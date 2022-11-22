Nov. 22, 1891: The Comet reported that, “Johnson City stands greatly in need of new Opera House accommodations. The present Opera House is not sufficient to meet the demands. It is true that we can get a few fair companies, but one time does them. They cannot show off to advantage. The stage is so limited that it makes everything unsatisfactory.”
Nov. 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported “Capt. W.L. McFarland and family, of Johnson City, have moved to Bristol and will make this city their future home.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee from 1892-1898.
Nov. 22, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff ran a classified advertisement from A.B. DeVault. The advertisement said, “Hunting will not be allowed on my place this year.”
Nov. 22, 1922: A century ago today, readers of The Johnson City Daily Staff learned that “The members of the girls basket ball team of the Johnson City High School were chosen Monday and the girls have begun team practice with the determination of having the best team this season the school has ever had.”
“Uniforms carrying out the school colors of maroon and gold will be furnished the players. In February, slip-on sweaters will be given the five players making the best record.”
“The members of the squad are: Mildred Spencer, captain, Kate Cooper, Manager, Ruby Ramsey, Emma Leonard, Melba Prince, Bertha Mae Taylor, Margaret Swayer, Sarah Jobe, Verna Anderson, Louise Ogden, Ellene Goodin, and Wileta Mathes.”
The Johnson City High School is now referred to as Science Hill High School.
Nov. 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were amused by the antics of a pig. “A North Carolina ‘flying hog’ is on the loose says Carson Murray of the Walnut street fire station.”
“Murray says a fellow in N.C. owned a hog he could not keep in the pen even though it had an eight foot fence around it. Every day the hog would get out, but the owner could not find a hole in the fence, so he decided to watch the hog, and for the two days he watched it, no attempt was made to leave the pen.”
“He decided the hog was too smart to show his means of escape, so he watched from the window of his house — and saw the hog take hold of a grape vine that was hanging down from a tree into the pen, with his mouth, and swing over the fence.”
“If you want proof of the story, just see Murray. He has it — he says.”
The Walnut Street fire station is now the location of The Firehouse, a local barbecue restaurant.
Nov. 22, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The Junior Monday Club held its annual membership tea this week at the home of Miss Carolyn Martin, 407 East Unaka Avenue.”
“New members are: Misses Helen Still, Mildred Still, Mary Lou Starritt, Nell Martin, Anna Catherine Howren, Ann Rowan, Clara Jane Longbrake, Marie Smith, Jean Matthews, Edna Dooley and Elaine McKee.”
The Junior Monday Club ceased to exist several years ago.
Nov. 22, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle began its readers’ days with a quip: “Pinned on an office bulletin board: ‘Double your pleasure, double your fun — Xerox your paycheck.’”
Nov. 22, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several high school basketball scores from the evening before, which fell on a Tuesday. The scores were on the front page.
Science Hill defeated Sullivan East, 63-57.
Unicoi County narrowly defeated University High in overtime. The final score was 49-47.
Danie Boone won over South Greene by a score of 57-51.
Happy Valley had a close win over Johnson County, 64-62.
Greeneville defeated David Crockett, 71-57.
Elizabethton easily defeated Unaka, 80-52.
Tennessee High defeated Church Hill, by a score of 57-52.
Ketron defeated Sullivan Central, 83-62.
Dobyns-Bennett easily defeated Lynn View, 84-49.
Sullivan defeated Cloudland 69-63 in overtime.
Rogersville handily won over Surgoinsville, 81-68.
Newport defeated Knox Central in overtime, the final score being 72-67.
Nov. 22, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton and carrying the byline of Joe Ledford, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “With many more career options available now, fewer little boys dream of being firemen these days and even fewer youngsters realize their childhood dreams. Bill Carter did both.”
“Now, after 40 years of drawing a paycheck for something he wanted to do anyway, Fire Chief Bill Carter is retiring.”
“In May 1940, when he was about 6 years old, little Bill Carter saw a bright red 1927 fire truck in lawns near his home in Elizabethton. ‘I can remember that old fire truck on Main Street, pumping people’s basements out,’ Carter said recently. At school, Carter told all his friends he planned to be a fireman.”
“His father Fred, a volunteer fireman, began taking him on fire calls. ‘Every time I got a chance, I went to a fire with him. Even at night, I’d come out of that bed and go with him.’”
“He learned to stay out of the way, sitting in his daddy’s Ford coupe when it was cold. When he got a little older, the fireman would let him roll up hoses after a fire.”
“About 1951, Chief Dana Reynolds let Carter join the volunteer force. He got a bunker coat and a pair of pants and began sleeping at the fire hall.”
“In 1957, while working at the local rayon plants, Carter got the call he’d been waiting for and joined the paid regulars. ‘I actually took a cut in pay.’”
