Nov. 24, 1838: The Elizabethton Republican and Manufacturers’ Advocate informed their readers, “We have been asked the reason why the following gentlemen, to whom we have been forwarding our paper regularly, of some months in Jonesborough, Tn., do not receive their papers, viz: L.A. Markwood, T.C. Davis, and T.R. Russel. The only reason we have to offer, is that the Post Master at that place reported them to us a short time since, together with them directed to John Longmier, C.B. Lizenby, T. Stephens, James Duncan and Joshua Boren, observing in a letter to us that they were not taken out of the Post Office, and that should be the last notice that he should give us relative to them.”
Nov. 24, 1847: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal reported on a recent marriage. “Married on Thursday the 18th inst., by Rev. Mr. Wells, Mr. James Deakins to Miss Eliza Allison – all of this county.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1847.
“Inst.” is an abbreviation meaning “in the same month”, so the marriage took place on Nov. 18, 1847.
Nov. 24, 1865: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “The meeting appointed at the Odd Fellows Female College for this evening to form a Literary Society, has been postponed until the religious revival is closed.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1865.
Nov. 24, 1870: The Herald and Tribune reported on an item of special interest to hog farmers. “Farmers waste food by not ensuring perfect ease and comfort to their fattening animals, and this will apply as well to neat stock hogs. The same grain fed to two pens of spring pigs of the same litter and the same number – the one lot having a clean yard and a comfortable nest, and the other living in a mud hole, and sleeping on the cold earth or on something more disagreeable – in the one case, will add in weight, at the least, twenty per cent more than in the other. Give the pigs a lean yard and a clean, soft bed if you would get the worth of your grain.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1870.
Nov. 24, 1891: The Comet told its readers about a lost pair of eyeglasses. “A pair of steel frame spectacles, in red case, branded I.N. Beckner. Finder please return to J.C. Hardin at Narrow Gauge depot.”
Nov. 24, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported horrific news with a Johnson City dateline. “Chief of Police Remind had quite a chase this morning after Pat Mitchell, who raped the five-year-old daughter of John Eggs at Watauga yesterday. He succeeded in making his escape but will doubtless be caught today.”
Watauga is a community in Washington County.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was published every week.
Nov. 24, 1909: The Herald and Tribune reported on a recent speech given in Johnson City by Booker T. Washington. With a dateline of Johnson City, the newspaper reported, “Booker T. Washington, of Tuskegee, Ala., spoke here in the Hippodrome to 2,500 people Thursday.”
The article continued to say, “Dr. Washington’s speech was threaded with eloquence, pathos and good common, hard sense.”
As mentioned previously in today’s column the Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1909.
Nov. 24, 1919: According to Johnson City Court Records, Mr. Crumley and Mr. Ellison were fined $40 each for “saling (sic for selling) cigarettes.” The fines were paid. Forty dollars in 1919 would be worth approximately $639 in today’s dollars, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Nov. 24, 1921: A century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Thanksgiving day was fittingly observed here with special services in all of the city churches in which the pastors preached sermons touching upon the meaning and intent of the day. Fervent prayers were offered for the success of the Disarmament conference and special music featured (at) all services. Large attendances of people were had in all churches.”
“Stores, manufacturing plants and other business houses closed their doors for the entire day.”
“The Carson-Newman college (sic) football team and the Milligan college (sic) eleven are playing a game in Wilder park (sic) this afternoon, a large crowd of fans being in attendance.”
“The Johnson City Hi (sic) and Kingsport Hi (sic) elevens are playing a game on the Normal grounds.”
The “Normal” referred to was the Normal School, which is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Both Carson-Newman and Milligan have achieved now university status. Carson-Newman is located in Jefferson City, which is about 78 miles from Johnson City.
As mentioned elsewhere in this column, The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 24, 1925: Nathaniel Love, 68, passed away from complications of influenza, according to the Johnson City Staff-News. “’Nat’ Love, as he has familiarly been called for more than half a century, was known by thousands. There are few in this part of the state and the adjoining region who did not know him, know him well, and were proud of his friendship.”
The article continued, “He was a native of East Tennessee, the home of his father, of his grandfathers, his great-grandfathers, pioneers in this region, who were among the makers of history of the state and nation.”
Mr. Love was blind. “Losing his eyesight through accident early in his youth, he went through a long and useful life with courage and cheerfulness… He was a graduate of Vanderbilt Law School, and practiced law … He, with the late Robert L. Taylor and Judge Robert Burrow, were instrumental in establishing many years ago the old Johnson City Comet, a newspaper which was published for several decades, and he was later connected with senator Taylor in a magazine…”
More details about Mr. Love’s life included that “His home was in Carter County, in the famed Happy Valley, where his farms are now located. Johnson City he always considered a part of his home, and for many years he conducted affairs in connection with his property and interests here; coming into the city on horseback or in a carriage, alone, and walking readily to any part of the city with his cane as his only guide … He was a son of Col. Robert Love, a prominent lawyer and one of the pioneer builders of Johnson City, whose home was in the once famed ‘Love Grove,’ near what is now Lamont street (sic) and Wilson avenue (sic), and who was one of the builders of the then pretentious ‘Piedmont’ hotel, near his home, as well as taking an active part in other projects of development … the family is one of the oldest in this region, and which has close relationship with hundreds in every part of the country.”
Nov. 24, 1931: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Daily News-Journal reported that former governor Alf A. Taylor was near death. “Physicians of Tennessee’s colorful former governor, Alf A. Taylor, announced today he could not possibly live more than thirty-six hours. The famous member of the states’ picturesque ‘War of the Roses’ is suffering from a kidney illness, with which he was suddenly stricken last August.”
The article continued to say, “’Uncle Alf’ as the ex-governor is called, lapsed into semi-consciousness Monday.”
The Daily News-Journal was, and still is a newspaper published in Murfreesboro Tennessee.
Nov. 24, 1935: James Marshall Gaunt passed away. Mr. Gaunt was a very active member of First Christian Church, and was president of the City National Bank when it was initially organized. Mr. Gaunt also organized the Bank of Commerce, and established an insurance agency in Johnson City. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Nov. 24, 1943: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Lundy Warrick, Green Mountain route (sic) 1, left yesterday for Nashville for enlistment (in the military to serve in World War II)”.
Nov. 24, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported Dr. W. Gano Compere’s case would go to the grand jury. He was charged with manslaughter in the death of John Kovach.
Nov. 24, 1952: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Thanksgiving has already been celebrated by the Howard Truslers. Yesterday they gathered around the dinner table to enjoy a big turkey. The Truslers’ premature Thanksgiving was in order that they might celebrate with the son, Lt. Powell Trusler, who will leave tomorrow for Camp Kilmer, N.J., to report for overseas duty with the 12th Air Force.”
Nov. 24, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “John Broyles, 212 Mountcastle Drive, former baseball coach at Science Hill High School, who has been a medical patient in Memorial Hospital since Oct. 26” had been discharged from the hospital.
Nov. 24, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in a captioned photograph, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers “Even the snow could not dampen the spirits of those who are part of the crowd which attended the annual Farm-City Dinner last night. The dinner, held in Jonesboro, is a cooperative effort of the Washington County Community Club Council and the Johnson City Kiwanis Club. Last night’s keynote speaker was Joe Ward Booth, assistant city manager of Johnson City.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1971.
Nov. 24, 1974: Prescriptions that had been previously filled at Liggett’s could now be filled either at the Professional Pharmacy or at the Market Street Rexall Drug Store, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.