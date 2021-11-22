Nov. 22, 1867: The Union Flag reported information about treating cattle that had lice. “Rub with common lamp oil, then sprinkle fine sand over the cattle; this will tend to protect the calves and grown stock from the attacks not only of lice, but flies and other annoyances. Fatty matters of any kind are repulsive to the louse tribe.”
The Union Flag was a newspaper in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1867.
Nov. 22, 1883: The Herald and Tribune, reported, “O.F. Dillworth has cut down the large Aspen tree in his front yard.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1883.
Nov. 22, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported several news items from Johnson City. “Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Cardwell served an old-time candy pulling at their home on Unaka avenue (sic) Thursday night.” Some of those present included Misses Alice and Mary Carr, Messers. Geo Wofford, Raymond Lyle, James Summers, James St. John, Louis Gump and Tom Hurst.
“Edith, the 6-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cy H. Lyle, died at home Thursday morning. This sudden death was the cause of much sadness among the wide circle of friends of the Lyle family. Edith was the oldest daughter of Mr. Lyle, editor of the Comet, and she was much loved by all who knew her. The funeral was conducted at home by Drs. Caldwell and Kennedy.”
“C. C. Hamilton, who for several years has been pulling the throttle over the Ohio River and Charleston road, left here Saturday for Florida, where he will take an engine on the Plant system.”
“The work of repairing the Embreeville blast furnace is almost completed. The company proposes to put the furnace into blast on next Thursday.”
“Capt. George Hardin has moved his family back from Kenova, W. Va., where he has been employed as conductor on the Norfolk and Western railway (sic).”
“Hon. Robert Burrow’s children, whose illness was mentioned in these columns recently, are convalescing.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The Comet, referred to in one of the above news items, was published weekly in 1896.
Nov. 22, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Johnson City will continue to use Central Standard Time.” The article continued, “Some confusion results in the construction of the story carrying the names of towns in the United States where the time changed. People were led to believe that because Telford was designated on the Southern (indecipherable) is one of the points that all places east of that town would fall in the Eastern Time zone.”
Additional information reveals, “A ruling by the interstate (sic) commerce (sic) commission (sic) published yesterday puts an end to that discussion.”
More details showed, “True we have a present two Standard Times in the city, the Carolina, Clinchfield operating under standard (sic) eastern (sic) time, but we will manage to wag along, setting our watches by street clocks, and trying to get to breakfast each day before noon.”
Finally, readers probably laughed when they read, “Any further argument will kindly be referred to Washington, Paris, London, or Rome, Ga. What we are interested in now is whether we are going to be allowed two spoonsful of sugar in our coffee by next spring, and what’s the matter with the hens that they won’t lay but one soft boiled egg for breakfast.”
Nov. 22, 1927: Johnson City Staff-News readers learned “E.J. Chambers, of Fairmont, N.C., who has become connected with the Washington County Tobacco Warehouse of this city (meaning Johnson City) as sales manager for the coming season, arrived in Johnson City last night on a survey of the Burley belt preliminary to the opening of the market here.”
Further details stated, “The Washington county (sic) house this year will be under the management of Ramsey Rees, a son of the late Col. Evan S. Rees, who established the market in Johnson City.”
Fairmont, N.C. is about 276 miles from Johnson City.
Nov. 22, 1936: Dean S. Jacoby and Evelyn F. Dunn were married in Columbus, Ohio. Among other duties and responsibilities, Mr. Jacoby was the Director of Music for several years for the Preaching Missions in Johnson City. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Nov. 22, 1940: The Daily Star reported news with a dateline of Johnson City, “Henry A. Wallace, vice president-elect, stopped here last night enroute to Mexico City, where he will represent the United States at the Mexican presidential inauguration Dec. 1.”
The Daily Star was a newspaper published in Elizabethton. It is no longer in publication.
Nov. 22, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured a Thanksgiving menu in an advertisement for Kroger. Hot vegetable bouillon, turkey, apple-and-almond stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed sweet potatoes with dates, scalloped onions and green peppers, corn-meal yeast rolls, orange and cabbage slaw, and a nut bowl were among the items listed. No prices were given, however.
Nov. 22, 1963: Johnson Citians, like everyone in the United States, were shocked at the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The shock was practically palpable. (Source: Personal recollection of Rebecca Henderson.)
Nov. 22, 1969: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle saw a picture of a hand-written deed from Mr. and Mrs. Henry Johnson conveying property to Henry Nave. Henry Johnson founded Johnson City on December 1, 1969. The caption read, “A deed from Henry and Mary Ann Hoss Johnson to Henry Nave, dated Dec. 28, 1846, has been discovered by a Johnson City resident. Dorman Tucker, … E. 11th Ave. Tucker found the deed in an old trunk belonged to his great aunt, the late Dora Nave Henson, who, with her two sisters, Cora and Alice, inherited the land. They were the daughters of Landon Hoss Nave (named for Mary Ann’s brother, Landon C. Hoss, who apparently witnessed the signing of the deed) whose father, Samuel Crawford, was Henry’s son.”
Nov. 22, 1981: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, First Federal Savings and Loan Association would merge with Leader Federal Savings and Loan Association, based in Memphis.
Jack Morris was president of First Federal. Leader Federal was Tennessee’s largest savings and loan association.