 83, for years one of the most colorful figures in Tennessee politics, died early today at Appalachian Hospital here (meaning Johnson City). “
The article continued, “The old political leader had been in ill health for some time. His condition was regarded as critical here last week and Monday he sank into unconsciousness, due to complications arising from uremic poisoning.”
A well-known local physician says we would now call uremic poisoning kidney failure.
Appalachian Hospital was the forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
The Wilkes-Barre Times-Leader was, and still is, a newspaper published in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Nov. 25, 1945: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, with a dateline of Bristol, that “E.W. King, 93, pioneer Bristol merchant and known as its ‘No. 1 Citizen,’ died … at his home on Haynes street (sic).”
The article continued to state, “Death of Mr. King, who operated a wholesale drygoods business, was attributed to general infirmities of old age. However, until last Tuesday he appeared almost daily at his desk at the E.W. King Company, of which he was founder, chairman of the board and former president.”
Nov. 25, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “E.S. Miller, secretary of the Appalachian Board of he Tennessee Approved Officials Conference, announced today that more than 125 reservations have been made for the annual football and basketball banquet and basketball rules interpretation meeting to be held here next Wednesday night.”
“Coaches, sports writers, football and basketball officials and sporting goods dealers will comprise the major portion of the group which will banquet at the First Methodist Church, corner of Spring and Maple street (sic), at 7:30 o’clock.”
“Principal speakers will be Dr. Clement M. Eyler, superintendent of public schools in Tennessee Bristol, and the Tennessee representative on the National Basketball Rules Committee, and A.F. Bridges, secretary of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association.”
“A new film, ‘Basketball Up To Date,’ will be one of the highlights of the program.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. In 1946, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Monday. Nove. 25, 1946, fell on a Monday.
Nov. 25, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “East Tennessee State College cheer leaders (sic) will sponsor a pre-Burley Bowl rally of the student body at 6 p.m. tonight. The students will meet at Legion street (sic), snake dance down town (sic) on Main street (sic), and hold a pep rally on Fountain Square.”
The article provided more details: “Following the rally, students will attend a movie at the Sevier Theater, according to Dean Ella Ross.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Nov. 25, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “A Jonesboro woman has been named a Tennessee delegate to the 1960 White House Conference on Children and Youth … Mrs. J.H. St. Clair, Rt. 3, has been notified of the honor by Gov. Buford Ellington.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1959.
Nov. 25, 1969: One of the readers of “Polly’s Pointers” a popular column with housekeeping hints, had a novel use for old keys in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Dear Polly – I make wind chimes out of old keys. Take pieces of string or twine about six inches long and tie them through the holes in the keys. Fasten these strings to a piece of wood or even a twig and put a string on top for hanging it. Paint the keys any desired color and they make pretty tinkling sounds. – Elaine.”
Nov. 25, 1978: Recent college and high school basketball scores were reported above the masthead of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. ETSU beat Campbell College, 71 to 63. Milligan defeated Tusculum, 94 to 80. Sullivan Central scored a win over Daniel Boone, 62 to 59. Morristown East defeated David Crockett, 68 to 42.
Nov. 25, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story carrying the byline of Doug Janz, the Johnson City Press reported, “East Tennessee State University got the good news Sunday afternoon – the NCAA Division I-AA football playoffs are coming to Johnson City.”
“The Buccaneers will play host to Villanova in Memorial Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. It’s the first time ETSU ever made the football playoffs.”
“’That we could get to this point is huge for this program,’ head coach Mike Cavan said. ‘This is something we’ve all worked extra hard for, and when I say all of us, I mean everybody – coaches, players, administrators. This is a big day for us.’”
“The only other postseason appearance in school history was the Grantland Rice Bowl in 1969, before the 1-AA playoffs existed, when ETSU beat Louisiana Tech 34-14.”
“The Bucs, 9-2 this season, received a No. 6 seed from the I-AA selection committee, three spots better than their ranking in the Sports Network’s I-AA poll.”