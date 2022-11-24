Nov. 24, 1887: The Comet reported that “It is generally understood that the magnetic Street Railway Company, composed of Meses. Robert Burrow, S.H. Pouder, J.F. Crumley, H.R. Kenyon and Jno. W. Boring, has secured the exclusive right of way to Johnson City for a street railway.”
Nov. 24, 1922: A century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned that “One of the most attractive affairs of the autumn season was the beautiful 5 o’clock tea given by Mrs. Nowell Pace yesterday to compliment Mrs. Alfred Carr, a charming bride of this season, at the Spinning Wheel Tea Room.”
“The blue room was used, a color note of pink and green being effectively carried out. The picture table held as its central ornament a silver basket filled with lovely Ophelia roses, and each guest’s place was designated by a placecard in the chosen colors, while as further ornament silver candlesticks held burning tapers. A tempting salad course was attractively served to the guests who included: Mrs. Alfred Carr, Mrs. R.S. Edwards, Mrs. Frank Parrott, Misses Vivian and Lois Nelson, Miss Mary Lockett, Miss Blanch Viale, and Miss Gertrude McCorkle.”
Nov. 24, 1933: The Elizabethton Star informed readers that “The Board of Directors of the Women’s Club will meet Saturday evening at seven-thirty at the Governor Taylor hotel. All directors are asked to be present as there is some very important business to be transacted.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Nov. 24, 1935: The Sunday Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “A special tabloid section appears in today’s Press-Chronicle, sponsored by the Johnson City Kiwanis club in the interest of ‘The Kiwanis 1935 Revue,’ which will be staged at the Majestic theater Tuesday and Wednesday.”
“Proceeds will be used by the club for extension of its work with under-privileged children.”
“Much of the finest talent and many of the prettiest girls of Johnson City are participating in the two-hour program, under the direction of Virginia Street Orr. It is billed as a musical extravaganza in 15 acts.”
The Sunday Press-Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
Nov. 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star delighted children as they read “Santa Claus will usher in the 1947 Christmas season for Elizabethton this week, arriving here Friday afternoon at 1:30. He will be met on arrival by merchants and representatives of the Elizabethton Star, who will bring him by automobile to the intersection of Broad and Elk Ave., where the parade will begin. The parade will be led by the Elizabethton High School Band.”
The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Nov. 24, 1947, fell on a Monday.
Nov. 24, 1953: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers started their day with this quip: “The man who owns but one suit is spared at least one decision every day of his life.”
Nov. 24, 1957: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported very sad news. “Two-year-old Jerry Graham, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Graham, Rt. 5, died Friday as a result of severe burns he received when a fire destroyed the home and killed his five-year-old brother November 11.”
“Jerry, hospitalized since the fire, was the second victim of the fire.”
“His brother, Eugene Graham, was burned to death and another brother, Ronnie, sustained first, second and third degree burns over 25 percent of his body. However, Ronnie, still hospitalized, is in ‘satisfactory’ condition at Memorial Hospital.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Nov. 24, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought forth sad news of a prominent Johnson City resident. “Ira Luther Harvey, 65, well-known Johnson City construction official, died at 12:25 p.m. yesterday following an extended illness.”
“Harvey, 1605 E. Unaka Ave., was employed by J.E. Green Construction Co. In this capacity, he had supervised many of the larger construction projects of this area.”
“He had been in charge of several projects at East Tennessee State College, of all the construction at Memorial Hospital since its beginning, including Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.”
“At the time of his death, he was employed on the present Memorial Hospital Addition project.”
“He was the son of the late William R. and Susan Humphrey Harvey, natives of Sullivan County.”
“He was a member of Pine Grove Park Methodist Church of Johnson City, where he was a steward and served on the commission of finance and building.”
Survivors included two daughters, four brothers and four sisters.
Appalachian Funeral Home, which is still in business, was in charge of the arrangements.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Nov. 24, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were informed that “The East Tennessee State University Men’s and Women’s Choruses will sing the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah at the First Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10.”
“Soloists for the oratorio include Bette Benjamin, soprano; Teresa Bowers, contralto; Al Homberg, tenor; and William Thomas, Mars Hill College, bass.”
“Robert LaPella and Ruth Watts will conduct the 140-voice combined chorus.”
Nov. 24, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “Medical care again will be close by for southwest Washington County residents when a nonprofit corporation specializing in rural health care opens its Limestone clinic by Dec. 1.”
“Dr. Paul Greene, an osteopath, will be the head provider at Limestone Medical Center, 150 John M. Reed Nursing Home Road. The last clinic located in Limestone closed in 1994.”
“Dale Bryon, Rural Health Services Consortium executive officer, said that in addition to primary care, clinic patients are given access to specialists and hospital through the consortium’s alliances.”
