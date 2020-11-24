Nov. 24, 1887: Readers of The Comet learned of a new physician in Johnson City. “Dr. J.H. Preas arrived in the city Monday night and is stopping at the Piedmont House. He is a young man of good address and a Comet representative found him to be a very pleasant gentleman. He is a Virginian by birth and is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and also the Jefferson Medical College, at Philadelphia. For the last 17 months, he has been located at Whitesburg and comes well recommended from there as well as all other places where he has been. He has rented an office near Staples & Strain’s store and will cast his lot in Johnson City. He is a gentleman and a skillful physician and is in every way worthy of the confidence of the people and should be successful.”
Nov. 24, 1891: The Comet told its readers about a lost pair of eyeglasses. “A pair of steel frame spectacles, in red case, branded I.N. Beckner. Finder please return to J.C. Hardin at Narrow Gauge depot.”
Nov. 24, 1909: The Herald and Tribune, the newspaper in Jonesboro, (then spelled that way), reported on a recent address in Johnson City by Booker T. Washington. With a dateline of Johnson City, the newspaper reported, “Booker T. Washington, of Tuskegee, Ala., spoke here in the Hippodrome to 2,500 people Thursday.” The article continued to say, “Dr. Washington’s speech was threaded with eloquence, pathos and good common, hard sense.”
Nov. 24, 1919: According to Johnson City Court Records, Mr. Crumley and Mr. Ellison were fined $40 each for “saling (sic) cigarettes.” The fines were paid. Forty dollars in 1919 would be worth approximately $602 in today’s dollars.
Nov. 24, 1935: James Marshall Gaunt passed away. Gaunt, an active member of First Christian Church, was president of the City National Bank when it was initially organized. Gaunt also organized the Bank of Commerce, and established an insurance agency in Johnson City.
Nov. 24, 1943: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Lundy Warrick, Green Mountain route 1, left yesterday for Nashville for enlistment (in the military to serve in World War II).”
Nov. 24, 1951: Johnson City Police Department officers were pictured in their new uniforms in the Press-Chronicle.
Nov. 24, 1952: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that “Thanksgiving has already been celebrated by the Howard Truslers. Yesterday they gathered around the dinner table to enjoy a big turkey. The Truslers’ premature Thanksgiving was in order that they might celebrate with the son, Lt. Powell Trusler, who will leave tomorrow for Camp Kilmer, N.J., to report for overseas duty with the 12th Air Force.”
Nov. 24, 1969: The Press-Chronicle reported “John Broyles, 212 Mountcastle Drive, former baseball coach at Science Hill High School, who has been a medical patient in Memorial Hospital since Oct. 26” had been discharged from the hospital. 212 Mountcastle Drive is located between First Christian Church and the Mountcastle Centre.
Nov. 24, 1974: Prescriptions that had been previously filled at Liggett’s could now be filled either at the Professional Pharmacy or at the Market Street Rexall Drug Store, according to the Press-Chronicle.
