Nov. 21, 1849: The requirements for organization of the East Tennessee & Virginia Railroad were completed and the company was officially organized.
Nov. 21, 1915: Anthony McKnight Ferguson died. Mr. Ferguson was minister of First Christian Church during 1887 – 1888.
Nov. 21, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers of items of particular interest to those in the Washington College section. “Dr. Roy Ruble left for Fort Oglethorpe for a three months training before going into definite medical work for the United States. Word has come back that he is very much pleased with everything.” In addition, “Wm. Campbell, who was called to enter training camp Nov. 11, was sent back home as was Gus Cox.”
Nov. 21, 1926: The Knoxville Sunday Journal reported “The Washington county tobacco warehouse will be opened December 1, according to announcement by Col. Rees, manager of the warehouse. The opening date is somewhat earlier than last year.”
Nov. 21, 1934: The Johnson City Press reported, “Although only a slight improvement has taken place within the last 24 hours in Mrs. Frank McMackin’s condition, it is expected that the young woman, who was severely burned when her clothing caught fire from a kitchen stove a week ago, will be returned to her home in the Cherokee section some time today, Dr. P.E. Parker said this morning at Goss Memorial hospital.”
Nov. 21, 1942: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on the formation of a recreation group. “State representatives of the Federal Security Agency and the WPA are expected to meet with the local recreation planning committee in the John Sevier Hotel at noon today to discuss detailed organization of a Johnson City project and the part the federal government can play in setting up the program, Robert P. London, Jr., committee chairman, announced yesterday.” The committee members included Mr. London, Mrs. Ben H. Taylor, Dr. C.E. Burns and Miss Ella Ross.
Nov. 21, 1946: Someone had found a stray mule, and such was advertised in a classified ad in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Found: Stray Mule . . . West 10th Ave. Owner may have same by calling and paying for ad, plus labor and feed.”
Nov. 21, 1950: The Press-Chronicle reported, “About 80 community and farm clubs, service organizations, sororities and law enforcement agencies will participate in the big Burley Bowl parade here Thanksgiving Day.” The article continued, “Parade Marshal Ivin Good said that the parade will be the most elaborate ever to be held in connection with pre-Burley Bowl game activities.” Additional details revealed, “Community club queen contestants will ride atop floats sponsored by the clubs in the parade, which also will include five marching bands.” Several government officials, including Governor Gordon Browning, were expected to participate.
Nov. 21, 1954: Golden Glover Harry “Muggs” Parker was featured in the Press-Chronicle ahead of his match with an Oak Ridge boxer.
Nov. 21, 1969: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1. C. Bobby G. Cox, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.F. Cox ... Hamilton St., is serving aboard the USS Hornet, the primary recovery ship for the Apollo 12 moon mission.” Apollo 12 was the second manned flight to land on the moon, and launched on Nov. 14, 1969. It successfully returned to earth on Nov. 24, 1969.
