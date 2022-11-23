Nov. 23, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several brief news accounts of local residents, who were mainly from Erwin. Among those accounts was information that “Miss Pauline Prichard is ill at the Appalachian Hospital.”
“Miss Ada Evans will return today from Big Stone Gap, where she was the guest of Mrs. Creed Kelly.”
“Mrs. Geo. King and children returned from Erwin Monday where they spent the week-end with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.F. Combs and other relatives.”
News continued about Mr. Combs. “Mr. G.F. Combs was a business visitor in the city Monday from Erwin.”
“Mrs. Hatcher Kilby, who has been visiting in Erwin, moved to Johnson City Saturday and will be at home to friends at 202 E. Maple Street for a short time before going to Kansas City, Mo., to visit her aunt, Mrs. Erick Shultz.”
“The small daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Slagle of Erwin still remains seriously ill.”
“Mrs. Bert Wilson of Erwin was a visitor in the city Tuesday.”
“Mr. O.V. Pugh of Erwin was in the city Tuesday.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Big Stone Gap, Virginia, is about 61 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 23, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several college football scores from the day before, which was a Saturday. The scores were on the front page. Readers learned that Milligan College defeated Lees-McRae by a score of 32-12.
Carson-Newman easily defeated Cumberland; the score was 18-6.
Tennessee defeated Kentucky by a score of 13-6.
North Carolina shut out Duke; the score was 21-0.
Both Milligan College and Carson-Newman have now attained university status.
Nov. 23, 1972: Fifty years ago today was Thanksgiving. Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of the forecast: “Dreaming of a White Christmas?”
“Wouldn’t a White Thanksgiving do just as well? The forecast for today calls for continued cloudy skies during the morning with the snow flurries ending and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.”
“However the temperatures are going to remain rather cold with a high expected in the upper 30s.”
“Tonight the temperature is expected to drop to the mid-20s with clearing skies.”
“Friday’s weather prediction is for mostly sunny skies with temperatures becoming somewhat warmer in the afternoon and a high in the low 40s.”
Nov. 23, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news of Elizabethton’s Lynnwood Hotel. With a dateline appropriately from Elizabethton, and a byline of Joe Ledford, readers learned that “Mrs. Donora Hughes remembers the day her husband insisted on buying something for her. OK, she agreed, how about a hotel.”
“It wasn’t quite so simple as that, but Mr. and Mrs. T.T. Hughes did buy the Gov. Taylor Hotel here and she has many memories from the few years they owned it. The hotel, long since demolished, is part of the history of Elizabethton.”
“At that time, 1943, they lived on Watauga Avenue here. On a Sunday morning, Hughes went downtown to his industrial plumbing business. About lunchtime, he came home and announced he was going to buy a farm. Mrs. Hughes, the mother of two young boys, had a completely different idea about moving into the country, she said.”
“The farm idea put away, her husband instead bought an open-air produce market in Johnson City. He improved it, turned a quick profit on the sale of business and wanted to invest the proceeds.”
“Mrs. Hughes recalls going down Elk Avenue not long afterward. She noticed a ‘For Sale’ sign in the lawn of the big hotel near the east end of Elk Avenue.”
“’If you want to buy something, let’s buy a hotel,’ she told her husband. To her surprise, he parked the car, went into the Western Union office, which was conveniently located inside the hotel, and wired a bid. Not long afterward, they owned it.”
“Constructed in 1904, the hotel had originally been named the Lynnwood Hotel, but later was renamed in honor of two Tennessee governors, Bob and Alf Taylor, from Carter County. The Hugheses restored its name to Lynnwood.”
“The hotel building was in good shape, she said, but there were only a few people living in the hotel, and some businesses operating in the basement. The hotel had a hand-cranked telephone and chamber pots under the beds. The Hughes family moved into the hotel and began restoring the hotel to its potential.”
“They hired a cook, John Ornduff, who promptly earned a good reputation and brought the restaurant into full bloom. ‘I’ve seen people lined up all the way to Barnes-Boring Hardware on Sundays,’ Mrs. Hughes said. ‘He used real butter and real milk in his potato soup.’”
“The Lynnwood had a dining room with a terrazzo floor, where dances were held, and about 40 guest rooms. It had a huge front porch which was the site of many political speeches in its day. A covered walkway and pools greeted guests at the front of the building.”
“As the Governor Taylor, the hotel’s finest hour may have been when it hosted Republican presidential nominee Herbert Hoover in 1928. A luncheon was held there for Hoover before he spoke to a crowd estimated at 50,000 at the base of Lynn Mountain.”
“The Hugheses constructed a brick building beside the old frame hotel and connected the two by a walkway. They later sold both buildings to Teddy Sicos, who operated the hotel and restaurant and was locally famous for his meals. Every Christmas, he served free lunch to anyone who came in, said Mrs. Hughes.”
“The old frame building was demolished in August 1972, during the Urban Renewal project here. The newer building, still known as the Lynnwood, is now rented as apartments and still houses a restaurant, now named Hook’s Restaurant.”
“’I never got that attached to the hotel, because we didn’t own it long and bought it for an investment,’ Mrs. Hughes said. Today, she lives in Johnson City, but keeps close ties with Elizabethton. She still looks back at her memories of the hotel with fondness.”
