Nov. 22, 1894: The Comet reported, “A great deal is being said in the Staff about Mayor Hart’s report of the fanatical condition of the city being the first Mayor’s report ever made and published. The intent of the statement is to create a false impression. It is true this is the first statement ever made by a Mayor and it is also true that this is the first Mayor who has presumed to make a statement that should properly have been made by the Recorder, the officer who has regularly made and published statements in the past, frequently having them published in the Staff.” The Staff was another newspaper published in Johnson City at the time.
Nov. 22, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Walter Brown, the son of Geo. R. Brown, of this city, while attempting to ride a wild donkey, was thrown and had his arm broken.”
Nov. 22: 1910: The Bristol Evening News reported of a failed invention in Johnson City, which was the dateline of the story. “With his dream of perpetual motion apparently shattered, Alfred Taylor Markwood, who was recently counted as a wizard of a machine that would run and never stop, is turning his attention to other things. After his company had spent a few thousand dollars to perfect perpetual motion machine, which was constructed in the most scientific manner possible, Mr. Markwood evidently seeing that the thing would not work purchased an automobile that ran by gasoline and for a time devoted his attention to automobiling. His head carpenter died and his machinists gave up the work for want, it is said, of funds to further carry the work along.” The article further stated, “With the handsome new machine, constructed at a cost of probably not less than $2,000, standing idle in the shop, Mr. Markwood is now turning his attention distinctly to other things. He has now opened a grocery store on Roan street.” That $2,000 would be worth about $54,800 today.
Nov. 22, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Johnson City will continue to use Central Standard Time.” The article continued, “Some confusion results in the construction of the story carrying the names of towns in the United States where the time changed. People were led to believe that because Telford was designated on the Southern (indecipherable) is one of the points that all places east of that town would fall in the Eastern Time zone.”
Nov. 22, 1920: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Sacramento Star, a newspaper in California, reported, “This city boasts of the only school of its kind in the world. Here men may learn anything from grammar to fighting the boll weevil, art or journalism. The school is a government sanatorium for the cure of tuberculosis and 1000 ex-service men are here. They are taught whatever they wish to learn while patients. The National Tuberculosis Ass’n is co-operating with the government.”
Nov. 22, 1957: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned “Members of the Park and Recreation Board yesterday voted unanimous approval of a project that would put a modern swimming pool adjacent to the Keystone Recreation Building and a recreation building and renovation of the swimming pool at Carver Park.”
Nov. 22, 1966: The Press-Chronicle reported a Science Hill graduate, Captain Homer L. Pease, had recently been killed in the Viet Nam war. “War in Viet Nam reached Johnson City again, with news yesterday that Capt. Homer L. Pease died Saturday while on a combat operation.”
Nov. 22, 1973: In his column, “A Look Around,” Tom Hodge told readers how the Keystone section of Johnson City came to get its name. “The Keystone area of Johnson City is named after Pennsylvania, the Keystone State. The Gump family, which originally came from Pennsylvania, subdivided that area and named it the Keystone Addition. Streets in the addition were named after children in the family – Mary, Bert, Alan, Jay.”