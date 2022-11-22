Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Nov. 22, 1891: The Comet reported that, “Johnson City stands greatly in need of new Opera House accommodations. The present Opera House is not sufficient to meet the demands. It is true that we can get a few fair companies, but one time does them. They cannot show off to advantage. The stage is so limited that it makes everything unsatisfactory.”

Nov. 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported “Capt. W.L. McFarland and family, of Johnson City, have moved to Bristol and will make this city their future home.”

