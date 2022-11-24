Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 24, 1887: The Comet reported that “It is generally understood that the magnetic Street Railway Company, composed of Meses. Robert Burrow, S.H. Pouder, J.F. Crumley, H.R. Kenyon and Jno. W. Boring, has secured the exclusive right of way to Johnson City for a street railway.”

Nov. 24, 1922: A century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned that “One of the most attractive affairs of the autumn season was the beautiful 5 o’clock tea given by Mrs. Nowell Pace yesterday to compliment Mrs. Alfred Carr, a charming bride of this season, at the Spinning Wheel Tea Room.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.