Nov. 25, 1886: According to The Comet, Miss Nisbet Richardson died Wednesday evening at 9 o’clock, aged 20 years, 4 months, and 11 days. Miss Richardson’s dress caught fire from an open fire, Nov. 1st, and five members of the family were seriously burned in extinguishing the flames, but despite their earnest efforts Miss Nisbet sustained fatal injuries.
Nov. 25, 1891: The Knoxville Weekly Journal, with a dateline of Johnson City, provided an update on the railroad situation. “A.B. Harris, president, and R.A. Johnson, general manager of the Three C’s railroad, arrived here this afternoon. Their appearance here gives credence to the report that the affairs of the company have been adjusted and that work will be resumed at an early day.”
Nov. 25, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the recent experiences of Guy Smith and Harris Wofford. “Guy L. Smith, Jr., and Harris Wofford, who were in camp at Camp Lee, Va., have been released and are spending the next few weeks with homefolks. They were after commissions and had the war continued, with the fine experience which they had at the University of Tennessee, coupled with Mr. Smith’s subsequent course at the Plattsburg training camp and Mr. Wofford’s at Columbia, they would undoubtedly have won them easily. Their friends rejoice that Columbia and Princeton will allow credits for every man in the service, the same as if he was in school, and as a consequence Mr. Smith will be graduated from Princeton in June and Mr. Wofford will be graduated at Columbia in the same month.”
Nov. 25, 1938: The Johnson City Chronicle reported the sheriff had been wounded in the line of duty. “Sheriff Earl W. Sell was wounded slightly by a bullet from a shotgun in the hands of a man fellow officers identified as Ernest Pack, 25-year-old laborer, before fire from officers’ guns dropped Pack and injured a third party, Charles Price … in a gun battle late yesterday afternoon in the Carnegie section.” The article continued to say, “Sell, who was seeking to arrest Pack in connection with a neighborhood disturbance, suffered a load of bird shot in the left forearm, with several pellets striking his face, chest and abdomen. Although not regarded as serious, his wounds were descried as painful. They were received from a side angle said Appalachian hospital attendants, where he is under treatment.”
Nov. 25, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on military recruiting activity. “Draft boards and Navy recruiting offices – all directly connected with the herculean effort to whip the Axis will be virtually alone today in remaining open for business on the national’s second wartime Thanksgiving since 1917.” The article went on to report, “Just as in 1918, when citizens generally felt that they had an abundance of reasons to be grateful because the Armistice had been declared a little more than two weeks before, so today activities of the Allied powers are brightening the skies in the world-wide theater of war and lightening the hearts of millions of Americans who are looking to the future with confidence.”
Nov. 25, 1950: With a dateline of Washington, D.C., The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported, “A Johnson City, Tenn., soldier, Pfc. George E. Johnston, has been killed in action. He was the son of Mrs. Daisy Johnston.”