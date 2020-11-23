NOVEMBER 23
Nov. 23, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag, a newspaper in Jonesborough (spelled that way at the time) reported that Jerome Martin was principal and Miss L.S. Bowers was the assistant principal at the Boon’s Creek Male & Female Institute.
Nov. 23, 1891: According to Johnson City Court Records, W.B. Gilmore, F.L. Smith, Will Seaves and Gus Sparks all were fined for throwing rocks at a boy. The Court Records do not reveal the amount of the fines, nor if the fines were paid.
Nov. 23, 1905: The Comet reported on recent Johnson City municipal elections. “The annual aldermanic election was held Wednesday of this week and passed off quietly but not without interest. There was not much stir before election day by any of the candidates but all worked like beavers at the polls, largely because it had been rumored the ‘wets’ were trying to capture the board. Both political parties had candidates in each of the four wards but party lines were largely ignored.” In the first ward, S.B. White won, with W.B. Harrison winning in the second ward. J.W. Cass was elected in the fourth ward. Clyde Campbell and C.J. Kegley tied in the third ward. The newspaper explained, “Two Democrats were elected in the first and second wards, a tie vote in the third leaves J.D. Crowell, a Democrat, in office and a Republican was elected in the fourth.”
Nov. 23, 1918: The Johnson City Staff reported, “Mr. B.W. Horner who has been suffering from influenza for the past week is reported better today.”
Nov. 23, 1946: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned of a charge of manslaughter. “Dr. W. Gano Compere, claiming to be a practicing naturopath under a 1943 state law, was held under $3,000 bond for Carter county grand jury action, on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death on November 14 of a local business man, John Kovach, when arraigned before Magistrate Ira D. Shoun yesterday afternoon in the Ashe street courthouse.”
Nov. 23, 1950: The Asheville Citizen, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “A capacity crowd of more than 12,000 fans is expected to see the Emory and Henry University and Appalachian State Teachers College Mountaineers meet in the Thanksgiving Day Burley Bowl game here Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock.”
Nov. 23, 1961: The Press-Chronicle reported that George English Oldham, III, had recently been selected for the Navy’s Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, following graduation from Duke University. After finishing his training, Mr. Oldham would be commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve. His parents were Mr. and Mrs. George Oldham of East Ninth Avenue.
Nov. 23, 1966: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned Johnson City native Steve Spurrier had won the Heisman Trophy the day before. Science Hill High School head football Coach Kermit Tipton said, “We are all very happy and proud.” Tipton continued his remarks by saying, “Our coaching staff thought when he was playing high school football that he had the ability to go on and play college football, and I personally thought he would be good enough to be an all-American.”
Nov. 23, 1970: The Press-Chronicle told readers about the first annual Turkey Toss in Jonesboro, which would take place that night at the courthouse square. “Thirty live flying turkeys will be tossed from a third floor window. After that, they’re up for grabs — under certain rules…” The article further stated, “A turkey walking is game only for the womenfolk. A turkey in a tree or other roost is for youngsters under 16 … No special turkey-catching equipment is allowed; hands only.”
Nov. 23, 1972: “Navy Corpsman Charles William Crowder, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.N. Crowder, 1902 N. Roan St., recently graduated from Operating Rom Technical School at the Naval Regional Medical Center, Portsmouth, Va.,” according to the Press-Chronicle.
Sources: East Tennessee Union Flag; Johnson City Court Records; The Comet; Johnson City Staff; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Asheville Citizen