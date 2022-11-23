Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 23, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several brief news accounts of local residents, who were mainly from Erwin. Among those accounts was information that “Miss Pauline Prichard is ill at the Appalachian Hospital.”

“Miss Ada Evans will return today from Big Stone Gap, where she was the guest of Mrs. Creed Kelly.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

