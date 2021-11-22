Nov. 23, 1871: The Herald and Tribune reported “Our farmers, this fall, have been purchasing an unusual amount of Fruit Trees (sic) of all kinds. This is an Investment (sic) that will pay an (sic) hundred fold for all the labor and expense of culture.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1871.
Nov. 23, 1899: The Comet reported news on recent election results. For alderman, from the First Ward, W.L. Taylor was elected. W. I. Hart was elected from the Second Ward; John Hatcher from the Third Ward, with a notation of “short term,” T.W. Sizemore for the “long term” of the Third Ward, and P.H. Wofford was elected from the Fourth Ward.
The article went on to say, “The people did not take much interest in the proposition to establish a Public Library. Very few votes were cast for or against it … a total of 90 for and 50 against (were cast). It required a majority of all the votes cast to carry and as there were 300 votes cast the proposition failed from a pure lack of interest.”
Nov. 23, 1921: A century ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “At a meeting of the board of directors of the First National Bank held here Tuesday, A. A. Deakins, former vice-president was elected president to succeed R. H. May, deceased. Jas. H. Epps, Jr., was elected vice-president to succeed Mr. Deakins. W. E. May was elected as chairman of the board of directors to succeed his father in that position.”
As mentioned previously in this column, the Herald and Tribune was, and still is a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1921, rather than the current spelling. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 23, 1928: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Mayor W.J. Barton has instructed police to give only censored news to newspapers. He has ordered all police items released to be approved by him. The order is believed the result of factional friction in the force, which has been given publicity.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
Nov. 23, 1934: Readers of the Johnson City Press learned “A call for proposals to house federal offices here during the time the post office building will be undergoing improvements was issued here this morning through the offices of Mrs. L. M. Divine, postmaster.”
Nov. 23, 1943: The Morning Call reported with a dateline from Johnson City, “Charles T. Herndon, Jr., Kingsport attorney and outdoor sportsman, was elected president of the Appalachian Baseball league (sic) at the annual meeting held here. Herndon succeeds J. Ross Edgemen, now in the Navy.”
The Morning Call was, and still is, in publication in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Nov. 23, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Dr. W. Gano Compere, claiming to be a practicing naturopath under a 1943 state law, was held under $3,000 bond for Carter county (sic) grand jury action, on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death on November 14 of a local business man (sic), John Kovach, when arraigned before Magistrate Ira D. Shoun yesterday afternoon in the Ashe street courthouse (sic). He made the specified bond.”
The article continued to state, “The Carter county (sic) naturopath was arrested Tuesday by Carter and Washington county (sic) officers at his home on Glanzstoff highway (sic) on a warrant issued by the assistant attorney-general, Frank Hawkins.”
“Prosecuting is Joe Kovach, son of the deceased patient, who caused the warrant to be issued after his father’s death. The warrant charges Compere treated the elder Kovach for hernia in such a manner as to result in his death.”
The article continued to say, “The son was the first of four state witnesses called in the hearing yesterday. He testified that his father began treatments on Nov. 1 and completed four of them.”
“On examination by Hawkins the younger Kovach described his father’s condition after treatment. The witness said his father was unable to do work about the house as had been his custom, and was able only to relax by a radio with Mrs. Kovach. He also told of four ‘puncture marks’ about (his) father’s inguinal region at the time he placed compacts in an effort to diminish suffering.”
“Young Kovach was cross-examined briefly by defense attorney Tom Mitchell in the 15 minutes the witness was on the stand. The questions dealt largely with treatment of the patient before and during a period in a local hospital.”
“Dr. Carroll H. Long, one of two physicians who conducted an autopsy, occupied the stand for about 45 minutes. He described the patient’s condition when admitted to the hospital and of supportive treatment rendered. Part of the treatment included use of penicillin drug, blood transfusions and nourishment given intravenously.”
“Death was due, he said, to generalized peritonitis.”
“Upon questioning of Mitchell, Dr. Long described in rather lengthy detail, findings of his autopsy. This centered principally about the discovery of infected areas in the abdominal cavity.”
“Other witnesses called by the state were a former patient of Compere, James Spiro of Johnson City, and Deputy Sheriff Earl O. Byrd of Sheriff L. M. Warrick’s department.”
“Hawkins, in asking the court to hold the accused for grand jury action, advised that since treatments had occurred in both counties, the defendant could be bound in either county.”
“Magistrate Shoun, in announcing his decision, pointed out it was his duty to examine evidence in an effort to find if there ‘was a crime committed – I think that has been proved without a doubt.’ ”
“No defense witnesses were called in the hearing which lasted a little more than one hour.”
“Surprisingly enough for a hearing of this type, the arraignment fell far short of expectations in the way of spectators. Among those attracted to the hearing were Judge D. A. Vines, a few members of the Washington county (sic) court, including County Judge H. M. Gresham, county officers in the sheriff’s force, members of the police department and the state highway patrol, court attaches, and members of the legal and medical profession, in addition to a few casual court spectators.”
According to retired Judge Lynn Brown, the Glanzstoff Highway is now known as Highway 91 from East Main Street in Johnson City, to the Happy Valley area, at which point it becomes West Elk Avenue and U.S. 321 in Elizabethton.
Nov. 23, 1951: The St. Joseph Gazette, with a dateline of Johnson City, and a date of Nov. 22, reported on the Burley Bowl game. “Morris Harvey of Charleston, W.Va., sparked by the running Dewey Romine and Gene Gurtis (sic), outscored Lebanon Valley of Annville, Pa., 27-20, in the seventh annual Burley Bowl here today.”
The article continued to say, “The Eagles’ ground attack proved too much for the Dutchmen, despite a one-man show by Valley Quarterback Lou Sorrentine. The Eagles piled up 285 years on the ground to Valley’s 13, but Sorrentine made a game of it by completely 12 of 20 passes for 143 yards. He scored twice.”
The St. Joseph Gazette was published in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Nov. 23, 1969: An article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle asked readers to contribute ideas for items to go in the time capsule that would be buried on December 1, 1969. Johnson City would celebrate its Centennial on that date.