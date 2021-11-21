Nov. 21, 1859: Charles Maddox was born. He, along with Frank F. Bullard, P.B. Hall and Josephus Hopwood, all affiliated with Milligan College, took turns preaching at First Christian Church in 1885, while a search was made for a permanent minister. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Nov. 21, 1889: The Comet reported of a recent shooting in Elizabethton. “Daniel Hyder was shot at Elizabethton Tuesday morning by Rev. M. Little. The gentlemen met on the street between the bridge and the depot and without warning Little drew his pistol and fired at Hyder. The bullet took effect in the neck on the right of the throat and passed out in the rear. The wound is serious but not necessarily fatal. Rev. Little charges Hyder with betraying his daughter who is now several months en ciente.”
“En ciente” was a euphemism for “pregnant.”
Nov. 21, 1894: The Herald and Tribune carried an advertisement, presented as a news article, for Chamberlain’s Cough remedy (sic), which was available at F.E. Britton, a druggist. “Croup is a terror to young mothers. To post them concerning the first symptoms, and treatment is the object of this item. The first indication of croup is horseness (sic). In a child who is subject to croup it may be taken as a sure sign of the approach of an attack. Following this hoarseness is a peculiar, rough cough. If Chamberlain’s Cough rememdy (sic) is given as soon as the child becomes hoarse or even after the rough cough has appeared it will prevent the attack. It has never been known to fail. 25 and 50 cent bottles for sale by F.E. Britton, druggist.” There was no address given for Mr. Britton, however.
A quarter in 1894 is worth about $7.57 today, so 50 cents in 1894 would be worth about $15 in today’s currency. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1894.
Nov. 21, 1901: Readers of The Comet learned. “The ladies of the Watauga Avenue Presbyterian church (sic) will serve dinner December 12. Useful and fancy articles for sale for Christmas.”
Nov. 21, 1921: A century ago today, with a dateline from Jacksboro, Tenn., The Journal and Tribune reported, “Central high school (sic) was dedicated here yesterday with one of the best educational programs ever rendered here in the county. Judge John Jennings, Jr., delivered the dedicatory address, and it was one of his best. He stressed the possibilities and opportunities the school had. In glowing terms he referred to his childhood days and contracted (several indecipherable words) the advantages then and now.”
“Sidney G. Gilbreath, president, East Tennessee State Normal, Johnson City, gave one of the helpful talks. He discussed in an interesting manner the aim of an education. The purpose of the school was forcefully visualized to the audience by the speaker.”
Jacksboro is about 137 miles from Johnson City.
East Tennessee State Normal is now referred to as East Tennessee State University.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Nov. 21, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a very poignant letter to the editor; the letter was penned by Bernie Hall. Mr. Hall wrote: “I am writing you this letter about a woman I know who lives on Elmo street (sic), Johnson City. She was put in the hospital as charity some time ago. The good doctors operated at no cost to her and amputated her leg at her hip. When she was able she was moved back to her shack, which is one room lined with small cardboard, where she tries to keep warm. The only heat she has is a borrowed cook stove that makes so much smoke she can hardly breathe.”
“What I am asking is, do you think thirty-five thousand people in Johnson City would let this woman and three children try to live in this shack this winter?”
“I asked her if the church people had been to see her, or any one (sic) else. She said someone had sent her a half ton of coal and not any church people or even the preacher had ever been there.”
“When one sees the fine crowd going to and from church on Sunday and some standing on the front steps of the church greeting and shaking hands with each other you wouldn’t think there was anybody wanting for anything in our town. I just wonder if we bother to go out and look for that kind of things (sic)? (I haven’t seen anybody around that kind of place.)”
Nov. 21, 1967: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of an interesting item that had been lost and was advertised in the “Lost and Found” section of the classified ads. “Lost in 500 block of W. Pine. Light brown winglet in white leather carrying case. Reward for information leading to recovery. Call 928-XXXX.”
Nov. 21, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought forth word of good economic news to Johnson City. “Announcement was made at noon yesterday of intentions of a Johnson City firm to build one of the most modern and complete facilities in the Southeast.”
“Stein-Way Clothing Company Inc., will relocate in the Clinchfield Industrial Park south of the Johnson City Municipal Golf Course.”
“The structure will be a modern pre-finished steel and masonry building to include approximately 31,000 square feet of production area, 1,450 square feet for business and administrative offices, and 2,522 square feet of auxiliary space which will include an employee lunch room with automated food service vending facilities.”
“Eugene L. Rawls, Inc., architect, is coordinating design, performance specifications, and site preparation.”
“Stein-Way’s new plant will incorporate electric heat and air-conditioning, dust control and a unique waste disposal system and automated material handling equipment, such as over-head conveyors.”
“Construction will begin in early December with an anticipated operation date of mid-April of 1972. Stein-Way’s operation on Walnut Street will continue after completion of the new facility.”
“Since its beginning in the early 1900’s in the garment district of New York City, Stein-Way Clothing Company has continued to grow. First, under the leadership of its founder, Benjamin Scharfstein, the company manufactured men’s and boy’s knickers and boys suits with an employee force of approximately 40 operators. In 1935 the plant was moved to Erwin, where Scharfstein’s sons, Phil, Moe, George, and Irving produced work pants as the primary production until World War II began, at which time Stein-Way became a defense contractor supplying trousers to the Army and Navy.”